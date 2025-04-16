Betway Cricket Betting — Get Up to 1500 INR as a Bonus

Betway App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Registration Betway Betway welcomes all players from India with the highest quality services and nice bonuses. Betway features all the major tournaments and leagues available for betting. This page will walk you through Betway's functionality and give you step-by-step instructions on how to bet on cricket. You will also learn about the exclusive bonus of up to rupees that every new player from India can get! Welcome bonus 100% up to INR 1500 Promocode: No Promo Join Betway

How to Bet Online on Cricket at Betway?

Each sport has its own section at Betway, including cricket. This page contains all the information on upcoming matches available for your LINE and LIVE betting. You can choose from dozens of odds and easily earn rupees.

Follow the detailed instructions below to successfully place your cricket bet:

1 Create an account Go to the Betway platform and create an account by filling out the registration form with the required information. Registration 2 Make a deposit Go to your personal account and click "Deposit", select one of the available payment methods and confirm the transfer. 3 Select Cricket Go to the main menu and select cricket from the entire list of sports disciplines, then decide on the match. 4 Decide on the odds Specify the market you want to bet on, select the odds and click on it. 5 Confirm the bet Fill in the bet coupon by selecting the type of bet and the desired amount and confirm it. Sign Up Now

Your bet has been successfully placed. Wait for the end of the sporting event, and if you win, your money will be automatically credited to your Betway account.

Betway Cricket Bonus for New Players

For all new Betway players from India, there is a welcome sports offer. You can get a 100% free bet of up to Rs 4,000 if your first bet loses. It is credited in the form of extra money that you can use in LINE and LIVE cricket betting.

Check out the basic terms and conditions of Betway's welcome offer to make the most of it:

The offer is only valid for new users from India;

The minimum amount of the first bet is Rs. 250;

Qualified bet must have a minimum odds of 2.00 and above;

Maximum amount of free bet is Rs. 4,000;

Bets on all sports, including cricket, will qualify;

To activate any Free Bets related to deposits, a player must play through deposit funds at least once;

The promotion is available for 7 days after activation.

Betway Cricket App and APK Download

Betway's development team has created a handy mobile app for Android and iOS. Indian players can install it to bet on cricket right from their smartphone. The Betway app combines a complete set of features and betting tools in a high-tech shell. With it, you can quickly create an account, make a deposit and start winning.

The Betway betting app is available to every Indian user completely free of charge and to download it, follow these steps:

Open Betway. Navigate to the bookie's mobile site via any browser on your mobile device; Download the apk file. Open the page with the application in the main menu and find the file according to your operating system (Android or iOS).Click on it and confirm the download; Install the Betway app. Unzip the downloaded file and start installing the app. After a few seconds you will be notified that the download is successful, and the Betway icon will appear on your Android or iOS device.

After that, you can log into your account and start betting on cricket with maximum comfort!

IPL Cricket Betting

Every year cricket fans all over the world, including those from India, look forward to one of the biggest events in the sport, the IPL. The matches are exciting, so they are not only fun to watch, but also to place bets. Betway has all the tools necessary to make sure that Indian players have an enjoyable experience from betting on the Indian Premier League. Each match will be filled with a variety of markets and competitive odds, so you can win rupees easily. Betway includes fan favorites like match winners and losers, overall tournament winners, top bowlers, top batsmen and that's not all.

Free Bet Offer

During the IPL season, Betway offers a number of bonuses and promotions that contribute to big winnings. Thus, by placing a bet of Rs. 250 or more on selected cricket matches, the bookie will reward Indian players with Rs. 250 Free Bet. Only single bets with odds of at least 2.00 participate in the promotion.

Other Cricket Betting Opportunity at Betway

Betway has many benefits that make it a great choice for cricket betting and beyond. So, to fully enjoy the gaming experience, Indian bettors can choose other cricket betting options besides the classic ones. Betway provides the following variations:

Live cricket betting;

Fantasy Cricket;

Virtual cricket betting.

Choose any of the options for cricket betting and enjoy big winnings at Betway!

FAQ

From our experience, these are the most popular questions on cricket betting on Betway from Indian players. Check them out as they may contain the information you are looking for.

Is It Legal to Bet on Cricket at Betway?

Yes, it is completely legal. Cricket betting is skill betting which is not prohibited by the laws of India. At the same time Betway is a licensed bookie and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Can I Watch Live Streaming of IPL Matches on Betway?

The bookie tries to provide the most comfortable environment for Indian bettors. That's why you can watch IPL matches on Betway in good quality for free and place bets. For this you need to have a registered account and some rupees on your balance.

Can I Bet on Cricket Through the Betway Mobile App?

Yes, you can install and use the Betway app for Android and iOS to bet on cricket and other events directly from your device and win rupees. Downloading the app is completely free for all users from India.