888sport — Official Website for Sports Betting in India

888sport App: 2.5 ★★★★★ Registration 888sport Modern gaming platform 888sport has found a way to successfully combine sports betting with casino games. Speaking of legality, 888sport is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and the UK Gambling Commission. The company has been successfully serving customers since 1997, offering a huge sportsbook, live casino, slots, table games and much more. Indian users can count on a host of incredible bonus offers, including a welcome bonus of 30$ in free bets. Welcome bonus 30$ free bets Promocode: No promo Join 888sport

888sport Overview 888sport is the leading and legitimate betting site in India. The company's history began over 20 years ago and in that time it has adapted to the interests of the modern punter. It showcases an extensive profile of betting options for all major sporting events. Since 888sport is targeting the Indian audience, cricket betting takes center stage. The bookie covers all popular tournaments from IPL to Twenty20 and more. The platform also has a wide range of payment methods so that their customers have more flexibility when making deposits and withdrawals from the website. At the moment, 888sport doesn't accept rupees, but we hope this will be fixed soon. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting websites, the best football betting sites and kabaddi betting sites in india. Quick Facts about 888sport Game types Sports betting, eSports, Virtuals, Live Casino, Slots, TV Games, etc. Founder Virtual Digital Services Limited Year of foundation 1997 Headquarters Malta Gambling license Malta Gaming Authority (license № MGA/CRP/543/2018) UK Gambling Commission ( license № 39028) Welcome bonus $30 in free bets + $10 casino bonus Deposit and withdrawal methods Visa, Neteller, AstroPay, Skrill,Much Better Hindi language No 888sport Score 888sport is constantly developing new gaming features and other offerings that really make it unique. However, along with the advantages, we have found some disadvantages that don't impact the user experience. Here's what makes 888sport stand out from the crowd and what could improve it even further: Advantages Disadvantages Over 20 years of experience in providing betting services Doesn't accept rupees for deposits and withdrawals Thousands of sports events to bet on every day Small welcome bonus Great odds in cricket betting Safe deposit options (AstroPay, Visa, ecoPayz, etc.) Ability to watch live match broadcasts Excellent support service Screenshots of 888sport Take a look at the screenshots below to get a better idea of the 888sport interface. The 888sport website has a stylish design in a black and orange color scheme.The hues of the colors displayed are not bright, so the overall look of the site is pleasing to the eye. Navigation is simple and intuitive, all interface elements are intelligently arranged throughout the page. Video Review To get access to all of 888sport's products, you'll need to create an account. In the video below, our experts show you in detail how to go through the 888sport sign up process. Enjoy watching!

888sport for Android and iOS If you intend to download 888sport and use on your smartphone, you can download the feature-rich app for Android and iOS. It features high speed, smooth functionality, and ease of use. Notably, the functionality of 888sport app is identical to the desktop site, so mobile players get a way to place bets away from the computer. For Android Android device users will enjoy using the 888sport betting app for both sports and casino games. It's high-speed and has low system requirements, so even older gadgets could run the software. Indian players can install and use the mobile resource for Android totally free of charge. Here are detailed step-by-step instructions on how to successfully download 888sport apk: Change the device settings. Open the settings of your Android device and go to the security section. Allow installation of files from third-party sources. This procedure is safe and will not harm your gadget. Download the apk file. Once you visit the official 888sport website and scroll through it, you will find a special button to download the app. You can also follow our link to download 888sport apk in one click. Install 888sport app. Tap on the notification of the downloaded apk file or open it by finding it in your smartphone storage. Give your consent and start installing the 888sport app for Android. Once the installation process is complete, the 888sport symbol will appear on your smartphone menu. For iOS The technical team has developed the software for iPhone and iPad users. The 888sport app for iOS features a great user interface and high performance. It does not take much space and has low system requirements, so you won't experience a single crash. iOS users can install the 888sport app free of charge by following our instructions below: Open the App Store. Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Type 888sport in the search bar and search. Download the 888sport app. Click on the result with the 888sport logo to start downloading the app. To save time, you can install the software through our direct link. Wait for the installation to complete. You can track the progress of the installation in your device's notification panel. Within seconds the 888sport betting app will install and you'll be notified. Finished! The latest version of the 888sport app has been successfully downloaded to your iOS device. Launch the application, create a new account, or log in to your existing account to start playing for real money.

888sport Mobile Website While some people may prefer a dedicated betting app, 888stars has a highly optimized mobile version of the website. It doesn't matter what operating system or browser you use, as the mobile site can be accessed from a wide variety of devices. The mobile version of the 888sport website is identical to the desktop one in both design and functionality. The user interface is adapted to any screen size device. You don't need to have any previous betting experience to find what you're looking for. When you open the site on your mobile device, you'll find all of the betting sections and other options on the left side of the screen.

888sport for PC The official 888sport PC site is the company's main resource. The platform is extremely easy to use, from creating an account to cashing out winnings. Here are a few of the benefits of the PC version of 888sport that we discovered during our review: Fast page load speeds ;

Nice organization of the main sections;

Easy navigation;

No need for charging in comparison to the app.

Registration With regard to using all products of 888sport, all newcomers need to sign up and go through the 888sport registration process. The procedure of creating a new account is as simple as following our step by step guide below: Visit 888sport. Open the bookie's official website through your PC or mobile device and look for the sign up button. Fill in the 888sport registration form. You'll need to provide information like your first name, last name, country of residence, email and date of birth. Create your login credentials. Think of a unique username and a strong password. The platform will also ask you to come up with a secret question and answer so that if you lose your password, you can restore your account. Enter personal details. Provide your residential address and contact phone number. Choose the account currency, in which you are going to make transactions. Create a game account. In the end, accept to receive promotional offers and click on the registration button. Once everything is done, you become a member of the 888sport club. Head on over to your personal profile and claim your welcome bonus.

Welcome Bonus If you long for the benefits in sports betting or gambling, you'll enjoy all of the 888sport bonuses and promotions. New customers can take advantage of the 888sport joining offer to greatly multiply their potential winnings. Sports Bonus Only newly registered 888sport members are eligible for the welcome bonus. It offers you $30 in free bets + $10 casino bonus after you place your first $10 bet. Here are the main points of the 888sport sign up offer that you should take into consideration: You must have a valid 888sport account;

Make your first deposit and place your first bet of $10 or more on an event with odds of at least 1.5;

Bonus consists of $30 in free bets and a $10 casino bonus;

Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement within 7 days;

The wage of the casino bonus is 40x within 14 days. Just fulfilling all the conditions of the offer, you can successfully withdraw the bonus money to your account. 5$ Free Bet 888sport has several bonuses that you can find for existing customers under the "Promotions" tab. One of them is the $5 free bet every week with Acca Club. Place an express bet or create a bet to get a nice gift from the bookie. Here are some features of the offer that you need to know: You must have a valid 888sport account;

The 888sport free bet amount is $5;

You can only take part in this offer once a week;

Place bets of $20 or more in express or constructor bets between Monday and Sunday;

Express bets must contain 3 or more outcomes with odds of 1.5 or higher, and the minimum odds for the bet builder are 3.0. 888sport will reward you with a free bet as soon as your qualifying bet is calculated. Also, remember that your free bet is valid for 3 days after you receive it, so use it as soon as possible. Live Roulette Bonus Fans of such gambling entertainment as roulette will appreciate the interesting offer from 888sport. Playing roulette in a live casino, you can win an $8 bonus every time the roulette ball hits the number 8. More information on how the 888sport casino bonus works below: Bonus is valid for registered 888sport customers who have made a second deposit;

Place a valid minimum bet of $8 at the live roulette table any round from 20:00 to 21:00 every day;

If your bet was placed on a round in which the winning number was 8, you win an $8 bonus;

The wagering bonus is 30x within 30 days;

Winnings from the bonus are limited to $500. Play live casino roulette with 888sport and get extra rewards every day!

Login Once you've created your 888sport account, you can use it for future bets and online casino. To log into your existing account, follow the steps below: Visit 888sport, using any platform you wish, whether it be PC, Android or iOS; Click on the login button in the top right corner and go to the next step; Enter the username and password you specified during profile registration; Confirm the 888sport login, by clicking the "Sign in" button. You are successfully logged into 888sport! In case you lose your password, you can always recover it by clicking on the appropriate button and following supplied instructions.

Verification Highly- encrypted website 888sport keeps your data secure, and comprehensive verification processes ensure no illegal activity occurs. The verification procedure is a way for the bookie to make sure that players are who they say they are and aren't involved in any fraudulent activities. Absolutely every player has to verify his identity, age and address as part of the licensing process. To do this you only need to send 888sport an image of one of the following documents: passport, driver's license, identity card, utility bill and bank statement. 888sport has made verification a very simple and straightforward process. Here are the steps you need to take: Login to your 888sport account with your username and password; Visit the cashier's office and select "Verify ID"; Click "Browse" and upload a photo of the required documents. Make sure the image is clear and all details are visible and legible; Click "Upload" to complete the procedure. Verification should not take more than 24-72 hours. When your entry is successfully verified, 888sport will send you an email letting you know. Once verified, you can enjoy unlimited deposits and fast withdrawals from 888sport's many popular deposit methods.

Deposit / Withdrawal A wide range of payment methods for 88sport deposit are available to customers, promising safe and fast transactions with no fees. Here are a few methods you can choose to make deposits and withdrawals on 888sport: AstroPay;

ecoPayz;

MuchBetter;

Neteller;

Skrill;

Visa;

Mastercard. 888sport minimum deposit as well as minimum withdrawal is $10. Deposits are processed within 10 minutes while withdrawal requests are processed from 1 to 5 business days depending on the method you choose.

VIP Program The VIP Program is another benefit for active players. For every bet you place, you will be able to earn comp points that will accumulate in your account as a member of the program. VIP status at 888sport gives you a host of customer perks, including extra promotions and bonuses, great rewards, a personal manager, invitations to events and other benefits.It's worth noting that a customer can only become a member of 888sport VIP program by invitation. To do so, he must consistently spend large sums of money on the site.

888sport Sportsbook At 888sport, you will discover a long list of sports to bet on. In total, we found about 25 diverse sports disciplines ranging from popular cricket to 888sport golf. The operator not only has a first-class betting section before the match, but also a live betting section, where you can find many alternatives. Consequently, Indian players who are interested in sports betting at 888sport will find plenty of options to do so. Cricket 888sport is great for cricket betting fans from India, as it covers all popular events of the sport. The selection of markets is large, with everything from match winners to individual player statistics. In this case, you can bet not only before the matches, but also during, using statistical data for the most accurate bets. At 888sport, you'll find all the famous official cricket tournaments: IPL;

T20 World Cup;

T20 World Cup; One Day International;

Caribbean Premier League;

The Ashes and others. Football It's hard to imagine a more world-famous sport than football. 888sport offers a wide variety of football events from different countries around the world with a variety of markets and competitive odds. The list of football tournaments featured on 888sport is extremely broad and includes the following: English Premier League;

UEFA Europa League;

UEFA Champions League;

Danish Superliga;

Bundesliga;

Spanish La Liga and etc. Tennis If you like tennis betting, you won't be disappointed with 888sport. The bookie covers all the most popular tournaments as well as the smaller ones. You can also count on live betting on every offered tennis event. So, you can bet on: ATP Challenger;

WTA;

ITF Men;

ITF Women;

Davis Cup and more. Horse Racing Horse racing is considered the third favorite sport after cricket and football in India. 888sport has introduced all the tools you need to place bets on horse racing with the utmost comfort. The 888sport horse racing book is comprehensive, as it allows you to bet before and during the race on the winner. You can bet on popular runs around the world, like: UK;

North America;

Canada;

Germany;

Japan and more. Baseball Many Indian bettors have a preference for baseball betting. For this reason, 888sport provides a chance to bet on major baseball championships. The range of markets is diverse and the odds are competitive, so every Indian bettor stands a chance to make some huge profits. 888sport covers the following baseball events: MLB;

KPB;

CPBL. Table Tennis Along with big tennis, table tennis is also highly regarded among Indian bettors, which becomes obvious as soon as you open 888sport. You have a wide selection of bets available on a multitude of table tennis matches on a daily basis, which makes the bookie especially attractive to bettors. You can place bets on the following tournaments: WTA Contender Almaty;

Czech Liga Pro;

TT Cup;

Liga Pro. Boxing Boxing is an exciting sport, attracting many fans from India with plenty of interesting confrontations. At 888sport, boxing bets can be lucrative, as players are presented with a number of various wagering options. To make more accurate fight predictions, you can use each fighter's exact statistics, showing all his previous wins, losses and other information. UFC UFC is another popular sport, on the fights of which Indian players like to bet on. For this reason, 888sport provides the best betting opportunities on major events: Dana White’s Contender Series;

Bellator MMA;

UFC.

eSports Nowadays, esport has become a new betting market with great untapped potential. So, 888sport, trying to keep up with the rising tide, develops betting on online games. Bettors will be pleasantly surprised by the 888sport betting options and the huge variety of odds for their bets. Although the selection of esports disciplines is not that great, the bookie covers the main popular tournaments for the following online games: CS:GO;

LOL;

Valorant. LOL As a world-renowned computer game in the MOBA genre, League of Legends is included in the sports section of 888sport. Tournaments for this online game take place on a regular basis and here's a list of popular ones that you can place a bet on with 888sport: LOL European Championship;

LLA;

LCK;

Champions Korea;

PCS and others. CS:GO Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is probably the best-known first-person shooter around the world. The online game is featured on 888sport's sportsbook, allowing Indian players to deposit money and place bets on its popular events. See below for a list of available CS:GO competitions: CBCS Elite League 2023;

Central Europe Series;

Elisa Invitational;

Blast Premier;

ESL Pro League and many others. Valorant Varorant is a modern multiplayer computer game on which gaming tournaments are held on a regular basis. Check out the list below to see what tournaments and championships 888sport offers: Valorant Champions Tour;

TLF Series Cup.

Virtual Sports An interesting addition to traditional betting at 888sport is virtual sports betting. You can place bets on virtual matches and races that are generated by a computer program. The 888sport sportsbook includes the following virtual events: Football;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Motorcycle racing;

Horse racing;

Greyhound racing and others. Betting on virtual sports provides instant gratification as it has some benefits. While virtual betting may look like the real thing because of the high-definition graphics, it is more like playing at an online casino. This is since the highlights of the virtual contests are combined by a random number generator and played out in a couple of minutes. Immediately afterwards, you'll know the fate of your bet.

Popular Betting Options at 888sport In addition to a great sportsbook and competitive odds, 888sport offers products and features for sports betting so that you can get the most out of your bets. Check out main 888sport's capabilities below: Live Betting If you want to place bets on in-play action, you'll be glad to know that 888sport has you covered. In this betting format you can catch high odds and place bets while the sporting events happen. At the bookie's website, you'll always find an extensive collection of live betting options available. To check out the current 888sport betting options, visit the separate "Live" category. The great thing about the platform is that you can watch the statistics of the confrontation to predict the best outcome of your bet. Line (Prematch) Line bets can only be placed before the upcoming tournament or match. Over 1,000 events across a wide range of sports are available daily to wager on 888sport. Prematch betting is extremely popular with both novice bettors and professionals due to its distinctive features. One such feature is that the odds are rarely changed. That being said, you have more time to do your research, look at different markets, and decide which bets you want to place.

Types of Bets 888sport tries to provide variety in everything, including types of bets, so that you can enjoy the best betting experience. The odds and potential payout may vary based on the type of bet. Sp, at 888sport, you can come across the following ones: Single. You can bet on one outcome in one match, and if your prediction works, you win. The payout depends directly on the odds of the bet;

Accumulator. This bet consists of many unconnected predictions. The advantage of the accumulator is that the winnings are much higher due to the increased risk. Only if all predictions turn out to be correct, the bet will bring you a big reward;

Multiples. This type of bet consists of two or more choices, with all of them having to be successful in order to win.Multiple bets appeal to those who seek large payouts as the odds of all events are multiplied.

How to Place a Bet? The 888sport website has a user-friendly interface and simplified navigation, so you'll have no problem placing a bet, even if you're a beginner. Follow our guide below to avoid mistakes while betting: 1 Enter on 888sport website Open 888sport the way you like - in the browser version or on the mobile app. Go to website 2 Log in Login to your existing account and fund it by choosing the payment method you prefer. 3 Choose sport to bet on In the section with sport disciplines choose the one you're keen on and click on it. 4 Select event On the page of sport you can see all upcoming matches and click on the one you are interested in. 5 Make your bet Select the outcome and the odds, enter the amount of the bet and confirm its placement. Create your own bet The bet is successfully placed and will be displayed in your personal cabinet. Wait until the end of the sporting event to find out the outcome of the game. If you win, you will get the money you have earned into your account, and it will be available for withdrawal.

Betting Odds 888sport is characterized by rather high odds in most sports events, which confirms their strong reputation. The minimum odds offered by the bookie are 1.50 and can reach up to 50.00 and even higher. 888sport guarantees the best odds on horse racing, cricket and football, which Indian bettors will appreciate. In addition, players can choose from a variety of odds formats, from American odds to decimal odds. The low deposit amount, increased odds, and additional bonuses make 888sport a great place to bet.

888sport Live Streaming At 888sport you can watch live broadcasts for a huge number of sporting events. Live streaming gives customers not only a source of entertainment, but also the ability to keep a close eye on the game while making live bets. Broadcasts are available to all 888sport customers, but there are also location restrictions. In cases where live streaming is not offered, a top-notch visual reconstruction provides real-time updates.

888sport Casino 888sport specializes not only on sports betting, but also on online casino entertainment. Players will find a variety of exciting entertainment for all tastes, the main category of which are slot machines. On top of that, 888sport casino also has other pages that feature live dealer games, jackpots, table games and more. Here's a short list of casino benefits you should be aware of: Only licensed software providers;

All casino games are conveniently divided into categories;

Constant bonuses and promotions for casino players;

A convenient search bar.

Popular 888sport Games Currently, 888sport casino has several main sections with different entertainment options. To give you the best idea of what you can find, we've compiled a list of the most popular games available to Indian players: Slots In the slots section of 888sport, you will be welcomed with an extensive collection of slots games of different kinds. All of them are well known and interesting in their own way. The slots differ stylistically, but are similar in that they can bring great winnings. Here are some of them that might catch your attention: Book of Ro;

Gonzo's Quest;

Moon Princess;

Rise of Maya;

Starburst;

Labyrinth of Egypt and more. It must be said that 888sport keeps track of new products in the world of slots and constantly adds popular ones for your enjoyment. Poker Poker is extremely popular among card game lovers, and it's no wonder. Unlike other games, it requires not only luck but also skill. Poker includes many variations, but everywhere the goal is the same - to collect a strong combination of cards or to force the opponent to leave the game. At 888sport you can play poker in the company of a live dealer and real people. Baccarat Baccarat is a popular casino card game. There are two players on the playing field - the Player and the Banker. Each of them is dealt two cards, each of which has its own value. The winner is the one with a combination of cards closest to 9. You can place bets on the Player, the Banker, or a draw. Blackjack Blackjack is another classic casino card game. Here, the goal of the player is to get a combination of cards equal to 21 or as close as possible to this number, but no more. The outcome of the game depends not only on your luck, but also on your understanding of the game and skill. 888sport has several blackjack tables allowing you to choose your bet size and dealer. Roulette or European Roulette Roulette is full of intrigue and fun and needs no great knowledge, which is why it is so popular among Indian gamblers. In it, the player's main task is to predict in which field the ball will fall, which the host launches on the roulette wheel. The advantage of roulette is the variability of bets, as you can bet on a certain number, on even or odd numbers, black or red and others.

Jackpot Games Of particular interest to Indian gamblers are slots with progressive jackpot. In games of this type, the jackpot is constantly increasing as players place bets. So, you can win a large amount of money at any time even with a small bet. At 888sport, you can test your luck by playing the following jackpots: Millionaire Genie;

Treasure Fair;

Pirates Millions;

Aztec Realm and others.

TV Games Game shows have become a new trend in recent years. If you've experienced games like roulette or blackjack in a live casino before, you'll find that game shows are very similar, except that they are more unique and exciting. Their format is reminiscent of popular television shows, where you are not a viewer, but one of the participants. Shows are conducted by professional hosts, who throughout the game will communicate with you and create a pleasant atmosphere. Here's a list of the best game shows on 888sport: Monopoly Big Baller;

Crazy Coin Flip;

Boom City;

Crazy Time;

Sweet Bonanza;

Cash or Crash.

Results and Statistics At 888sport most sporting events have live statistics. It helps the player keep track of various information they might need when betting. This includes past game results, current scores, point-by-point analysis, and more. Players who prefer to use real-time betting options will be happy to have access to statistics to make informed betting decisions.

Bet Constructor Another unique feature of 888sport is bet constructor. With it, players can combine different betting markets within the same game, either before a match or in real time. This way, you create your own unique odds and get more options to bet on, like corners, triple bets, half time points, and more.

Support 888sport has a highly qualified customer support team. You can talk to the support specialists about any issue related to 888sport services at any time of the day or night and get help as soon as possible. Currently, there are the following main ways to get in touch with 888sport customer service: Live Chat - Available on the 888sport website and in the mobile app;

Email - support@888sport.com;

888sport contact number (international) - +44 203 478 0670;

Twitter - https://twitter.com/888sport. One of the drawbacks of 888sport is that the support team does not speak Hindi. Nevertheless, you will get a clear and quick answer in English.

Sportscafe Verdict In conclusion, we can safely say that 888sport is an excellent site that offers its customers quality features for betting and gambling. The bookie is licensed and legal and has a really good reputation. When it comes to betting, every event is filled with a good selection of markets and great odds. A definite plus is the availability of sports match broadcasts and 888sport cash out feature. However, some of the minor things we would like to improve is the introduction of rupees as a currency. Nevertheless, comparing the positives and negatives with each other, we clearly see that 888sport is a decent betting site for Indian players, so we give it the Sportscafe seal of approval.