Download 888sport App for Android (apk) and iOS – Latest Version 2026

888sport App: 2.5 ★★★★★ Download APP 888sport In this long review, we will discuss in detail about 888sport apk download in India. The 888sport app is highly popular in the country for sports betting and live betting online. Moreover, the 888sport app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices on top of having an excellent desktop website! Besides, the 888sport app download is super easy and time-saving. Welcome bonus 30$ free bets Promocode: No promo Join 888sport

888sport App Short Overview

Here is an overview of the 888sport app in India. You can use this 888sport app apk download information for your convenience before finding out more about the 888sport apk!

Current version of the 888sport APK Version 4.2.6 888sport APK file size 11 MB Installed client size 80 MB 888sport APK supported operating systems Android and iOS Cost of loading (for free 888sport app download) Free 888sport app license Malta Gaming Authority, UK Gambling Commission, HM Government of Gibraltar, and Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association Welcome bonus Offered Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods Neteller, VISA, MasterCard, Apple Pay, Skrill, ecoPayz, Rapid Transfer, and Wire Transfer

The 888sport app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, the best horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, best pro kabaddi betting app, chess betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Screenshots of 888sport App

Developed by Virtual IP Assets Ltd., 888sport app is designed with a black and orange theme for sports lovers. The 888sport app supports both the sportsbook and casino, so you can switch between the two when you get bored of either!

The 888sport betting app interface makes it easy for online gamblers to find important features like daily promotions, in-play, leagues, betfeed, horse racing, payments, responsible gambling, and customer support.

Even though the wagering screen is small, the 888sport apk app is highly optimized to support high-quality graphics and other important mechanisms! Moreover, 888sport app apk download and installation is also quick and easy.

Advantages and Disadvantages of 888sport App

Since we are still at the beginning stage of this review, we want to show you the advantages and disadvantages of 888sport app real quick in bullets. But remember that the app 888sport has more features which we will get to further in this review!

Advantages Disadvantages Variety of promotions available for the sportsbook and the casino Support service does not speak Hindi The app appearance can be changed between light and dark No live chat support 888sport app apk download is free The 888sport app doesn’t accept Indian rupees Minimum deposit amount is low Accepts popular payment systems

Functionality and Design

The 888sport app is capable of handling modern and versatile functions to run on its platform without lagging the system or causing its users any inconvenience. Let’s look at some of the functionalities and design-related features of the 888sport app that Indian gamblers really like!

Use your betting account effortlessly

888sport apk download is easy

Both live betting and pre-match betting are permitted

Matches and odds are displayed in the Live mode

Wake up to unique bonuses every day!

The Betfeed keeps you informed about current sports news

Enjoy live casino games, slots, jackpots, and more in the 888sport app casino segment

888sport APK Download for Android

In this section, we are going to illustrate a step-by-step guide for 888sport app apk download and installation. Hope you are ready to follow these easy steps. After the 888sport app apk download, you can sign up for the 888sport app on your Android phone.

1 888sport APK Download Start by finding the right place for the 888sport apk download. Ideally, we recommend you get it from the official site. Another way for 888sport app apk download is to get it from the Google Play Store for Android users. Go to website 2 Security Settings to Install the 888sport App Unlike iPhones, Android is going to cause a bit of trouble when you are trying to install the 888sport app into your phone. For this reason, go to your phone’s Settings, then to Software, and tick the box next to Unknown Sources. 3 Complete the 888sport App APK Download After the small tweak is done on your phone’s settings, go ahead, and run the installation file of the 888sport betting app. It may take a few minutes to complete the 888sport download process. 4 Confirm the 888sport Download APK and App Installation At the end of the installation process, your phone’s system will ask you to confirm the file installation. Just click on Confirmto get to the next step! Download the app

888Sport App for Android

The Android app 888sport contains interactive features with a beautiful interface that can ensure a smooth online gambling experience for you. To find out more about its system requirements and supported devices, check out the sections below.

System Requirements of the 888sport App

The 888sport app has been designed to reduce low performance and slow speed on Android devices. Having said that, your Android phone must be version 4.1 or higher to install and run the app effectively. For now, the 888sport app download is free, so that is something to celebrate!

Moreover, the 888sport betting app is 11 MB in size. Plus, it is going to use a lot of space on your phone, so make sure you have at least 1 GB of space left there.

Supported Android Devices for the 888sport App

The 888sport betting app has been tested on these devices which will be illustrated below. You are lucky if you are already using any of these mobile devices. Also, since all these phones are fully capable of technically supporting the 888sport mobile app, you can expect smooth operation!

Having said that, let’s look at the available list of Android devices that are qualified to support the 888sport app:

Nokia Lumia

Huawei

Micromax

Xiaomi

HTC

One Plus

Samsung Galaxy

Blackberry

Vivo

Windows

Download APK 888sport App for iOS

We have already shown you how you can download 888sport app for Android devices in easy steps. Now it is Apple’s turn! In this step-by-step guide, we will show you the installation process of the 888sport app for iOS devices (which includes iPad and iPhone). Later on, we will show you how you can sign up with this app 888sport.

1 Download the Apk 888sport App Even for iOS devices, you should only download the 888sport betting app from the official website or from the App Store. Go to website 2 Click on the Download Button Click on the download link below to go to the App Store. It will automatically take you to the referral page so you can download the 888sport app from a reliable source. 3 Complete the 888sport App Installation It will only take a few minutes to complete the download of the 888sport apk app. Then, you can install it right away. Get yourself registered and start wagering on various games and sports! Download the app

888sport App for iOS

For now, to download 888sport apk, iOS users just have to go to the App Store. The mobile version compatibility for iOS devices is 12.2 or higher. Besides, various improvements have been made on the 888sport app to meet the needs of Indian players.

System Requirements of 888sport App

The required operating system of iOS for the 888sport apk app is version 12.2 or higher. In fact, this app 888sport is lower maintenance than most other modern online gambling apps, so we are quite pleased with this information.

However, make sure that you have at least 1 GB of space left on your iOS devices so that the 888sport app can run smoothly without errors. Low space can make the 888sport app hard to use, especially when you have other apps running in the background.

Supported iOS Devices for the 888sport App

Now that you all are trying to find out whether the apk 888sport is compatible with your iOS devices or not, rest at ease! The 888sport betting app has been tested on these devices for smooth operation and effective functionality.

Here are the available iOS devices that support 888sport app apk download:

iPhone 6s

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8

iPad 9.7

iPhone X

iPod Touch

How to Install the APK 888sport App

We have already explained how you can download the apk 888sport for both iOS and Android devices. Now, we will show you how you can install the app 888sport on those devices in a few simple steps!

Before you proceed with 888sport apk download, make sure that you are 18 years of age or older. If you are a minor and you are caught on 888sport’s site, then you will get into big trouble with the law! If you are of legal gambling age, for 888sport download apk, visit the official site of 888sport on your mobile phone and scroll down to the bottom of the webpage. Click on the App Store button for iPhone and on the Google Play Store button for Android. Let the 888sport download apk run on its own for both iOS and Android devices. But you may have to change the phone’s settings for Android as the system may block third-party software. Just go to Settings> Software> tick the box for Unknown Sources. Once the 888sport download apk is complete, it will take another few minutes to install the apk 888sport on your mobile phone. After the installation process is complete, you can either sign up or log in to your 888sport app account to bet on sports!

How to Register after 888sport App Download

New users can sign up with 888sport app after 888sport download apk and installation. Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to register with the app 888sport successfully!

Go to the already downloaded apk 888sport club app or open it on your smartphone. Tap on the Join Nowbutton and let the registration process begin on the 888sport app! After the 888sport download apk, in the first step of registration, you have to enter your first name, last name, country of residence, email, gender, and date of birth. Tick the box confirming that you are indeed 18 or over this age. Then, tap on Next. Later, you have to enter your local address, postal code, and phone number. In the end, accept to receive promotional offers and agree with the terms and conditions of the 888sport betting app. After the confirmation, you have a new account after the 888sport app download! Make sure that you only have one account with the 888sport betting app. Since your ID and sources of funds are subject to verification, provide accurate information while you sign up with the platform.

Welcome Bonuses

We are decently pleased with the number of bonuses that are available on the 888sport betting app. Not only are the sports betting bonuses rewarding but so are the casino bonuses! Once you are done with the 888sport download apk, check out what we are ranting about in the sections below!

Betting Bonuses

Betting bonuses that are offered on the 888sport betting app are a sight to behold! Only an experienced sportsbook can come up with this range of awesome sports betting bonuses. Check out the table below to find out what you can get after the 888sport app download!

Sportsbook Bonuses Details New Customer Offer Bet a minimum of $10 (equivalent to Indian rupees) to qualify for this offer. The minimum odds requirement is 1.50. It must be claimed within 7 days. Acca Club Bet a minimum of $20 (equivalent to Indian rupees) on bet builder or multiple bets. The minimum odds per leg is 1.50 and the minimum for the bet builder is 3.00. 5.00+ Winner Offer Valid for a short time. Bet with a minimum bet of $10 (equivalent to Indian rupees). The lowest odds accepted is 5.00. Daily Esports Offer You have to bet a minimum of $50 (equivalent to Indian rupees) on esports only with a minimum bet of 1.50. It is available every day until the expiration of the promo period. Specials Win special offers like enhanced wincasts, boosted trebles, and price enhancements on selected sports. Match Combos This offer is available on big games. Enjoy match doubles and match trebles on selected sports. Enhanced Match Markets The odds have been boosted on sports with orange arrows. Boosted odds are available every day!

Casino Bonuses

Now, here are the bonuses of the 888sport app casino segment. These are not so bad either. Just go through the terms and conditions of the 888sport app carefully proceeding though.

Casino Bonuses Details Live Casino Blackjack Get live sports updates while you play live casino blackjack on the 888sport app. Chat with the live dealer and enjoy daily bonuses. Rewards Scheme Earn more points as you play more games on the casino platform. Here, 100 points are equal to $1. These points can be redeemed for cash on the 888sport app! Live Casino VIP Bonus Show up in the 888 private room between 1 pm and 1 am (GMT). Claim your bonuses within 7 days. To withdraw your bonus, you must wager 30x of the bonus amount within the next 30 days. Live Roulette Bonus Bet at least $8 (equivalent to Indian rupees) in the 888sport app private room of any round that has a winning number 8. Jackpot wins are capped at $500 and the wagering amount is 30x of the bonus amount.

How to Get a Bonus

Getting bonuses on the 888sport app is quite easy. All you have to do is keep your eyes on the new bonuses that are offered from time to time after the 888sport download apk. Here are a few steps to show you how you can access your bonuses on the 888sport mobile app!

Step 1: Complete the 888sport app download from respective pages, like Google Play Store or the App Store.

Step 2:When you are registering with the 888sport app, make sure that you tick the box to accept promotional offers from the site.

Step 3: After logging into your 888sport app account, find the Promotionstab and click on it.

Step 4:Click on the New Customer Offeron the sportsbook bonuses.

Step 5:Read the bonus instructions on the 888sport app carefully to claim them!

Payment Methods

The deposit and withdrawal methods that are available after 888sport app download are:

Much Better

Neteller

Skrill

MasterCard

VISA

ecoPayz

AstroPay Card

The min deposit for the deposits and withdrawals on the 888sport app is $10 (equivalent to Indian rupees). Generally, there are no fees associated with the banking options mentioned above, at least not from 888sport’s side!

How to Update the APK 888sport App to the Latest Version

Here is the step-by-step guide to updating the apk 888sport app:

The best way to update the 888sport app to the latest version is by going to the App Store or Google Play Store and looking for new updates.

If there are new updates available on the 888sport app, don’t hesitate to switch to the new version. Newer versions of the 888sport betting app contain the latest features and innovations which you don’t want to miss! Let your device install and update your mobile device according to the new apk 888sport.

How to Login to Your 888sport Mobile App Account

Even though it is child’s play, let’s find out how you can log in to your 888sport mobile app account without looking like a fool!

Step 1: Go to the login page of the 888sport app.

Step 2:Enter your credentials which include your email address and password.

Step 3:Within a few seconds, you will have access to your 888sport app account!

Video Review

Do you need a better demonstration for the 888sport download apk and install the 888sport mobile app on your phone? Play this video to get a live demo of how it is done!

Sports Betting

The following sports are the most popular on the 888sport mobile app. Let’s check out what features are available after the 888sport app download!

Cricket App

Below are the main features of the cricket app that you can enjoy after the 888sport app download:

Top 5 cricket bets are always displayed

You can view upcoming matches

Tournaments take place for IPL, ICC, CPL, and more

Includes a cricket odds calculator

Free tips and promotions are available

Basketball App

Basketball is another popular sport on the 888sport mobile app. The following features can be accessed after the 888sport app download:

Top 5 basketball bets are shown

Live betting and cashouts available

Spread, totals, and money line are displayed

Extensive range of betting markets

Football App

Besides cricket and basketball, football is the most sought-after sport on the betting platform. Its features are illustrated below:

Featured matches are highlighted

Top bets are located at the top

Comprehensive FAQ section provided

All major markets are considered

Esports Betting on the App

The esports games that are popular on 888sport mobile app are Valorant, League of Legends, Defense of the Ancients, Overwatch, and King of Glory. Find out about them below:

Upcoming matches are displayed

Find information 24/7

Live betting is permitted

Rising demand

Virtual Sports Betting

Virtual sports betting on app 888sport will give Indian punters a unique experience. Currently, betting is allowed on virtual versions of golf, football, greyhounds, horses, speedway, velodrome, Euroleague Legends, racing, and tennis on the 888sport app.

Find the latest odds for betting

Attractive promotions are available

New matches start in a few minutes

Plenty of betting options

How to Bet on Cricket Using 888sport App

Now that you know about the features of cricket betting on app 888sport, how about we show you how you can place bets on cricket. Here we go!

Log into your app account after the 888sport app download. Navigate to the cricket tab from the left-sidebar menu. Browse the matches and tournaments occurring. Select your desired match and add it to your bet slip. Choose the bet type- single or multiple. Confirm the bet.

Available Type of Bets on the App

We have spoken about the type of sports that you can bet on after the 888sport apk download. Now, we want to demonstrate the type of bets that can be used on the app after the 888sport app download.

Single

Single bets are when you are betting on a singular outcome of a sports event. For example, which team will win the match.

Parlay

In a parlay bet, you can join a bunch of bets together and turn them into one major bet.

System

This one is pre-configured by the 888sport app and can include 3 to 8 selections.

Point Spread

In this type of bet, you can bet on the margin of the win instead of the win or lose outcome.

Futures

In futures, you basically predict the long-term outcome of a sporting event.

Betting Options on the App

The betting options on the 888sport mobile app are numerous and you will soon find out when you go through the following sections.

Online Casino Games

If you think that the 888sport app is only dedicated to sports betting, think again! The online casino games offered after you download 888sport app are as good as the sports on the all-rounder site. Various live casino games, online slots, jackpots, and so much more are offered in the casino segment. Even the promotions are hard to resist!

Cash-Out

Since live betting is one of the most sought-after features you will notice after you download 888sport app, we should not forget about the cash-out option! Indian punters can cash out their bet money when the odds don’t look in their favor during live betting.

Live Cricket Betting

Cricket fanatics can easily engage in live cricket betting on the 888sport mobile app to have a real-life sports betting experience! It gets better during major tournaments like the IPL and ICC.

Esports Betting

Although esports betting is still fairly new in the sports betting world, its popularity is unrivaled. Punters who are into e-games will love to bet on their favorite players from all around the world!

Virtual Cricket Betting

Virtual betting is possible on various sports on the 888sport app, including in cricket, football, tennis, horse racing, motorsports, and greyhound racing. Try your luck in virtual betting if you are bored of regular sports betting!

Pre-Match Betting

Pre-match betting is the classic form of betting on the 888sport app. You can bet on sports before the match begins. Make sure you do your research so you can win the bet!

Lucrative Offers

The lucrative offers that you can enjoy after you download 888sport app are New Customer Offer, Acca Club, 5.00+ Winner Offer, Daily Esports Offer, Specials, Match Combos, and Enhanced Match Markets.

Multi-Betting

Multiple bets, parlays, and accumulators are accepted here on the 888sport app. Hence, professional bettors can enjoy more thrills while betting on sports!

Live Match Statistics

Furthermore, you can view the live match statistics on the app so you can make informed decisions before placing your bets on chosen sports.

888sport Casino App

The 888sport app is not just biased towards sports gambling fans, but it also has a casino app where you can enjoy various types of popular casino games. If you want to get more from the online casino, then install the casino app!

Entertainment at the Casino App

Let’s give you a rundown of what type of games you can wager on after you download 888sport app. Although promotions are freely available in each category.

Slots

Live casino

Jackpots

888 Exclusive

Casino games

New games

888sport Mobile Version (Website Version)

If for some reason you are unable to use or download 888sport app, there is no need for you to fret because you can still run the 888sport website on your mobile browser!

Even on the mobile browser, you will be able to bet on virtual sports, regular sports, play casino games, enjoy promotions, and make instant payments!

Differences Between App and Mobile Website

Let’s look at the major differences between the 888sport mobile app and the mobile website.

888sport Mobile App 888sport Mobile Website Download 888sport app from the App Store or the Google Play Store to use it. There is no need for you to download 888sport app. 888sport runs perfectly on your mobile browser. All the features are optimized for the app. Some features may not be as optimized as the mobile app. Looks slightly different from the desktop website version. Looks exactly like the desktop website version. You may have to update the app from the Google Play Store and the App Store. You just have to update your mobile browser.

Download 888sport APK for PC

There is no separate application for 888sport apk download on PC. But you can always download 888sport app for your mobile phone. Regardless, the desktop website works great on its own, so you shouldn’t have any problem running it on your PC browser.

Features of 888sport App

Let’s look at the main features of the 888sport apk app in this section.

Modern Design

The 888sport app has a modern design with bursts of orange and black backgrounds. The selection tabs are structured with a smooth finish as well. You can easily find what you are looking for because of the simplistic layout.

Quick Payments

Payments are quicker on the 888sport app because you can pay on the go anytime anywhere. Since most payment methods have their apps, it becomes easier for making deposits and withdrawals for Indian punters.

Large Betting Markets

The betting markets on the 888sport apk app are quite wide-ranging and it covers international sports from all over the world! You can place any type of bet from parlays, accumulators, outright, point spread, moneyline, futures, teasers, and more!

Lucrative Promotions

If you are already aware of the awesome promotions that you get on 888sport, then you will be glad to know that you can get them on the app as well! Lucrative promotions on the app include Match Combos, Daily Esports Offer, Enhanced Match Markets, Acca Club, Daily Offers, and the New Customer Offer.

Casino Segment

The 888sport app is not only reserved for sports fans. In fact, you can jump to the casino segment anytime and spin some slots or wager on table games after the 888sport download app.

How to Use the 888sport App

There are certain rules that you have to follow after you download 888sport app. Here are some of them to keep in mind:

Must be 18 years of age or older

Have an app installed on your smartphone

Have access to the internet and an uninterrupted internet connection

Must be a registered user

You cannot register a second account if you already have one, even if you have previously registered it through the web version of the site

All your entered personal information must be correct

Must comply with the terms and conditions of 888sport

Security of the 888sport App

We should also consider the security features on the 888sport app, and we will talk about this now. Here are the arguments regarding the 888sport app download and usage:

Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption is used on the app for secure payments

Gaming software companies on the 888sport app have a legitimate reputation

Online payment services on the 888sport app are well-known

The app is regulated by the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association, the Gambling Commission, and Malta Gaming Authority

888sport app download is processed from the Google Play Store and the App Store

Customer Support Service on the 888sport Mobile App

When you encounter any problems during the 888sport app download or anything related to the 888sport app, you can just get in touch with the customer support team who are available 24/7. There are several ways to contact them the details of which are provided below:

Ways to Contact 888sport App Platform Details Contact Form Found on the website. You need to input category, email, and subject before sending the form. Live Chat Available 24/7 Twitter https://www.twitter.com/888sport

Sports Cafe Final Say about the 888sport App

In conclusion, we at Sports Cafe think that the 888sport apk app is a dynamic platform with lots of promotional opportunities, extensive betting markets, reliable payment methods, excellent customer service, awesome casino games, and a trouble-free interface. Moreover, the 888sport app download is quick and easy, which makes using the 888sport app very convenient!

The Most Common Questions about the 888sport App

In this section, we have compiled some common questions that people ask about the 888sport app.

Is 888sport App Free to Download in India?

Yes, the 888sport apk app is free to download in India from the App Store or the Google Play Store. You must be 18 years of age or older and follow the rules of the sportsbook to be able to keep using the platform. For the 888sport app download, refer to the relative section in this article.

Where Can I Download the Latest Version of 888sport APK?

For 888sport download apk the latest version of the 888sport apk, you can visit the main website of the sportsbook and find the 888sport app download links located at the bottom of the webpage. Moreover, for 888sport app apk download, you can go to the Google Play Store or the App Store.

What Should I Do If the App Won't Install?

If you are having trouble installing the 888sport app on your mobile phone, then try restarting your phone or your desktop. Also, free up some space on your device. Run some troubleshoots, if necessary. Then, try to re-install the 888sport app from the start.

Do I Need a Separate Registration for the App?

No, you don’t have to register with a separate account to run the sportsbook on the 888sport app. You can use the same account for your desktop and mobile phone.

I Can't Manage to Install the 888sport App, I Get an Error. What Should I Do?

In cases like this, we recommend that you restart your personal computer or your mobile phone and see if the problem is fixed. If not, free up some space on your device and restart your internet connection. If the problem still persists, please reach out to the 888sport app customer support team.

What Should I Do If the 888sport App Doesn't Work?

The 888sport app works perfectly on every type of device. Freeing up some space and restarting your mobile phone may help to resolve the issue. If it doesn’t work, then please contact the customer support team.

How to Update the 888sport App?

You can update the 888sport app after the 888sport app download by enabling automatic updates on your phone’s settings. Another way is to check for new updates on the Google Play Store and the App Store from time to time.