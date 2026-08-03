New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Delhi Premier League Match Prediction NEW 53 % Chance of Winning OUT 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League will be between New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors, and it is set to be an intense game. This match will be played on 4 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. New Delhi Tigers are heading to this game after winning its previous match against East Delhi Riders by 49 runs. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Central Delhi Kings by 4 wickets.

Who will win? New Delhi Tigers Outer Delhi Warriors Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Delhi Tigers won its previous head-to-head match against Outer Delhi Warriors by 40 runs.

Aman Chaudhary, from Outer Delhi Warriors, took 2 wickets at an average of 7.50.

Lakshay Thareja, from New Delhi Tigers, has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.77.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning

New Delhi Tigers will enter the next game against Outer Delhi Warriors with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Outer Delhi Warriors, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 91 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.77, and Hritik Shokeen, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11. On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors will also be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Yajas Sharma, who has scored 39 runs off 16 balls, and Aman Chaudhary, who took 2 wickets at an average of 7.50.

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 53%

Outer Delhi Warriors Chances of Winning: 47%

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The New Delhi Tigers have finally regained their winning momentum in this tournament. After starting its campaign with a loss, the team has been able to secure a win in their previous match, which puts them back on track. In the upcoming match against Outer Delhi Warriors, the team will take advantage of its record against them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Manish Sehrawat, who has scored 62 runs in 2 innings at an average of 31, and Yashjeet, who has scored 39 runs in 2 innings at an average of 19.50. Pradyuman Sanan has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.

On the other hand, Outer Delhi Warriors have not been able to start their campaign well. Their opening match got affected due to the weather, and the team went on to lose a thrilling game. In the upcoming match against New Delhi Tigers, they will be keen to secure their first win of the tournament. They have batsmen such as Mohit Panwar, who has scored 37 runs off 18 balls, and Akshay Saini, who scored 31 runs off 15 balls. Pratham Saluja was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 13.

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New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.

Heavy Thunderstorm 85% Humidity 27° - 30° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Heavy Thunderstorm 85% Humidity 27° - 30° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

New Delhi Tigers and Outer Delhi Warriors Player List

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Team Form

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have regained their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having one win and one loss in its last two games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 108.33, and Laxman, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.33.

Outer Delhi Warriors Team Form

Outer Delhi Warriors have not been able to start the new season well. The team will be looking forward to the next game eager to regain its winning momentum and secure a win. They have players such as Monu Shukla, who scored 9 runs off 7 balls, and Shivam Sharma, who took a wicket at an average of 19.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null New Delhi Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Outer Delhi Warriors Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Batters

Lakshay Thareja is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has been able to score 91 runs in 2 innings for the team at a strike rate of 146.77.

Yajas Sharma will be a key batsman for Outer Delhi Warriors in the next game. He was able to score 39 runs off just 16 balls with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

New Delhi Tigers vs Outer Delhi Warriors Top Bowlers

Hritik Shokeen is the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers this season. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 11.

Aman Chaudhary will be a key bowler for Outer Delhi Warriors in the next game. He was able to take 2 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 7.50.