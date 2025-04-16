Betway Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

Betway App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Registration Betway Betway is one of the largest bookies in India with great options for sports betting and all sorts of casino entertainment. It offers the most convenient way to deposit funds so that users can quickly top up their accounts and start playing. On this page, you will learn all about the deposit methods and get complete instructions for funding your account. Deposit at Betway and receive €30 in free bets for your first game! Welcome bonus 30 EUR Free Sport Bet Promocode: No promo Join Betway

Betway Deposit Methods for India

To start betting on sports at Betway, you need to have a positive balance. The bookie has added many popular payment methods to make deposits as convenient and safe as possible. Among them are not only e-wallets and bank transfers, but even cryptocurrency, so that every user can choose preferred option for themselves. Since Betway accepts Indian players, INR is one of the main currencies, the choice of which is offered upon account registration.

Here is a list of current Betway payment systems that you can use for making a deposit:

PayTM;

UPI;

PhonePe;

Visa;

MasterCard;

Astropay;

Skrill;

Neteller;

EcoPayz.

Regardless of the deposit option chosen, all money transactions are processed instantly and Betway doesn't charge any transfer fees. You don't have to worry about your security, as the company uses modern encryption technology to protect your personal data and bank details from third parties.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at Betway?

Each payment system at Betway has a fixed minimum amount below which you cannot deposit your account. The minimum deposit is Rs. 500 for most payment methods offered on the site. The only excluded option with a different limit is UPI, which requires you to deposit Rs. 1,000 into your account when making a transfer. The minimum deposit amount at Betway is relatively low, so even a new player with a small bankroll can bet on sports and get winnings.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the Betway App

Indian players can use the cashier not only on the website but also in the Betway mobile app for Android and iOS. It is high performance and provides a more comfortable user experience no matter where you are. The minimum amount you can deposit via the application, like on the desktop version, depends on the payment method you choose. Thus, the top-up through PayTM can be from Rs 500, while through UPI it is Rs 1,000.

First Deposit Bonus

All new users who create an account at Betway are entitled to a welcome bonus. The bookie has prepared several offers to suit all beginners in betting or gambling:

30 EUR Free Sport Bet. Betway will credit your account with a free bet of up to €30 if your first bet is a losing one. You can use the bonus money for betting on football and horse racing to get the most out of your bet. Only accumulative bets on 3 or more events with a total odds of 3.0 or more qualify for the offer.

10 EUR Free Sport Bet. Betway will reward you with a free bet of up to €10 equal to 100% of your first deposit. This extra bet can be placed on a variety of sports, including cricket. The bonus has no wagering requirements, so you may immediately withdraw any winnings from a free bet.

Casino Welcome Bonus. You can get a signup bonus of 100% up to €50 to play at Betway online casino. The offer applies to your first deposit from €5, so we advise you to think a bit before you fund your account for the first time. The deposit bonus must be wagered 20 times before you are eligible to withdraw any winnings.

How to Deposit Money to the Betway Account?

After signing up for Betway, you are prompted to replenish your account with one of the offered payment systems. Depositing is easy, and there is a step-by-step guide to make sure you get it right:

1 Login to your account Open the Betway website or mobile app and sign in to your account using your credentials. Go to website 2 Go to the deposit section Click the "Deposit" button and you will see a table with all the ways to deposit money into your account. 3 Select a payment system Pick the desired deposit method with which you want to make a money transaction. 4 Confirm the transfer Enter the amount of deposit, and other data if required by the payment method, and confirm the transaction. Make first deposit

All done! The money will be credited to your Betway account instantly so you can use it for betting on sports or playing at the online casino.

Deposit via UPI

UPI is widely spread all over India, as users can transfer money instantly and for free with a couple of clicks. For this reason, the payment system has been added by Betway so that you can use UPI to make a deposit on the site. Just follow the instructions given below to do it correctly:

Log into your Betway account through the official website or mobile app. On the deposits page, click on the UPI option. Enter the amount you want to deposit and click continue. Fill in your UPI address and confirm the money transfer.

This is all you need to deposit your Betway account via UPI!

Deposit With Credit Cards

Players can quickly and efficiently make deposits at Betway via debit cards. Follow the instructions below to avoid mistakes and top up your account successfully:

Log in to your Betway account using your username and password. In the personal profile, go to the section with deposits. Select Visa or Mastercard from the list of suggested deposit methods. Specify the transfer amount, and bank details and confirm the deposit.

Once approved, Betway will credit your betting account. Usually, the money comes within a few minutes.

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at Betway?

The excellent payment systems at Betway provide you with a high degree of convenience when it comes to depositing processing times. In fact, all deposits on the site are almost instant. After confirming the transfer, funds will appear on your balance in just a few minutes and you can immediately start betting. The only exception is the bank transfer which needs more time to be processed than the other options. It may take anywhere from 2 to 5 working days.

Betway Deposit Limits

Payment methods have limits set by the service provider. This means you cannot deposit more than this amount in a single transaction at Betway. As with minimum deposits, the maximum amount depends greatly on the payment option you use. Regardless of the amount, most deposits are processed immediately and there are no fees. In addition, Betway has added an option for players to set their own deposit limits per day, week or month so they can control their spending on the site.

Betway Deposit Summary

To end our Sportscafe review, we can say that Betway has taken care of its customers by providing fast and efficient ways to deposit. Indian players will be happy with the wide variety of payment methods on offer, including popular services like PayTM, UPI and more. Deposits are credited instantly, whether you make them through the website or mobile app. The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 550. In addition, if you choose rupees as the account currency during registration, you can make deposits in that currency. With all these benefits, Betway is definitely one of the betting sites you should think about!

FAQ

Below there are answers to the most common questions regarding deposits at Betway. If you still have any further questions related to deposit problems, you can contact Betway support via live chat or email.

Can I Use the Betway Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you can't. Each Betway customer is only entitled to one welcome bonus. To get it, you need to register a new account and make a deposit of the minimum amount specified in the bonus terms and conditions. Remember, the bonus money must be wagered in order to withdraw it successfully.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in Betway?

Betway accepts players from countries all over the world, including India. For this reason, rupees are one of the main currencies of the account, which can be used to make a deposit. INR can be selected at the time of new account registration.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert Them to Rupees in My Betway Account?

Betway provides Indian customers with different payment options in rupees. However, if you have registered an account in another currency, you can easily make deposits in that currency and then quickly convert them to INR.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the Betway Account?

Betway is a safe betting site that operates under a license agreement. The accounts are for personal use, so the company requires that your account and payment method be in your own name and used only by you.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at Betway?

Yes, Betway has the option to delete or add new cards. To do this, go to the deposits section on the website or in the app, click on the arrow next to your current card and select the option to add a new one.