Betway Mobile App Download for Android (apk) for Betting and Casino Latest Version 2026

Betway App: 3.4 ★★★★★ Download APP Betway Betway is one of the most recognizable names on the sports betting scene. Registered Indian users can bet at Betway and enjoy all features and services on both the desktop and mobile sites and the Betway app for Android and iOS users. Welcome bonus 100% up to 2,500 INR Promocode: No promo Join Betway

Betway App Overview Indian bettors who want to enjoy a convenient wagering method should start the Betway app download process. To do this, first, they need to know the core specifications of the Betway app. Check the table below to familiarise yourself with the necessary information addressing the app. The current version of the application 1.0.6 APK file size 28.8 Mb Installed client size 70 Mb Cost of loading (for free download) Free Supported operating systems Android, iOS Access to broadcasts After registering Access to sports betting After registering Licence Malta Gaming Authority Welcome bonus Sports Welcome bonus for Indian players

(100% match up to INR 2,500); Live Casino Welcome Bonus 1st deposit (100% match up to INR 15,000); Live Casino Welcome Bonus 2nd deposit (25% match up to INR 15,000); Live Casino Welcome Bonus 3rd deposit (50% match up to INR 30,000) Hindi language support Yes Deposit / Withdrawal methods PhonePe, PayTM, Astropay, UPI, Skrill, Neteller, Visa, EcoPayz The overview should give you some insight before getting on the Betway download train. Further down this review, you will find additional information about the sections in this table. The Betway app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings. Video Review Here is a short video for betting fans who’d rather listen than read the instructions. It consists of some of the most important information addressing the Betway sports app, the process of the Betway app download apk, and some other useful data. Check it out for a quick overview of the app. Screenshots of the Betway App In addition, check the screenshots of the Betway app to get a glance at the user interface you will encounter each time you want to dive into the many available betting activities. Advantages and Disadvantages The Betway app offers many beneficial features for both new and already existing players. But besides its advantages, by conducting an in-depth analysis, we were also able to spot a few disadvantages. Check the table we have presented below to get a better perspective of what the Betway app is all about. Advantages Disadvantages SSL encryption technology Live streaming time delay of 2 to 5 seconds, sometimes more Licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority The app may lag the first time you enter the live casino section Convenient deposit and withdrawal methods Rich sports betting and casino sections are available You can decide for yourself whether the advantages are more attractive than the disadvantages. The Betway App Functionality and Design The Betway Android app, as well as the IOS one, offers great navigation as all menus are easily accessible. Both the casino as well as the sports betting sections are packed with different categories, sections, and sub-menus. Check out our list of some of the most important features account holders can find and enjoy on the Betway app. Straightforward Betway registration procedure;

Numerous available bonuses and promotions that give out great rewards;

Live mode where you can view matches and odds;

Numerous available deposit and withdrawal payment methods;

All popular bet types are available;

Huge choices of markets in the sports section, as well as many casino games. If you download the Betway app and become a member, you will have many more services at reach.

Download Betway APK for Android Android and iOS users who want to play on the app first must get the Betway sports apk file. To get it, they must go through the Betway app download procedure while following simple instructions. Players can do this with the step-by-step guide in addition: 1 Set the settings on your device If you want to use the Betway Android app, you first have to allow your device to install files from unknown sources. Do this by entering the ‘Privacy’ menu and turning this feature on. Go to website 2 Visit Betway Go to the operator’s official website by our link. 3 Download the APK file Get to the bottom of the page to find the ‘betting app’ menu. Click it and pick the Betway Android APK option. 4 Install the application Once the file is downloaded, find it in your phone’s storage and run the installation of the app. 5 Open the app and sign up/log in When the installation process finishes. Download the app This entire process won’t take you more than a couple of minutes from your time, so make sure to follow these instructions. If you have any trouble, feel free to contact customer support for additional guidance. Security Settings for Install the App You ought to handle a few security measures before installing the Betway apk file. After clearing them, you will be allowed to install the Betway app. To provide access to the Betway apk file, follow the simple steps below: Open ‘Settings’ on your mobile phone. Click the ‘Advanced’ menu. Enter the ‘Privacy’ menu. Allow your device to receive downloads from unknown sources. Click ‘accept’ on the system’s pop-up window. Go to the Betway apk file to initiate the installation process. Click the app icon once it shows on your screen. This procedure is required for all mobile gamers as the software’s protection has disabled this function automatically. System Requirements for Android Android users who want to become Betway mobile gamers can download the Betway apk file directly from the link in our guide and install the app. However, they need to make sure their device will support the platform. We’ve prepared a table with the most important details regarding this subject. OS of the device Android 2.0 or higher Processor 1,2 GHz or higher RAM 2 Gb or higher Memory space 110 Mb Network 3G, 4G To use the Betway app make sure to have a device with specifications at least as low as the ones shown above. Supported Android Devices The previously mentioned specification can be found in the newer Android-supported phones. If you own some of the following models, you will be able to have pleasant and smooth gameplay on the Betway app. Huawei P8 Lite;

Lenovo Sisley S90;

Meizu MX5;

IQOO 7 Legend;

ASUS ZenFone 2;

Samsung Galaxy S6;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 Pro;

Poco X4 Pro 5G;

Oppo Reno;

Redmi Note 9, All of these models have been tested by our experts. However, the list is incomplete, and many other modern devices can support the Betway app.

Download Betway App for iOS The entire downloading and installation process of the Betway iOS app consists of several steps. iPhone and iPad users need to follow these easy-to-go-through instructions to successfully install the Betway app. 1 Open the App Store and find the Betway app Find the app in the Apple digital store or use our link to open it directly. Go to website 2 Install the app Tap the button to start the installation process. 3 Wait for the process to finish It might take a few moments for the app icon to show on your screen menu. Download the app Enjoy betting. Click the app icon to open it and sign up/log in to start placing bets! These steps are easy to go through. You shall be able to complete them within a couple of minutes and continue the signup procedure. System Requirements for iOS IOS operative system users should check to see if their device fulfils the necessary requirements. To be able to place your bets on the Betway app, your iOS device should have the following specifications: OS iOS 8.1 or higher Processor 1,0 GHz or higher RAM 2 Gb or higher Memory space 110 Mb Network 3G, 4G Supported iOS Devices Tons of iOS devices can endure the Betway app’s requirements. However, we’ve made a list of some modern iPhones and iPads that will run the Betway app smoothly. These are the ones that have been tested by our team of experts. iPhone 4s;

iPhone 5;

iPhone 5s;

iPhone 6;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 7 Plus;

iPad 2;

iPad 3;

iPad 4;

iPad mini;

iPad mini 2; Feel free to rely on our suggestions as we have already checked that the Betway app installation runs flawlessly on them.

How to Register in Betway App? The signup process can be done by anyone who wishes to bet at Betway. The entire procedure you ought to go through consists of four simple steps, including: Open the app. Tap on the app icon to open the Betway app. Start the sign-up procedure. Click on the ‘sign up’ button in the upper right corner. Add the requested data. Fill in the required personal and account information in the new window such as gender, name, date of birth, address, mobile, email, username, password, card number, and so on. Confirm the information. Verify the info you’ve submitted by clicking the ‘register’ button at the bottom of the page. New users will need several minutes to become eligible Betway members. After signing up, you can pick the deposit method you trust the most, top your account up, and start betting.

How to Make a Deposit? Newcomers who want to make a deposit should perform a fairly simple process. This, too, shall not take more than a couple of minutes. Follow these instructions to make your first Betway deposit and possibly claim a reward: Log into your account. Visit the cashier section. Browse through the banking options to see minimum/maximum limits, processing time, fees, etc. Pick the one that suits your needs best. Submit the amount of money you wish to upgrade your balance with. Confirm your transaction. The money transfer should be completed within a minute or two since the deposit methods are fast at Betway. Once you receive the funds, you can continue to place your first wager. Payment Methods at the App Users of the Betway betting app can make safe deposits and withdrawals thanks to the many available methods. You can find details regarding the minimum and maximum limits, as well as processing time and fees in addition. Method Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Withdrawal time Fees PhonePe INR 500 Unlimited 1 day No fees attached PayTM INR 500 Unlimited 1 day No fees attached UPI INR 1,000 Unlimited 1 day No fees attached Astropay INR 500 Unlimited 1 day No fees attached Skrill INR 500 Unlimited 1 day No fees attached Neteller INR 500 Unlimited 1 day No fees attached Visa INR 500 Unlimited Up to 2 days No fees attached MasterCard INR 500 Unlimited Up to 2 days No fees attached EcoPayz INR 500 Unlimited 1 day No fees attached No matter which of the banking options you choose to use, you shall get fast, secure, and smooth money transfers from your pocket to your account and vice versa.

How to Get a Bonus in Betway App? Claiming a bonus at Betway is easier than you might think, whether you want to claim the registration bonus or some other deposit deal. Users can obtain the rewards from the welcome promo on their mobile by following these steps: Locate the available promos. Visit Betway’s promotional page and see what’s in stock. Check the T&C. Make sure to read through the terms and conditions for the welcome Betway bonus. This way, you will know what kind of gameplay you are signing up for. Make a qualifying deposit for the bonus. Go to the cashier section and pick the payment method you feel the safest to use. Start betting. Continue to the sports betting or casino section, depending on which welcome promo you’ve claimed, and place your bets. All players should go through that process to claim the welcome offer or any other bonus at the Betway app. Welcome Bonus New members at Betway can choose to claim not one but two welcome bonuses. This depends on whether you are a resident of India or a player from another country allowed on this app. Both welcome bonuses have different terms, conditions, and requirements attached to them. If you wish to know more, look at the following table. Type of Welcome Bonus Size of Bonus Conditions Sports Welcome Bonus for Indian players 100% match up to INR 2,500 Deposit INR 200 Live Casino Welcome Bonus 1st deposit 100% match up to INR 15,000 Deposit INR 700 Live Casino Welcome Bonus 2nd deposit 25% match up to INR 15,000 Deposit INR 700 Live Casino Welcome Bonus 3rd deposit 50% match up to INR 30,000 Deposit INR 700 Players who want to claim the first deposit bonus must have only one account and must be signing up for the first time with this operator. Wagering the Welcome Bonus Depending on which welcome bonus you claim, you will have to deal with different wagering requirements and other conditions. We’ve prepared a small list of the most important things you ought to know regarding this subject: The sports betting welcome bonus for Indian players have to be wagered 6 times. This means you should play 6 times through your winnings to be able to cash them out;

The live casino welcome bonus comes with x30 wagering requirements;

All participants have 7 days to fulfil this task before the bonus expires;

Different types of casino games contribute to the WR differently. Check the Betway app to learn more;

Bets of different odds also contribute with different values toward the wagering requirements;

Indian players can use their sports betting welcome bonus funds on the Indian T20 league exclusively. Keep in mind that all bonuses at Betway are Flexi-bonuses. This means players can cash out from their balance even before fulfilling the task of wagering requirements.

Other Promotions and Bonuses at the App Apart from the lucrative welcome bonuses, you get a chance to dive into several other bonus promotions at the Betway app. Check the list to see what kind of promotions and great rewards we are talking about: Free bet – INR 250 free bet for placing an INR 250 bet with 2.0 odds or more;

Esports bet – Spend INR 500 on esports multiples with 3.0 odds or above to receive INR 500;

Casino Carnival – Play casino games to win up to INR 100,000 weekly, or INR 500,000 on the Grand Prize Draw;

Power Cards - Place a wager of INR 625 or higher and win various prizes. Regular players at Betway know that the operator occasionally implements promos giving out cashback, no deposit rewards, birthday bonuses, Friday bonus free spins, and other goods. Keep an eye on the ever-changing promo page so you don’t miss out on any great deals. Casino Carnival There are two huge prize pools for all participants in the Casino Carnival draw. The weekly one is valued at INR 100,000, while the monthly draw has a prize pool of INR 500,000. Be sure to play your favourite games to qualify and win cash prizes. Esports bet Sports lovers who spend INR 500 on esports will receive an extra INR 500. There is a condition, however. If you want to win this prize, make sure to wager the INR 500 on esports multiples with odds of 3.0 or higher. Free bet Players who will place a wager of INR 250 can win a free bet of the same value. The only condition to obtain this reward is to bet on sports with odds of 2.0 or higher. Power Cards Power Cards is a bonus promotion you can exclusively claim on the Betway app in the casino section. This is due to the terms and conditions for this promo. Mainly, registered players can obtain a power card that gives out one exclusive reward. This can be done by placing a wager on Casino Bollywood Blackjack of INR 625 or higher. The promotion is available on Saturdays and Sundays only.

How to Bet on Cricket Using Betway App? Android users who have downloaded the Betway app can bet on many sports, including cricket. Whether they want to place their wagers on virtual or regular cricket, they ought to follow the simple instructions below. The process is straightforward and can be done as soon as you fund your account. Make an account on the Betway app. Top up your balance by making a deposit. Go to the sports section and enter the cricket segment. Find the match you want to place your bet on. Choose a betting type you feel most comfortable with. Place your wager. There are many types of cricket bets you can place. Moreover, many cricket leagues and championships are available, for which you can learn more in addition. Which Cricket Could I Bet on? Betway offers a big selection of online cricket bets you can place. Regardless of the betting type, you can play live cricket games, virtual cricket, the Indian Premier League, local championships, competitions and matches, and international championships. You can find your favourite Indian teams and leagues; however, the selection is vast, which means international teams and leagues are also included.

Other Available Sports for Betting Players who have installed the Betway app can bet on a variety of sports - both popular and lesser-known. Among the many choices, they will find American leagues, Indian, leagues from New Zealand, and many others. Take a look at some of the sports you can engage with on the Betway app. Cricket;

Football;

Tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Golf;

American Football;

Boxing;

Formula;

Greyhounds;

Horse Racing. If you want to explore not-so-popular sports, feel free to bet on Darts, Volleyball, Motorsports, Rugby, and Snooker among several others.

Betway Casino App The casino section at Betway offers a huge selection of live games and slots. What’s more, ongoing promotions give us great rewards dedicated to casino lovers. Gambling fans who want to install the Betway live casino app should do the following: Open ‘setting’ on your mobile device and enable your phone to receive files from unknown sources. Download the Betway app. Sign-up for an account. During registration, select the live casino welcome bonus. Make a qualifying deposit. Claim your first bonus and start playing the available live casino games! After installing the Betway app, make a registration, and check the platform. Visit the live casino section to see which games are available for online gambling. Make sure to check the promo page for online Betway casino promotions available for newly registered users. Entertainment at the Casino You won’t have a tough time finding the live casino section as it is one of the main menus you shall see as soon as you open the Betway app. The moving banner that lets players know of the most attractive casino games and bonuses will welcome those who visit this segment. Nonetheless, the main menus that separate the casino games into categories include: Roulette;

Bollywood;

Game Shows;

Blackjack;

Baccarat;

Dice Games;

Poker. All of these menus are packed with games created by the best software developers the industry has to offer. Check them out and see what you missed before you found the Betway app.

Do I Need to Update Betway App? If you have already installed the Betway app which serves you well, it’s not necessary to update it. However, if you don’t, you won’t be able to enjoy all the new features the operator implements over time. Only those who update the Betway app can experience all the features and innovations in the latest version. With the initial download of the Betway app, you have installed the latest version. Each new update can be obtained by doing the same – re-installing the Betway app. Use this procedure with every other update. The newest features will be installed within several seconds. Use this step-by-step guide to always get the newest version of the Betway app.

Security of the App Security is among the operator’s top priorities. Thanks to the platform's software, all registered players can bet and play casino games in a perfectly safe environment. Several factors contribute to Betway’s safety. Here are some of those: SSL Encryption. Betway uses the latest SSL technology as it makes encrypted connections between all registered members and servers, and vice versa.

Verification. The verification procedure may be tedious, but it will guarantee that the money you’ve transferred reaches its appointed destination.

Licence. Betway is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, which speaks volumes about the strict regulations it goes under. There are more security measures the operator uses for the players' well-being. The random number generator is one of those that enable fair gameplay.

Bet Types at Betway App The extension of betting types on the Betway app stretches far enough to fulfil the wishes of both newcomers and experienced bettors. New players can try out their betting skills on something more simple like a single bet. However, existing members who are more familiar with the betting options can easily place system or parlay bets. Single. A single bet is the easiest to manage as all you have to do is choose which of the two teams will win the game. Single bets, however, go a little further as you can also pick which team will lead the first halftime of the match.

Parlay. Players can place a few bets simultaneously from one or several different matches. You shall win your prize only if all of the bets you’ve placed win. Even if only one loses, you will lose the parlay altogether.

System. System betting consists of anywhere between 3 and 8 bets. The amount you can potentially win is calculated by multiplying the number of bets you make. Unlike the Parlay, you don’t have to win all wagers to come out as a winner.

Mixed Parlay. Unlike the regular parlay, this type doesn’t allow mixing bets from the same event as it affects the general outcome. The luckiest players who win a mixed parlay get bountiful rewards. Although the skill level is non-identical for different types of bets, the prizes justify it. Of course, the more complex ones give out better rewards hence. These are not the only betting types available, as you can also engage with qualifiers, early, live, team totals, and others.

Betting Options in Betway App The overall selection of betting options at Betway is huge. Moreover, each option offers several additional features you can use to improve your gaming experience. Some of the betting options you shall find on the Betway app include: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. For more information about these betting options, read the explanation below. Live Streaming Live streaming is an excellent feature that takes online betting to another level. This option allows you to watch matches in real-time and place your bets following the course of the match. This betting opportunity in the Betway App puts things up a level as you can immediately develop your strategy to come to place a potentially winning bet. Push Notifications If you are concerned that you might miss out on some good promotions or not hear any news regarding the Betway app, there is an easy solution. Push notifications will let you know of any changes addressing the Betway free download app. You can be notified whenever a new sport is added, a new league is available to place a wager on, or a new promotion has arrived on the promo page. Accept this option and start receiving any news that can increase your gaming experience or bring you a new opportunity to win great rewards. Online Casino Games Registered mobile players will be happy to know that the online casino segment is very rich in games. There are many types, including poker, Game Shows, roulette, and others. All of the present games in the catalogue are of top quality being created by some of the most prominent software providers in the industry. You’ll find titles from Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, IGT (WagerWorks), Blueprint Gaming, Just For The Win, Crazy Tooth Studio, Evolution Gaming, and Oryx Gaming. Live Casino The operator made sure you always have something new to play in the live casino section, which is why there are available sections like Roulette, Bollywood, Game Shows, Blackjack, Baccarat, Dice Games, and Poker. What’s more, each category is packed with games of high quality. You will find many variations of Blackjack, including Bazighaar Blackjack, Bollywood Blackjack, Multiplay Blackjack, and Power Blackjack. Cash-Out Cash-out is an available option that can be used by all members at Betway. This feature provides an opportunity to withdraw toys funds mid-game, even before the final result has been concluded. The winning can be either lower or higher than what you have previously hoped for. Live Cricket Betting Live cricket betting is one of the most visited sections on the Betway app, and for a good reason. Mainly, players like to spice it up, so they can now engage with in-game bets instead of making pre-match bets. This opens an opportunity to use a personalised strategy as the course of the game changes. All betting types are allowed for this kind of entertainment except the mixed parlay. Esports Betting The eSports menu at Betway has numerous options and offers a different online betting flavor. Some of the available eSports you can bet on include CS: GO, League of Legends, Dota 2, VALORANT, Starcraft 2, and Overwatch. The additional game called ‘one shot multiplier’ can be found only at Betway. This is a CS: GO-inspired game that offers players a unique experience. Registered members will also find a schedule for upcoming games and matches in this section. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting The virtual betting part of Betway features many sports you can bet on and is a great option since the games run faster. Some of the available categories include Daily Cricket Matches, Daily Football Matches, Daily Tennis Matches, Betway Boosts, Indian Premier League, PL Pro Predicts, and One Day Internationals. Pre-Match Betting As opposed to life betting, pre-match betting allows you to place a bet on matches that are about to take place. Each available sport offers this kind of betting. To access the line-up all you have to do is click on the sport you wish to wager on. There is an additional menu where you can find all matches that are yet to occur. The events available include international matches, T20 World Cup, ODIO World Cup, The Ashes, the New Zealand league, the England league, and European League. Lucrative Offers If you are a new member at Betway you can rest assured great bonus promotions wait for you. There are two welcome bonuses for newcomers, each giving out different lucrative rewards and coming up with various terms and conditions. Aside from those, there are many more you can dive into including Casino Carnival, Power Cards, and so on. All of these give out amazing rewards such as free bets, deposit bonus matches, cashback rewards, and other exciting prizes. Make sure to thoroughly read the terms and conditions as you will have to make a sufficient deposit to become eligible for the prize. Worth mentioning is that all promotions come with wagering requirements you will have to fulfil before being able to request a withdrawal. Multi-Betting Multi-betting is a type of betting where you can place up to 25 individual bets and each bet is called a ‘leg.’ This bet is created by combining numerous selections into one single bet. To come out as a winner and claim the fat prize you will have to win all bets you have placed. The more bets you add to the multi-bet the better the reward you shall receive. In case you don’t win even one ‘leg,’ your multi-bet automatically fails. Live Match Statistics Live match statistics allow you to keep track of all changes that happen during the game. This is the time when push notifications come in handy as you will get notified with each new change of the result or some other important aspect of the game. These statistics will help you when you are about to place your next bet. Such a strategy cannot be adapted to any other type of bet.

Customer Support Service on the Betway Mobile App Those of you who want to ask a question or make a complaint about the Betway app or its work can do it with ease. Players can contact the support agents through live chat, email, phone and social media. Check the table for additional details about how you can get in touch with the support service that works 24/7. The ways to contact Details Live Chat 24/7 live chat support Email support@betway.com Phone number +44 207 062 5466 (Mon-Sun: 8 am-Midnight) Social Media Facebook - @BetwayIndiaOfficial

Twitter - @betway

Instagram – betwayindiaofficial

Telegram - Betway India - Official You can reach the support team through the app and mobile site to receive fast and precise answers.

Betway Mobile Website If you are not fond of playing on the app, you can access the Betway mobile website to place your bets. The site can be reached via any modern mobile browser. Enter the mobile website, register or log in and start playing. The platform makes no difference whether you use an Android, iOS, or KaiOS-supported device to place bets. The mobile website features the same design and layout as the app. However, as opposed to the app’s flawless navigation and lag-free experience, you may notice a glitch on the site from time to time that can be attributed to your network connection. This is one of the reasons why we still recommend installing the app over simply using the mobile-optimised website. System Requirements for the Mobile Version of the Betway Website To access the Betway mobile website, you first need to make sure your device fulfils several specifications. Take a look at the additional table we’ve made and check the minimum requirements your mobile needs to access the Betway platform and play. Supported OS Android, iOS, KaiOS Supported Browsers Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox Mobile, Opera Mobile, DuckDuckGo RAM 2 Gb or higher Screen Resolution 1136×640 pixels or higher As seen, players can use any modern browser to find Betway. The platform will fit any screen size, thus allowing high-quality gameplay. Differences Between the Mobile App and Website There are some differences between the Betway app and the mobile website. However, once you see them side by side, you will realise that the comparison reveals the two platforms to be more similar than different. Betway Mobile app Betway Mobile Website Requires you to download the app Players won’t have to download anything to be able to register and play Keeps you logged in The odds update are slower than the app Saves battery It can lag when jumping from one main menu to another Push notifications are an available feature No push notifications No lag whatsoever The casino section is available without having to download anything additionally Every registered member can use all features, no matter the version of the software on their device.

Sports Cafe Final Words About the Betway App In conclusion, our experts at SportsCafe think that Betway is one of the best sports betting and live casino apps in the market today. The platform offers many casino games, as well as different sports you can bet on. In addition, the security is very strong, and you get many payment methods to use. All money transfers are safe and run smoothly. To top it off, there are great promotions for both new and already existing players that give our beneficial rewards. All new sign-ups can choose between two generous welcome bonuses - one for sports and one for the live casino section!