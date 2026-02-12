JET Сasino — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% Bonus

Jet Casino App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration Jet Casino Delve into our comprehensive Jet Casino review, tailored for Indian players in 2026. There are a lot of sports betting options, including live betting features, perfect for Indian customers. Plus, don't miss out on the enticing 150% up to 10,000INR bonus on sports betting on your first deposit. Come along as we touch all the exciting online features of Jet Casino. Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000INR Promocode: No promo Join Jet Casino

Overview

Founded in 2020, Jet Casino Online quickly gained popularity among Indian customers. With its rich history, the platform stands out for its diverse features and functions, including a plethora of payment methods and generous bonuses, all accessible in Indian rupees. It has become the go-to platform for betting admirers, especially during events like the IPL.

Quick Facts about JET Casino

Below you'll find essential information about the platform.

Attribute Details Game Types Sports Betting, Esports, Virtual Sports, Live Betting, Casino, Slots, etc. Founder and Founded Year Galaktika N.V., 2020 Headquarters Scharlooweg 39, Willemstad, Curacao License Curacao license No. 8048/JAZ2016-050 Welcome Bonus 150% up to 10,000INR Deposit and Withdrawal Methods UPI, IMPS, AstroPay, Crypto, SticPay, BinancePay Hindi Language No

Score

Explore the features, advantages, and disadvantages of the casino below:

Advantages Disadvantages Accessible on both iOS and Android platforms No Hindi interface No cost for downloading or using the app Ensures fast and secure transactions Offers numerous bonuses and promotions Provides customer support through social media platforms

JET Casino India Review

Our Jet Casino online review offers a detailed examination of this popular platform for Indian players. Explore the website and discover its wide range of betting and casino options, including cricket, especially IPL, and various online casino and live casino games. Here we take a closer look into the features and offerings designed to boost the gaming process for Indians.

Is JET Сasino Legal in India?

The service is legally accessible to Indian bettors. This assurance stems from the fact that the platform operates under a valid official Curacao license (No. 8048/JAZ2016-050), issued by the Curacao Gaming Control Board. This licensing ensures compliance with regulatory standards and affirms the legality of JET Casino's operations in India, providing players with a secure and reliable online gambling experience.

How to Create an Account?

Creating an account for new members at the casino's official site is simple. Follow these steps:

1 Find the "Sign Up" button Look for the blue "Sign Up" button on the official website. Registration 2 Choose registration method Opt for email or phone number registration. 3 Enter email or phone number Provide your email address or phone number. 4 Set up a password Create a secure password for your account. 5 Select country and currency Choose your country and preferred currency. 6 Confirm age and agree to terms Verify that you're at least 18 years old and agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. 7 Optional sign-up methods You can complete registration and login into Jet casino using your Google or Telegram account for added convenience. Go to Website

Account Verification

Before you can fully access the features of the platform, you'll need to complete the account verification process. Here's how to do it:

Visit the "My Profile" section and navigate to the Verification tab.

Provide proof of identity by uploading a valid passport, driver’s license, or government-issued identity card. Ensure that both the front and back of the ID are visible, and that the document is not expired.

Take a selfie holding your chosen identification document, ensuring that your face and personal details are clearly visible.

Upload a photo of the bank card used for payments, ensuring that the first six and last four digits of the card number, cardholder's name, and expiration date are legible.

Additionally, provide an account statement or a screenshot of your online banking that contains accurate data.

JET Casino App

Explore the convenience of gaming on the go with the casino application. Here's what you need to know:

The Jet casino app is available for free download on the website.

Android users can access the Jet casino apk directly from the site.

iOS users can find the Jet casino Poker app on the Apple Store, ensuring the best gaming process for all players.

Welcome Bonus

The following sign up bonuses offer a fantastic opportunity for new clients to boost their gaming and betting process at the casino.

Type of Welcome Bonus % and Amount of Welcome Bonus Minimum Deposit Amount Bonus Crediting Terms Casino Bonus 100% up to 30,000INR 1,000 INR Wagering requirement: 45 Max. winnings from bonus: Unlimited Sports Betting Bonus 150% up to 10,000INR 900 ₹ Wagering requirement: 10 Max. winnings from bonus: 1Х bonus Type of bet for wagering: Accumulator bets of 3+ events Min. odds per event: 1.5

Players can enjoy an array of enticing bonuses, including generous first deposit bonuses upon signing up. Additionally, there are exciting deposit bonuses available, along with exclusive Jet casino promo codes to unlock additional rewards. For those seeking extra perks without depositing, keep an eye out for the lucrative bonus codes and no deposit bonus offers, providing a risk-free way to explore the casino's offerings.

How to Get a Bonus?

Unlocking bonuses is a breeze for new users eager to enhance their gaming emotions. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Sign up for an account on the casino website or mobile app. Make your first deposit into your newly created account. Navigate to the promotions section and select the welcome bonus offer. Follow the instructions to activate the bonus and start playing with extra funds in your account.

Wagering the Welcome Bonus

After claiming your welcome bonus, it's important to understand the wagering requirements to unlock its full potential. Below are the key conditions for wagering the welcome bonus:

The welcome bonus must be wagered a certain number of times before any winnings can be withdrawn.

Different games contribute differently to the wagering requirement, with some games counting more than others.

Ensure to meet the wagering requirement within the specified time frame to avoid forfeiting the bonus and any associated winnings.

Other JET Сasino Bonuses and Promotions

Discover an abundance of bonuses and promotions awaiting you, from enticing cashback offers to free spins and much more. At any moment, you have the opportunity to enter a Jet Casino activation code, unlocking exclusive bonuses and promotions to elevate your gaming journey. Below, we delve into some of the most popular bonuses available.

Jet Cashback

Cashback is awarded based on the outcome of bets placed in slot games, with amounts from all currencies counted towards the calculation. It's credited in the account's active currency at the current exchange rate and comes with a 5X wagering requirement. Additionally, Cashback is available once during the reference period and isn't awarded to duplicate accounts.

JetCoins

Earn loyalty points known as JetCoins through active play to enhance your account and unlock new opportunities. These points, categorized into Rank JetCoins, are earned for bets placed in any games, with real money bets earning 1 JetCoin for every 4,000 ₹ and bonus bets earning 0.5 JetCoin for the same amount. Accumulate JetCoins to progress through account levels, each requiring a specific number of JetCoins to reach.

Lotteries

Test your luck with JET WIN lottery tickets for a chance to win exciting prizes in the monthly draw. Prizes range from 180,000 ₹ for the first place to 22,500 ₹ for the 10th to 15th places. Simply participate in the draw and stand a chance to win big!

Tournaments

Explore a variety of tournaments like STAR TRIP and FULL CLIP, where prize pools can reach up to 630,000 ₹ and 360,000 ₹ respectively. These tournaments rotate frequently, offering dynamic gaming experiences with different strategies required for success.

Payment Methods

Players have access to a variety of convenient payment methods for depositing funds. Below is a table outlining the details of each method:

Service Minimum deposit Maximum deposit Funds deposit time Commission Fees UPI 300 ₹ 200,000 ₹ Instant - IMPS 500 ₹ 50,000 ₹ Instant - AstroPay 300 ₹ 50,000 ₹ Instant - Cryptocurrency 500 ₹ Unlimited Instant - SticPay 500 ₹ 200,000 ₹ Instant - BinancePay 300 ₹ 3,000,000 ₹ Instant -

How to Deposit?



To deposit funds on the platform, follow these simple steps:

Register or sign in to your account. Locate and click on the blue "Deposit" button. Choose your preferred payment method. Optionally, apply any available bonus code for additional benefits, whether it's for sports betting or casino games.

With these steps, you can easily add funds to your account and start enjoying the various games and betting options available.

How to Withdraw Money?

To withdraw your winnings from the casino, follow these straightforward steps:

Navigate to the cashier section, found on the left side of the pop-up menu. Locate and click on the "Withdraw" section. Verify your account by confirming your phone number. Choose your preferred payment method for withdrawal. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the transaction.

By following these steps, you can easily withdraw your winnings from JET Casino and enjoy your earnings.

How to Place a Bet on a JET Сasino?

Betting on Jet Casino is a simple process that begins with navigating to the desired sports or casino game. Once you've chosen your preferred game or sport, follow these steps:

Select your desired game or sport from the available options. Choose the specific event or match you want to bet on. Click on the odds associated with your chosen selection to add it to your bet slip. Enter the amount you wish to wager in the bet slip. Confirm your bet by clicking on the "Place Bet" button.

By following these steps, you can quickly and easily place bets, enhancing your gaming experience with exciting betting opportunities.

Cricket Betting

Explore the dynamic world of cricket betting, where an array of betting options awaits you. From the high-octane action of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to live cricket matches, find the excitement of T20, ODI, and Test cricket betting. With competitive odds and a navigable user interface, the website offers an unparalleled cricket betting process.

Other Available Sports for Betting

You can also explore the mixed selection of sports favored by Indian bettors at Jet Casino, catering to the varied interests of customers in the region. Whether you're passionate about cricket, basketball, or tennis, the casino offers the following sports to bet on. Сompany is constantly included in the ratings of cricket betting sites, football betting sites and pro kabaddi betting sites.

Kabaddi

Football (Soccer)

Basketball

Tennis

Field Hockey

Badminton

Wrestling

Boxing

And more.

Sports betting holds significant prominence at the platform.

Betting Options

Discover an array of exciting betting options available at Jet Casino online, offering great opportunities for both sports enthusiasts and casino aficionados. With an extensive selection of features and choices designed to cater to different preferences, JET Casino guarantees an immersive and dynamic betting journey for every player.

IPL Betting

One of the great opportunities lies in IPL betting, where cricket enthusiasts can indulge in wagering on their favorite teams and matches. With an array of betting options and competitive odds, the platform provides an immersive platform for cricket fans to engage with the excitement of the Indian Premier League. You are welcome to support the iconic teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders as they battle it out on the cricket field.

Live Streaming

Also experience the live streaming! Whether it's cricket, football, tennis, or basketball, you can catch all the action in real-time. Stay engaged and make informed bets as you watch your favorite sports events unfold, elevating your betting to new heights.

Push Notifications

Keep up with the latest updates and opportunities with Push Notifications, especially through the app. Receive instant alerts about promotions, bonuses, and upcoming events, ensuring you never miss out on any betting opportunities. Stay informed and stay ahead with our convenient push notification feature.

Online Casino Games

From classic slots to immersive table games and exciting bonus buy options, there's something for every gaming admirer. With an extensive selection of games from top providers, including slots, instant games, KENO, and video poker, the entertainment options are endless.

Live Casino

There are captivating live casino experiences awaiting you. Engage in real-time gameplay with live dealers, offering an authentic atmosphere. Whether you fancy classic table games or exciting live game shows, the platform delivers top-notch entertainment with smooth streaming and interactive features.

Cash-Out

One more way to enhance your betting experience is through the Cash-Out feature. This handy option empowers you to settle your bets before the event ends, granting you greater control and flexibility over your wagers. Take advantage of Cash-Out to optimize your strategy and maximize your winnings.

Live Cricket Betting

Another exciting feature is Live Cricket Betting, where you can place bets on cricket matches in real-time. Bet on your favorite cricket teams as the action unfolds, with dynamic odds that change throughout the game. With Live Cricket Betting, you can stay engaged and make informed decisions, enhancing your overall betting experience.

Esports Betting

You can also enjoy Esports Betting, offering a great pastime for fans of competitive gaming. Bet on popular Esports titles like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, VALORANT, and more. With a variety of Esports events to choose from, you can feel the excitement of virtual competitions and place bets on your favorite teams and players.

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting

Discover the excitement of Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting, where you can participate in simulated sports events and cricket matches. Engage with lifelike graphics and dynamic gameplay, offering an engaging alternative to traditional sports betting.

Pre-Match Betting

You can wager on various sports events before they begin. Predict outcomes and place bets on matches, races, and other events with competitive odds and a wide range of betting options.

Lucrative Offers

Explore the Lucrative Offers, where you'll find enticing bonuses, promotions, and special deals to enhance your betting. Additionally, participate in a multitude of tournaments for the chance to win big rewards and elevate your gaming journey. With these exciting opportunities, maximize your winnings and enjoy betting and gaming.

Multi-Betting

There is also the option of Multi-Betting, which enables you to place multiple bets across different events within a single betting slip. This feature allows you to combine selections from various sports or markets, enhancing your potential winnings while adding extra excitement to your betting endeavors.

Live Match Statistics

Be always informed with Live Match Statistics, providing real-time updates on various aspects of ongoing matches. Whether it's cricket, football, basketball, or any other sport, stay ahead with crucial match data, including scores, player statistics, and game insights. Utilize this valuable information to make informed betting decisions.

JET Casino

As you're reading this Jet casino review, we've taken a deep dive into the casino, exploring its features, bonuses, and more. Here you can find the world of online gambling and enjoy all the features of the casino. As a premier destination for gambling fans, Jet Casino offers an array of games and features catering to both online casino and live casino admirers.

Access a great selection of online casino games

Engage in live casino action with professional dealers

Enjoy a secure gambling platform

Available for both seasoned players and newcomers

Exciting bonuses and promotions

Entertainment at the Casino

The excitement knows no bounds and you can explore a variety of popular casino games, including:

Popular slots like Carnival Queen, Mega Dragon, Book of Aladdin, Perfect Gems, and Primate King

Instant games such as Aviator, JetX, Dice, and Plinko

Classic table games like Roulette, Poker Games, and more

KENO for those seeking a different gaming pastime

Bonus Buy options like Midas Golden Touch, Cash it, and Beast Band

Participate in numerous tournaments for added rewards

Discover endless entertainment possibilities!

Types of Bets

Exploring the mixed array of betting options offers an exhilarating journey for gambling fans. Here's a breakdown of the various types of bets available:

Single: Place straightforward bets on individual outcomes in events, simplifying your betting strategy.

Combo: Combine multiple selections into one bet to increase potential winnings, albeit with greater risk.

System: Employ system bets to cover various combinations within a set number of events, providing flexibility and risk management.

Support

Support at Jet Casino is easily accessible to address any concerns, including deposit problems or withdrawal issues. You can reach our dedicated support team via our customer care number, or by contacting our customer service team through live chat on our website, available 24/7.

The ways to contact Details Live Chat Real-time assistance available on any page of the website 24/7. Email Reach out to the customer service team at support@jet.casino. Phone Fastest communication via helpline number +4 416 176 801 65. Social Media Connect and stay updated on Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, and Twitter.

SportsCafe Verdict

In conclusion, after a thorough Jet Casino review, SportsCafe is proud to give our final say, awarding the platform with a commendable rating and our esteemed seal of approval. In addition to its exceptional offerings, including a diverse range of betting options and top-notch customer support, Jet casino emerges as a standout choice for Indian players seeking a safe and enjoyable online gambling process.

The Most Common Questions

Explore the following section to find answers to frequently asked questions about JET casino.

Is JET Casino Legal in India?

Certainly, the casino is legally authorized to operate in India, holding a Curacao license (No. 8048/JAZ2016-050), ensuring full compliance with regulatory standards.

Is JET Casino Secure for Online Gambling?

Absolutely, it guarantees top-notch security for online gambling, employing advanced encryption protocols to safeguard gamblers' sensitive data and financial transactions.

Does JET Casino Offer Customer Support?

Yes, the platform boasts reliable customer support available round the clock. Players can easily reach out via live chat, email (support@jet.casino), or phone (+4 416 176 801 65) for prompt assistance.

What Sets JET Casino Apart from Its Competitors?

The casino distinguishes itself through its vast game selection, generous bonuses, and intuitive user interface, along with its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

What Is JET Casino Known for?

The service is celebrated for its extensive array of betting options, low minimum deposit and outstanding customer service, making it a preferred destination for discerning Indian gambling fans.