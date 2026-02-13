FTV Club Official Sports Betting Site in India with 100% bonus

FTVClub App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration FTVClub FTVClub brings the style and glamour of FashionTV to sports betting in India. The site has a modern design, strong security, and a wide range of sports markets to choose from. Inspired by the famous fashion channel, it combines luxury visuals with exciting odds for different sports. Players can enjoy a safe space with professional service and quick access to events. New members can claim a 100% up to 15,000 INR sports bonus, which gives them more balance to place their first bets with confidence. Welcome bonus Casino – 100% up to 20,000 INR + 20 FS; Sports – 100% up to 15,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join FTVClub

FTV Club Overview FTVClub is an online betting site linked to the FashionTV brand. It brings stylish games, sports events, and a secure space for players. The site works in English and Hindi, accepts INR and crypto, and operates under a Curacao license. Pros Cons Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies; A few payment methods; English and Hindi interface; No dedicated mobile app; Attractive and modern design; Limited promotions for regular players. Casino, Live Casino, Sports, and Live Sports; Licensed in Curacao. Quick Facts about FTV Club FTVClub combines the glamour of FashionTV with a mix of casino games and sports betting. Operating under a Curacao license, it serves Indian players with INR and cryptocurrency support, as well as an interface in both English and Hindi. Quick Facts Category Details Game types Casino, Live Casino, Sports, Live Sports Founder / Year FashionTV Gaming Group, 2007 Headquarters Curaçao Gambling license Curacao GCB – temporary Certificate of Operation Promotions Welcome bonus: Casino – 100% up to 20,000 INR + 20 FS; Sports – 100% up to 15,000 INR Deposit / Withdrawal INR, cryptocurrency Hindi language Yes Support Live chat, email FTV Club Score FTVClub blends the elegance of FashionTV with sports betting and casino entertainment. It gives players a stylish design, secure play, and a range of games, though it still has some areas to improve. Below is a quick view of its main strengths and a couple of weaknesses. FTV Club Score Strengths Weaknesses Accepts INR and cryptocurrencies A few payment methods English and Hindi interface No dedicated mobile app Licensed in Curacao Casino, Live Casino, Sports, Live Sports

Description Official Website The official FTVClub website has a clean and modern look that matches its luxury style. At the top, players can find tabs for Casino, Live Casino, Sports, and LIVE Sports. On the left side, a pop-up menu gives quick access to Casino, Sports, Live Casino, and essential links like Deposit, Promotions, and Help Center. The design helps users find games and key sections without any hassle. Is FTV Club Legal in India? Online casinos like FTVClub work legally in India if they have a proper license. FTVClub holds a license from the Curacao Gaming Control Board, which lets it provide games and sports betting to Indian players. India does not have one clear law for online gambling, but sites licensed in places like Curacao can accept players from India. Players should still check the rules in their state before using any online casino or sportsbook.

FTV Club Mobile Website (web version) FTVClub’s mobile site works on popular browsers like Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. Just open your browser and type in the website address. The site fits your screen and loads quickly. After logging in or signing up, you can add money to your account and start playing casino games or betting on sports right away.

How to Create an Account at FTV Club? Opening an account at FTVClub takes just a few steps. Follow the instructions to join and start playing soon. 1 Go to the Website Use your browser to go to the FTVClub website address. Go to website 2 Find the Sign-Up Button The Register button is at the top right of the homepage. 3 Complete the Registration Process Enter your username, email, and password, then confirm the password and click Continue. Add your first and last name, birth date, phone number, country, currency, and address. Check the box to confirm you are over 18 and agree to the rules. You can also choose to get free spins and bonuses. Click Save. Check your email for a code, then enter it to finish signing up.

Welcome Bonus FTVClub greets new players with a welcome bonus for both casino and sports betting. The casino bonus adds extra funds plus free spins, while the sports bonus matches your first deposit to increase your betting balance. Both bonuses come with clear rules to follow before withdrawing winnings. Welcome Bonus Bonus Type Amount and Details Minimum Deposit Conditions Casino Welcome 100% up to 20,000 INR + 20 FS 20 USD Wager bonus 35x, spins on Gladiator slots only, valid 7 days Sports Welcome [ftvclub_sport_bonus 20 USD Wager bonus 35x, valid 30 days How to Get a Bonus at FTV Club? Getting a bonus at FTVClub is quick and easy. New players need to follow some steps to get their welcome rewards. Each step must be done to get the full bonus and start playing with extra money or free spins. Sign up for a new account on the FTVClub website Make your first deposit with the required minimum amount Pick the bonus code or welcome deal you want Confirm your choice to receive the bonus Use the bonus before it expires and follow the rules for wagering

FTV Club Other Bonuses and Promotions Bonuses at FTVClub give players more chances to win and keep playing. Regular promotions add extra value and reward those who play often. Here are some of the main bonuses available after signing up. VIP Boost - Weekly Reload Bonus Loyal players can get a weekly reload bonus every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Deposit at least 100 INR to get 25% extra up to 10,000 INR. The bonus needs to be wagered 30 times and used within 3 days. It helps keep the game exciting with extra funds for playing.

Login Logging in to FTVClub takes just a few steps. Find the login section on the website and enter your details to get started. Click the Login button Type your username Type your password Use “Forgot your password?” if you need to reset it Click the Sign In button to enter your account

Verification Verification at FTVClub helps keep your account secure and follows legal rules. To complete the process, you need to upload some documents. Go to the Profile section Select My Documents Choose an ID Card or another accepted document Press Upload Document Enter Document Number and Expiry Date Upload a transparent file (PNG, JPG, GIF, up to 10MB) Submit to finish verification

Deposit / Withdrawal Managing money at FTVClub is simple and clear. You can add funds to your account or withdraw winnings anytime by following a few steps. Go to the Wallet section on the site On the left, select Deposit to add money or Withdrawal to take money out Enter the amount you want to deposit or withdraw Choose your payment method Follow the instructions to complete the process Check for any limits or processing times before confirming

FTV Club Sportsbook FTVClub’s sportsbook covers popular sports and offers many ways to place bets. It gives access to essential games and different markets, so players can find bets that fit their preferences. The odds are competitive, and live betting is available for many events. Cricket Cricket betting at FTVClub includes big tournaments like the IPL, ICC World Cup, and T20 leagues. You can bet on who will win the match, top scorers, total runs, and other options. Live betting lets you place bets during the game, reacting to what happens on the field. Knowing the basics like innings and overs helps you understand how bets work and how to choose them. Football Football fans can bet on many leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and UEFA Champions League. Available bets include match winners, correct scores, handicaps, and total goals scored. Live betting allows placing wagers as the game goes on. Understanding rules like offsides, fouls, and extra time can help make better betting decisions. Tennis Tennis betting covers major events like the Grand Slams and ATP and WTA tours. You can bet on the match winner, set winners, and total games played. Many players like live betting during close matches. Knowing how scoring works, including sets and tiebreaks, helps with choosing bets. Basketball Basketball betting includes leagues like the NBA and EuroLeague. Common bets are match results, point spreads, over/under scores, and player performance. Live betting is possible during each quarter. Understanding periods, fouls, and scoring helps players make informed betting decisions.

eSports FTVClub also features eSports with popular games and many ways to bet. It covers major tournaments and lets players bet live as the action happens. Dota 2 Dota 2 betting focuses on tournaments like The International. You can bet on match winners, map winners, and total kills. Knowing hero choices, team plans, and different game stages helps with betting. Live bets are offered as the game changes. CS 2 Counter-Strike 2 betting covers events such as ESL and Major Championships. Bets include match winner, round winner, and total rounds played. Knowing the maps, bomb plants, and player roles can help you bet better. LOL League of Legends betting includes tournaments like Worlds and regional leagues. Bets can be placed on the match winner, first blood, and total kills. Knowing game goals like towers and dragons helps make smarter bets.

Popular FTV Club Betting Options FTVClub gives many ways to place bets. Some bets happen during games, and others happen before the game starts. Below are common types of bets players use. Live Betting Live betting lets you bet while the game is going on. Odds change as events happen, so you can react and find chances to win during the match. Line Line betting means placing bets before the game begins. You choose from options like who will win, total scores, or handicaps. Odds stay the same until the game starts.

Types of Bets FTVClub lets you pick different kinds of bets. A Single bet means betting on one result. Combo bets join several bets into one, and all must win for you to get money. System bets let you place many combinations, so you can still win if some picks lose. These choices help players control how much risk they take.

Betting Odds Odds show how much money you can win compared to your bet. Higher odds mean bigger wins but lower chances to win. Odds change based on teams, players, or events. At FTVClub, odds update often to help players choose where to bet.

How to Place a Bet? Placing a bet at FTVClub is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to place your bet: Log in to your account

Pick a sport or event to bet on

Find the match or game you want

Choose the result you think will happen

Enter how much money you want to bet

Look at your bet slip to check the details

Press the Place Bet button to confirm

Wait for the game and see how your bet does

Popular FTV Club Games FTVClub has many games with clear graphics and easy controls. Players find many choices in one place, which adds fun and chances to win. Slots Slots include games like Trillionaire MegaWays and Ketty’s Fashion World. They have exciting themes, bonus rounds, and chances to win big. Slots come from well-known providers like Red Tiger and Fazi. Poker Poker games let players use skill and strategy. Different tables have different limits. It’s a classic card game that tests your thinking and decisions. Blackjack Blackjack games include Infinite Blackjack, Classic Speed Blackjack, and Lightning Blackjack. Some have live dealers. Games come from providers like Evolution and Pragmatic Play. Jackpot Game Jackpot games give a chance to win big prizes. The jackpots grow as players bet, which makes every spin or bet more exciting.

Support Support at FTVClub is ready to help you with any questions or issues. You can contact the team in several ways for quick answers or detailed help. Use Live Chat for fast, real-time support

Send an email to ensupport@ftvclub.com

Connect on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Telegram, Twitter, and Instagram. Support is available 24/7, so help is ready whenever you need it.

Conclusion by SportsCafe FTVClub has a stylish look and a good selection of casino games and sports betting. It works well for players who like both gaming and betting. The site supports popular languages and accepts crypto payments. Payment options are limited, and there is no app, but FTVClub remains a great and enjoyable place to play for beginners and veteran players alike.