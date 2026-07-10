England vs India T20i Match Prediction ENG 57 % Chance of Winning IND 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The India tour of England is coming to an end of the T20I series, as both teams now gear up for the fifth T20I. This match will be played on 12 July at 7:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. England won the fourth T20I by 9 wickets, and has taken the series with a lead of 3-0. The hosts will now be looking forward to ending the series with another win, giving a whitewash to India. On the other hand, India will aim to win the last game and end the series on a positive note.

Who will win? England India Vote 0 votes

Facts: England has won three out of its last five T20Is against India, and lost just one.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 18 runs off 13 balls against Jofra Archer, while Jofra has dismissed him twice.

Jos Buttler has scored 34 runs off 21 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has dismissed him twice.

England vs India Chances of Winning

England will enter the fifth T20I against India with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against India lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Brook, who has scored 134 runs in 3 innings at an average of 67, and Jofra Archer, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.83. On the other hand, India will be eager to end the series with a win. For this, the team will have to back its experienced players for one final chance to defeat England in this series. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 190 runs in 4 innings at an average of 63.33, and Arshdeep Singh, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 29.25.

England Chances of Winning: 57%

India Chances of Winning: 43%

England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

England has come out as the better team in the T20I series against India. Losing against them in the semi-final stages, the team went on to win the T20I series against the World Cup champions with one more game to go. Even in the last T20I, England will be taking the home-ground advantage, which will help them to secure another win over India. They have batsmen such as Phil Salt, who has scored 129 runs in 3 innings at an average of 64.50, and Jacob Bethell, who has scored 89 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 161.81. Josh Tongue has managed to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.33.

On the other hand, India will have to go through a scrutiny after this series against England. Their winning streak in the T20 series against England has now come to an end, as the challenges grow for the line-up. Still, India will be relying on its player performances, which might help them to secure a win and end the series on a positive note. They have batsmen such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 128 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.66. Prince Yadav has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 29.

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England vs India Match Toss Prediction

The fifth T20I between England and India will be played at The Rose Bowl, giving England the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 24 T20Is, out of which 16 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 8 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between England and India won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 43% Humidity 16° - 31° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 43% Humidity 16° - 31° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

England and India Player List

Team Form

England Team Form

England has now been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Sam Curran, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.50, and Jos Buttler, who has scored 44 runs in 3 innings at an average of 14.66.

India Team Form

India has encountered a rough patch in the shortest format of the game. The team is now having four losses and no wins in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the last game. They have players such as Axar Patel, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 46.50, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 66 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.50.

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England vs India Top Batters

Harry Brook will be a key batsman for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 299 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 37.38.

Abhishek Sharma still remains one of the key batsmen for the Indian team. He has managed to score 303 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 30.30.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer has been a key bowler for England in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 15 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 8.64.

Arshdeep Singh has been a key bowler for the Indian team in the shortest format of the game. He has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 9.21.