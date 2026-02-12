PlayWise365 is a popular bookmaker and casino in India, recognized as one of the top cricket betting site in India, the best football betting sites and one of best kabaddi betting site. It was launched in 2022 and has quickly gained the trust of Indian users. The platform is known for its reliability and good reputation. It meets local needs by accepting INR for deposits and withdrawals and supports payment methods like Bank Transfers, E-wallets, and Cards. PlayWise365 also has Hindi customer support, which makes it easier for Indian players to get help. Players can enjoy both sports betting and casino games on the official website.
Features
Details
Year of Foundation
2022
Hosts Indian Players
Yes
Accepts INR
Yes
Services
Online casino, sports betting
Welcome Bonus
400 % up to 50,000 INR
Deposit and Withdrawal
Bank Transfers, E-wallets, Cards
Minimum Deposit
500 INR
Customer Support
Live Chat, Telegram, FAQ
Is PlayWise365 Safe for Indian Players?
In India, online betting laws vary by state, and there is no clear ban on platforms like PlayWise365. The platform operates under a valid license from the government of Curaçao. PlayWise365 is licensed by PLAYWISE OPERATIONS N.V., registered at Zuikertuintjeweg z/n, Willemstad, Curaçao, with license number 162105. These kinds of licenses confirm the site follows necessary regulation for fair play and security.
The platform uses encryption to protect player data and financial transactions and makes it a safe platform for Indian users.
Registering at PlayWise365
To sign up at PlayWise365 India, players must be at least 18 years old. They must also provide correct personal information during registration. Only one account is allowed per player. Users need to verify their identity and accept the platform’s terms. Players from regions where online betting is not allowed cannot create account and after registration users can access sports betting, casino games, and other features.
1
Visit the Official PlayWise365 Website and Click “Sign Up”
Go to the official website and click the sign up button to open the registration link.
Type your mobile phone number in the required field to proceed with the registration process.
3
Enter the Code
Enter the promo code to claim your bonus during registration.
4
Confirm and Finish Registration
Confirm your details and complete the registration process to start using your account.
Verify Your PlayWise365 Account
Verification is an important step in the PlayWise365 registration process. It helps confirm the identity of players and keeps the platform secure. Age verification and KYC (Know Your Customer) checks are required to prevent fraud.
To complete the verification, follow these steps:
Log in to the PlayWise365 account
Go to the "Account Verification" section
Upload the necessary documents to verify identity and age
Wait for confirmation from the platform
Indian players will need to upload these documents:
Government ID (Aadhaar Card, Passport, or Driver's License)
Proof of address (Utility bill, Bank statement, or Aadhaar Card)
A selfie to match the ID photo
Verification confirms that players meet the age requirement and helps keep the platform safe.
Login at Account
For player login to the PlayWise365 account, do the following:
Go to the website
Click the “Sign In” button to open the log in form.
Enter the required details, such as mobile number or email
Click the “Sign In” button
Players can receive an OTP or use their password for account access.
PlayWise365 Bonuses for Indian Players
The PlayWise365 Bonus includes more than just the welcome bonus. There are also cashback rewards and other promotions available for players. Check the promotions page for more details.
Welcome Bonus of 400 % up to 50,000 INR
The PlayWise365 Bonus helps new players earn up to ₹15,000 over their first three deposits. The first PlayWise365 deposit bonus is a 100% match, and the second and third deposits come with a 50% bonus each. To claim the bonus, players need to deposit a minimum of ₹500.
Here’s how the bonus breaks down:
DepositBonus Amount (%)How Much Players Get
First Deposit
100%
Up to ₹5,000
Second Deposit
50%
Up to ₹5,000
Third Deposit
50%
Up to ₹5,000
This bonus helps players grow their money while playing in the casino or on sports events. By using a card for the first deposit, players can claim a 100% bonus up to ₹5,000 on PlayWise365.
3.65% Daily Cashback
PlayWise365 cashback gives players 3.65% cashback on their net losses each day. This applies to games like Aviator, Live Casino, and Sportsbook (excluding Betby). Cashback is based on the total net losses during the eligible period, with a daily cap of ₹10,000. Players can earn weekly rewards and enjoy loss recovery. This feature boosts player benefits and helps players continue their gaming journey even after a loss.
2x Bet Boost
The PlayWise365 official 2x Bet Boost promotion helps players double their rewards when betting on the Sportsbook. After placing 10,000 bets, players will have their rewards doubled within the next 10 days. To qualify, players need to place bets with odds between 1.5 and 5, and the minimum bet amount is ₹500. Only winning bets count for the bonus. Players can earn more rewards as they keep betting and hit the 10,000-bet milestone. Players can join multiple cycles of this bonus and watch their money grow. The PlayWise365 official website reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion at any time.
Loyalty Rewards
The PlayWise365 official Loyalty Rewards promotion lets players win part of a ₹11 Lakhs prize pool. To qualify, players need to deposit at least ₹1 Lakh on four different days during the week. The more players deposit, the bigger their share of the prize pool. This promotion is available to all players who meet the deposit requirement. Winnings will be credited within 48 hours after the promotion ends. Loyalty Rewards apply to all games, so players can win by playing casino or sports games. The more players deposit, the better their chances to claim part of the ₹11 Lakhs prize pool. It’s a good chance to make December more rewarding!
PlayWise365 Payment Options
The PlayWise365 site has many payment options for players in India. Customers can choose from UPI, bank transfers, credit or debit card, and e-wallets to deposit and withdraw money.
Here are the available payment methods for deposits and withdrawals:
Payment Method
Type
Min Deposit (INR)
Deposit Time
Withdrawal Time
PayTM
E-wallet
500
Instant
12 hours
HDFC Bank
Bank Transfer
500
Instant
12 hours
UPI
Bank Transfer
500
Instant
12 hours
Google Pay
E-wallet
500
Instant
12 hours
SBI
Bank Transfer
500
Instant
12 hours
ICICI Bank
Bank Transfer
500
Instant
12 hours
The minimum deposit is INR 500. This helps players start small and test the platform before depositing more money.
For casino players, the deposit must be wagered 3 times before any earnings can be withdrawn. Sports bettors must wager 2 times their deposit to withdraw winnings.
Withdrawal requests are usually processed in 12 hours. A review process ensures all transactions follow fair play rules.
How to Withdraw Money?
To withdraw money, players should:
1
Log in to their account.
2
Click on the "Withdraw" button.
3
Select the amount to withdraw.
4
Choose a payment method (bank or e-wallet).
5
Confirm the withdrawal.
The funds will appear in the player's account within a few hours after confirmation.
Mobile App
The PlayWise365 app is not available as a dedicated mobile application for Android or iOS. However, the platform has a well-optimized mobile version of the website. It works smoothly on both types of devices and allows players to access all features without the need to download additional software.
For players who prefer quick access to the site, they can add a shortcut to their home screen. Here’s how it can be done:
1
Visit the PlayWise365 website on your mobile browser.
Choose a name for the shortcut and click the “Add” button.
After completing these steps, the shortcut will be added to the home screen. Players can tap on it to open the site quickly, just like an application. This method works for both Android and iOS devices.
PlayWise365 Sportsbook
The PlayWise365 Sportsbook allows players to bet on a wide range of sports. With competitive odds on events and tournaments, players can place bets on their favorite sports with ease. The sportsbook covers many popular sports and tournaments and offers plenty of options for every bettor.
Here are some of the sports available for betting:
Cricket
Football
Hockey
Tennis
Basketball
Formula 1
Boxing
Horse Racing
Cybersports
The PlayWise365 Sportsbook also includes a cash-out feature. This option allows players to settle their bets early, either to lock in a profit or reduce potential losses, before the event ends. This feature gives bettors more control over their wagers during live events.
With a wide range of sports, competitive odds, and the option to cash out, the PlayWise365 Sportsbook is an excellent choice for sports betting.
Betting Markets at PlayWise365
PlayWise365 has different types of bets for all kinds of players. Customers can choose how to place their bets depending on their preferences and the game they want to bet on.
Here are the main types of bets:
Single Bets: Bet on one event or outcome.
Parlays: Combine several bets into one for higher payouts.
Live Betting: Place bets while the game or match is happening, with changing odds.
System Bets: Place multiple bets that cover different outcomes.
These options let customers choose how they want to bet and increase their chances to win on PlayWise365.
How to Make a Bet?
Follow the step-by-step guide below to easily place a wager on PlayWise365.
Pick a sport to bet on. Some popular sports on the site include:
Cricket
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
4
Select a Specific Game or Match
Choose a game or match to place a bet on.
5
Evaluate Odds and Confirm Your Bet Selection
Check the odds before confirming the bet. To place a bet, choose the result, enter the amount to wager, and click "Place Bet". Common bet types include:
Single Bets
Parlays
System Bets
PlayWise365 Game Collection
PlayWise365 casino offers a wide range of exciting games for players in India who enjoy online gaming. The platform includes numerous games to suit every player's taste, from slots to table games, and jackpots to turbo games. Customers can find plenty of online options to keep them engaged.
The PlayWise365 casino game collection features:
Crash Games
Slots
Video Slots
Jackpots
Table Games
Turbo Games
Megaways
Virtuals
Each game is designed with unique features and graphics. Whether players are in the mood for something simple or more complex, PlayWise365 casino has something for everyone to enjoy. With a mix of high stakes and casual games, it makes it easy for users to find their favorite way to play.
Live Casino Games
PlayWise365 casino brings live gaming to players with real dealers and real-time action. Clients can interact with dealers and other players in these live games. The casino has many live table games, game shows, and popular games from India.
Some of the popular live games at PlayWise365 casino include:
Less Stake, More Win
Game Shows
Live Roulette
Live Poker
Teen Patti
Andar Bahar
Live Baccarat
Live Blackjack
Games in Hindi
With these live games, PlayWise365 casino brings the thrill of real-time gaming to players’ screens and creates a fun way to play.
Customer Assistance at PlayWise365
At PlayWise365, customers can contact the support team in different ways. Players can use live chat, email, or Telegram for help.
Here are the available options:
Support Method
Description
E-mail
contact@playwise365.com
Live Chat
Get quick support anytime.
Telegram
Reach support via Telegram.
FAQ
Find answers to common questions.
Contact number for India
Not found
WhatsApp number for India
Not found
The PlayWise365 team works to resolve issues quickly and provide the best customer assistance. Help is available in Hindi.
Final Thoughts on PlayWise365
PlayWise365 official is an online platform that appeals to Indian customers with its solid betting options. The site accepts INR, features a 400 % up to 50,000 INR welcome bonus for the first three deposits, and is active on social networks like Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram. While it promotes responsible gambling, players can only register using their phone numbers, which can be inconvenient.
Pros
Cons
INR Acceptance
Registration only via phone number
200% Welcome Bonus on first three deposits
Active on social networks: Facebook, Instagram, Telegram
Sports Exchange available
Focus on Responsible Gambling practices
In summary, PlayWise365 official has strong points like its welcome bonus and focus on responsible gambling. However, the phone number-only registration might not suit all users. Despite this, it remains a solid choice for Indian bettors.
FAQ
Does PlayWise365 impose any limits on withdrawal amounts?
Yes, PlayWise365 has withdrawal limits that depend on account verification and payment methods. Customers can check these limits in their account settings.
What are the system requirements for accessing the Live Casino feature?
To access Live Casino, customers need a good internet connection and a device that supports streaming, such as a computer, tablet, or smartphone with an updated browser.
If I disconnect during gameplay, will I lose my progress or the game itself?
If a customer disconnects, the game will pause, and the progress is saved. Once the connection is restored, clients can resume the game.
Which payment methods are supported by PlayWise365?
PlayWise365 supports payments through UPI, PhonePe, Google Pay, bank transfers, and e-wallets. These methods help customers complete transactions easily.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.