M88 Registration: How Create an Account, Verify and Login

M88 App: 4.0 ★★★★★ Registration M88 The 2007-founded sports betting and casino gaming website M88 provides Indian players with its services, and it is quite a popular choice. Also on the site you will find valuable sports daily rebate bonus to increace your chances for winning! Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join M88

How to Register a New Account at M88?

You must first register with M88 in order to place sports bets, play casino games, make deposits, or withdraw money from your account. Your account will be suspended if the betting site discovers that you are using it to wager on your favorite sporting events while under the age of 18. To join M88, you need to do the things listed below:

1 Go to the website Visit the official website of the betting site M88 using our link. Sign Up Now 2 Find the sign up button Click on the sign up button in the top-right corner of the page, and then go to the following step. 3 Complete the fields Create a username and password, then enter your name. Then, provide your phone number and email address where indicated. After that, choose your currency and press the "Register" button.

Good job, you have successfully created an account at M88!

Verification of M88 Account

No withdrawal requests will be processed prior to the verification of your M88 account. This stage is part of the KYC (Know Your Client) procedure, which verifies the clients' identities and ensures they are behaving lawfully. The sportsbook makes a promise that the data won't be gathered or sold. To finish account verification, the following steps must be taken:

Enter your login information to access your M88 account. Through your account settings, you should be able to upload proof of residency and identity (such as a passport or driver's license) for account verification.

You should get a confirmation response within a few business days after successfully submitting the papers for verification, letting you know whether the information was approved or refused. You can withdraw money whenever you want after your account has been validated.

Registration Process via the M88 App

Using the M88 iOS or Android mobile app, you may rapidly establish a new account by swiftly completing the simple registration process. To register correctly, adhere to the guidelines below.

Open the mobile application after downloading and installing it from the M88 website. Click the sign-up button in the top right corner of the page to go to the following stage. Name, email address, phone number, the password they can remember, and password confirmation are all that is needed from the user. After agreeing to the terms and conditions, enter any affiliate or promotion codes you might have. After that, click "Create Account" to complete the process.

Great job on finishing the M88 mobile app registration procedure!

Login at M88

Follow the instructions below to sign into your M88 account properly:

Click this link to see the official M88 website. To go to the next step, click the "Log In" option. Type in your password and either your email address or phone number.

Congratulations, you've just logged into your M88 account successfully!

Login via App

By following the comprehensive steps below, you may log into your account using the M88 mobile app for Android or iOS:

On your device's home screen, look for the M88 icon. When you locate the M88 symbol on your phone's home screen, click "Log In". Complete the form with your contact details, such as your password and email address.

Congratulations, you've used the M88 app to successfully log into your account!

M88 Bonuses and Promotions That are Available After Registration

The betting site M88 runs lots of bonuses and promotions that are available for Indian players, and some of them are listed here:

Sports Daily Rebate;

Casino Daily Rebate.

There is no welcome bonus on the site, but you can utilise the company's other promotions. For example, the brand only offers one bonus for sports at the moment. It is called Storts Daily Rebate. This means that you will get a daily cashback on all the bets you have made for the day. The maximum rebate percentage for sports is 0.33%, while for casino it is 1.00%.

M88 Registration FAQ

To help you with any future inquiries you might have regarding the betting site, a list of frequently asked questions about M88 is provided below.

How to Start Playing at M88?

M88 requires registration before you can make bets or play casino games there. Any advantages you find must be made accessible as soon as payment is received. You cannot request a withdrawal before your account has been verified.

How to Start Betting on M88?

Before you can place a wager, your M88 account must be funded. Choose the athletic event and the sports team before placing a wager in the sportsbook. After selecting your bet's terms, which will be added to the bet slip, place your wager.

What If I Need Support to Create an Account?

Simply click the icon in the bottom right corner of the screen to launch a live chat with the customer service team. On the betting website or mobile app, there is always a live chat option for contacting M88 customer service.

How to Get a Sign Up Bonus at M88?

You must read M88's Terms & Conditions in order to be eligible for a first bonus. When you're finished, make sure to follow all the rules and meet the wagering requirements. The choice to withdraw it is then entirely up to you.