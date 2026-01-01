M88 is sports betting and casino gambling platform that was founded back in 2007, and it accepts Indian players and INR as a currency option. It provides its users with a mobile app for Android and iOS devices.

By utilizing our link to access the official website, you may download the M88 mobile app for free on both Android and iOS devices. It includes all the same features and functionalities as the mobile website or the PC version, so you can still make bets, fund your account with deposits and withdrawals, benefit from the same welcome bonuses, etc. Check out the details below to learn more about how to download it.

No, but you can set it to English with INR

The M88 app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

M88 has many advantages and a few disadvantages, despite being a pretty solid choice for Indian casino and sports betting players. For a list of them, go to the pros and drawbacks table below.

Similar features and capabilities are available on the M88 mobile app as they are on the desktop or web versions. The functions won't be impacted, so to speak. Some of the things you can do with the mobile app are listed below, for example:

Once the apk has been downloaded, you can install it by clicking on it in the notification window or by looking for it in your device's storage. You must then finish the installation process before you can start it.

To acquire the M88 apk, choose the mobile apps category and then select the relevant download link.

Before you can download the apk, you must make sure that the setting on your Android device that allows downloading files from untrusted sites is enabled.

Use our link to access the official M88 app website and download it for Android.

For information on how to successfully download and finish the installation process of the M88 mobile app for Android, see the short, step-by-step instructions below.

The mobile app may be used on any Android device, regardless of how outdated it may be, provided that it meets the minimum system requirements. The Android devices mentioned below have all been used to test the M88 app and can be used to utilize it.

To use the mobile app, your Android device must meet the minimum system requirements. The table below displays them.

The M88 mobile app's functionality on Android is the same as it is on desktop or other platforms. You'll be able to continue funding your account, making withdrawals, placing bets on your favorite sporting events, participating in the same casino games, and so on. It is also a very practical decision because M88 is accessible at all times and from wherever.

The mobile apps section of the website has a link to the iOS M88 app download. Then just adhere to the directions outlined for you.

You may make a new account by choosing the sign-up option and providing all the necessary information. This step might alternatively be completed by utilizing the downloaded app.

You may download the iOS version of the app and view the official M88 mobile website by using our link.

Any iOS device can utilize the mobile app as long as it satisfies the system requirements shown in the table above. The M88 app has been tested on and is functional with the iOS devices listed below.

Downloading and using the M88 mobile app is possible on any iOS device that satisfies the enumerated minimum requirements.

The Android and iOS versions of the M88 mobile app perform the same functions as the desktop and other mobile versions. You may keep adding money to your account, taking money out, betting on your preferred sporting events, playing the same casino games, and so on. Additionally, it is a very sensible choice because M88 is reachable at all times and from wherever.

The steps following presume that you have already downloaded the app, but they still imply that you want to install the M88 app on Android and iOS:

To properly register an account at M88 using a mobile app, the steps outlined below should be followed:

Welcome Bonuses for App's Players

There is no welcome bonus on the site, but you can utilise the company's other promotions. For example, the brand only offers one bonus for sports at the moment. It is called Storts Daily Rebate. This means that you will get a daily cashback on all the bets you have made for the day. The maximum rebate percentage is 0.33%.

How to Get a Bonus in the M88 App? If you wish to take advantage of one of the bonuses being provided, adhere to the rules listed below: Open the M88 app and choose the bonus activation icon to begin claiming the bonus; Before you may make any withdrawals, check the offer's terms and conditions to see the wagering requirements, and meet them; After that, the bonus should be automatically applied; You've successfully redeemed M88 bonus using the M88 app!

Payment Methods Many of the widely used deposit and withdrawal methods in India are accepted by M88. The minimum deposit is 500 INR for almost all payment options. The ones that are most frequently used are: PayTm;

AstroPay;

PhonePe;

UPI;

Cryptocurrency (Tether);

Bank Transfer and others; Withdrawals at M88 must be a minimum of 75 INR, and it can take anywhere from 15 minutes to up to a few business days.

How to Update the M88 App to the Latest Version? Updating the M88 app is easy. To do this, the program may either be updated or reinstalled. These steps may be used to update an already installed app: You may update and run the M88 app by pressing the icon on your device's screen. You will be prompted to update each time a new version becomes available; simply click the update button and wait for it to complete; The software ought to automatically close and reopen. If it hasn't already been updated, relaunching it should do so. The update to the M88 mobile app was successful! Another way to update a mobile app to the most recent version is to redownload it; however, this strategy is best applied when the installation appears to be having issues. Here's how to go about it: Choose the applications tab in your smartphone's settings. Remove the M88 app from your tablet or phone. proceed to the next level; Open the website in your browser as usual after clicking our link, then download the app. This time, the update ought to be set up and accessible; Once you've located the installation file, double-click it. Simply click the button to begin the installation, wait for it to complete, and then launch the software; The M88 mobile app for iOS or Android has been correctly updated!

Login To access your M88 account on an Android or iOS mobile device, use the methods listed below: M88 is launched when you click the icon; Access your account by means of your login information; You have successfully entered your M88 account!

Sports Betting Every day, more than 1,000 sports events are available in the M88 sportsbook, including games in the sports of cricket, kabaddi, football, tennis, and many more. Additionally, there is access to live athletic events. The choices that Indian players think are the most attractive are listed below. Cricket App Indian M88 clients enjoy cricket as the best of all games. We provide a number of events, such as the Indian Premier League, or IPL for short, for individuals who like placing bets on cricket. The events that are currently being offered are listed below: Indian Premier League;

European Cricket Series;

England Vitality;

Ranji Trophy;

ODI Series and others. Kabaddi App The well-known sport of kabaddi offers a wide range of events on which you may gamble utilizing a wide range of different bet choices. At M88, you may bet on the following activities: Major League Kabaddi;

Pro Kabaddi League;

International Clubs and other events. Football App The most popular sport to wager on is football, and M88 offers a ton of tournaments on the game every day. Some of M88's most well-known football tournaments are the ones listed below: European Championship;

UEFA Nations League;

CONCACAF Nations League;

Argentina Premier League and many others.

Esports Betting at the App Customers may use the M88 mobile app for Android and/or iOS to wager on esports. M88 accepts betting on esports, which are competitive video game tournaments, because of their popularity. For instance, you may gamble on the following: Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2 and many others.

Virtual Sports Betting at the App You might quickly gain money if you correctly anticipate the results of the virtual sports. The benefit of employing this particular portion is that because the games are virtual and frequently move quickly, you can learn whether you won or lost your bet in only a few minutes. M88 provides a variety of options for online sports betting, including the following: Golden Race;

Nsoft Virtual Sport;

Leap;

Global Bet;

Virtual Generation and many others.

Fantasy Sports at the App By using the players you select for the squad you want to form, fantasy sports provide you with the chance to create your own fake team for a range of sports, including football. In our sports fantasy leagues, you may test your managerial skills by competing against other participants. The benefit of this part is that you get to control the activity while encouraging the achievement of your fantasy side. The following betting possibilities are available at M88 for fantasy sports betting: Fantasy Cricket;

Fantasy Football;

Fantasy Basketball and others.

How to Bet on Cricket Using M88 App? If you are already logged in, the steps described below will assist you in effectively placing a sports wager at M88: In the deposit area of your account, choose a deposit method and input all essential transaction information. The money should then start showing up in your account right away; Choose the sport you wish to wager on from the sportsbook. You will be given a list of all the events you may wager on. Simply select one from the available options; Enter the amount you're prepared to stake after selecting the wager's terms and outcomes. Afterwards, choose "Place bet"; Congratulations, you've just made a wager at M88 on a sports game!

Available Type of Bets at the App M88 accepts bets from Indian gamblers on a variety of sports events and bet types. Read the explanations of each one that are provided below to learn more about them and how they could help you maximize your potential revenue. Single bets. A single bet is a wager placed on a single event. Divide the investment by your choice's probability to determine the return on a single bet. This type of wager is the most common and simple one at M88.

Combo bets. A wager that covers many positions at once is known as a combination bet. This bet will only pay off if each player's estimate is accurate. As a result, making this bet involves some risk, but it has the potential to be profitable if your assumption is accurate.

System bets. A system bet consists of several comparable accumulators on a predetermined number of outcomes. The payout is computed by averaging the system's accumulators' earnings. Although it is a risky bet, if you win, you might receive a handsome reward.

Betting Options at the App M88 provides a range of services and information to help you make the most of your casino and sports betting activities. In addition to pre-match and live betting options, there are several casino games available when it comes to sports betting. The following are some instances of M88's attributes and capabilities: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Cash-Out;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting; Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Lucrative Offers;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. Live Streaming You may watch live streaming sporting events on the M88 desktop website or the M88 mobile app for Android and iOS devices. You can simultaneously watch and place bets on important Indian sporting events like the Indian Premier League. Push Notifications A time-saving feature of the M88 Android and iOS applications shows the outcome of your stake together with any upcoming bonuses and promotions. You may modify it in the app's settings if you don't like it or if you just want certain alerts to appear. Online Casino Games You may play slots, table games, live roulette, jackpot, and a variety of other games at M88's online casino. A range of games is powered by popular and well-known Indian software developers including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and a few more. Live Casino The live casino at M88 offers a wide variety of games. Indian players often select games at M88 that have Hindi-speaking dealers as one of their options. A live dealer will be present for certain games to provide a positive casino experience. Cash-Out You can withdraw your winnings once you've accumulated the appropriate withdrawal sum for the chosen payment method. Numerous popular deposit and withdrawal options are accepted by M88 in India. Live Cricket Betting You may place wagers during a cricket match if you select the live streaming sports option. Fans may wager on and watch some of the most well-known cricket competitions there, including the Indian Premier League. Esports Betting You may use a range of various betting strategies to wager on a selection of video games in the M88 esports category. While watching live esports competitions on M88, you can browse through all of the pre-match bets to see what other people are betting on. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting M88 makes it simple and quick to partake in virtual sports betting games like horse racing. It's simple to make a bet and find out the outcome of the game using virtual cricket betting. The outcome of a virtual cricket match may be rapidly ascertained. Pre-Match Betting The act of making bets before the start of a game is known as pre-match wagering. Simply choose the result you think will happen and deposit your wager. You may combine many of the pre-match bets that M88 provides for a bigger payout. Multi-Betting You may put several bets on a number of events with M88 by mixing different bet types into a single wager. Each estimate must be correct in order to get payment. Depending on how risky the wager is, your potential rewards can increase. Live Match Statistics Both current and historical information on athletic events is readily available. By using this neat feature of the betting platform to predict the game's outcome accurately, you raise your odds of successfully placing a bet that would win.

M88 Casino App You may choose from a broad variety of diverse casino games at M88 that are divided into a number of significant categories. Numerous casino games are available at M88, including the jackpot, poker, baccarat, table games, and slots. Each and every casino game on the sports betting and casino platform is powered by a different well-known software company, such as Yggdrasil, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Microgaming, and many more. Entertainment at the Casino App Which M88 casino games are the most well-liked ones? See which games Indian gamblers enjoy playing on the sports betting and casino platform by viewing the list below. Gates of Olympus;

Starlight Princess;

Primal Hunt;

Wolf Night;

Double Fortune;

Mahjong Ways;

Rage of the Seas;

Gem Queen and many others.

M88 Mobile Version (Website version) You won't lose out on any promotions or benefits if you decide to use the M88 mobile website rather than the Android and/or iOS app or the PC version. It is an excellent alternative for individuals who would prefer not to download the M88 program. Because of the user experience's mobile device focus, getting where you're going quickly is made simple.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website The M88 and the mobile website work roughly the same, but there are a few differences you should be aware of. See what they are below! M88 app M88 mobile website Has notifications for wins and losses No need to download the app Runs smoothly May lag on older devices Automatically logs you into your account No updates required

Download M88 for PC On a PC, you may utilize M88 by going to the official website. It operates fairly well and has all the features and functionality of earlier versions. You won't have any problems utilizing it because of its excellent usability. If you'd prefer, you may set Hindi as the language for your website. Additionally, M88 does not have special PC software; as a result, the only way to access the betting platform is by utilizing a browser to access the website.

Features of the M88 App The M88 mobile app for iOS and Android includes a ton of features and capabilities as these features are available on both the desktop and mobile versions of the website. However, the following are some of their descriptions: 1. Push Notifications A screen on the M88 app for Android and iOS that displays the result of your wager together with any impending bonuses and promotions is a valuable feature. If you don't like it or if you just want particular notifications to show, you may change it in the app's settings. 2. Fantasy Sports Betting Use the M88 fantasy sports options to put together your own squad of players you like and compete against other teams. On Android and iOS mobile devices, using this function is exceedingly simple and comfortable thanks to the M88 mobile app. 3. Match Statistics in the Mobile App Finding out about current and historical athletic events is straightforward. By using this tool to predict the game's outcome accurately, you raise your odds of winning a wager. As a result, if you want to increase your revenue, you must become familiar with the teams. How to Use the M88 App? You must make sure of the following in order to utilize and benefit from the M88 app for Android and iOS: You are 18 years old or above;

You have internet access;

You must have an account at M88;

You have downloaded the mobile app on your mobile device;

Your account must be verified with your personal information and so on.

Security of the App For the following reasons, Indian gamblers regard M88 to be reliable and secure online sports betting and casino gaming platform: Your information is protected. All financial transactions employ 128-bit SSL encryption, which keeps your information safe and secure;

It has a license. M88's seal of approval for the reliability and security of the website and mobile application is Vanuatu, which provided the betting and casino gambling license to the betting platform;

M88 is well-known in India. Indian gamblers are familiar with M88, which has a lot of positive reviews, increasing its security.

Customer Support Service on the M88 Mobile App M88 offers a number of ways to get in touch with customer care. The customer care team will do all in their power to assist you if you have any issues with your deposit, withdrawal, security, or anything else. The table below contains M88's contact information for people who are in India. The ways to contact Details Email india_cs@m88.com WhatsApp +64 6 888 5044

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the M88 App We believe M88 has a lot to offer Indian customers, therefore we have given it the Sportscafe seal of approval. This shows that it is a very reliable and secure betting mobile app in India that is accessible on Android and iOS devices. Since Vanuatu granted it a reliable sports betting and casino gaming license, the website is secure. Given that it provides an Android mobile app that performs the same functions as the PC version but is speedier and accessible from anywhere, M88 is a reliable sports betting and casino gaming website in India. M88 has received a lot of favorable reviews from Indian players as well.