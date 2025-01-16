M88 Deposit: Methods, Limits, Bonus, How to Make, Step by Step Guide

M88 Deposit App: 4.0 ★★★★★ Registration M88 Deposit Due to its many benefits, M88 is a highly well-liked online casino and sportsbook in India. Since it offers a variety of the most common deposit and withdrawal ways in India, this betting service is user-friendly. Right away, you may sign up on an M88 account and get a 150% welcome bonus for sports up to 10,000 Rs.! Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join M88

M88 Deposit Methods for India

On the M88 website, you may find a number of payment options that you can use to fund your account and make payments. You probably already know one of the choices because they are all widely utilized in India. Indian gamers frequently fund their accounts and withdraw funds using the following methods:

PayTm;

AstroPay;

PhonePe

Visa / Mastercard;

UPI;

Cryptocurrency (Tether);

Bank Transfer;

And many others.

What Is the Minimum Deposit at M88?

Although most deposits are made fast, the minimum deposit amount at the M88 betting site is usually 500 Rs., and the money should be accessible in your account immediately. The table below lists the most popular deposit choices:

Payment Method Minimum Deposit Amount PayTm 500 Rs. AstroPay 500 Rs. PhonePe 500 Rs. Visa / Mastercard 500 Rs. UPI 500 Rs. Cryptocurrency (Tether) 500 Rs. Bank Transfer 500 Rs. BHIM 500 Rs. Visa / Mastercard 500 Rs.

Minimum Deposit Amount at the M88 App

The minimum deposit amount and accepted payment methods are the same whether or not you utilize the M88 app. The smallest deposit that may be made is 500 Rs., as shown in the table above. You might need to make a deposit if certain prizes and promotions are only available through the M88 mobile app.

First Deposit Bonus

M88 offers a welcome bonus for sports wagering that is 150% up to 10,000 Rs. to newly enrolled players. To qualify for the welcome bonus, the new member must make the first deposit of at least 500 Rs. upon registration. The rollover criteria are met if the account balance of the qualifying member is 75 Rs. or less. The deposit and bonus amounts must be rolled over 18 times before the bonus may be withdrawn.

The deposit + bonus sum for each deposit bonus must be reached within 14 days. Draw bets, void bets, and combination bets with decimal odds of less than 1.50 will not be used in the calculation for any turnover or rollover requirement (e.g., bets on the list of the banned games with odds of 0.50 in Malaysia, 0.50 in Hong Kong, or -2.00 in India).

How to Deposit Money to the M88 Account?

Follow the detailed procedures below to properly deposit money into your M88 account.

1 Sign up for or create an account To join up and enjoy a discount, click the link, or sign in with your current login information. Visit Website 2 Find the deposit location The deposit portion must be at the top-right corner. Click on the relevant button to advance to the following stage. 3 Decide on a means of payment The deposit options available to you should be listed; choose one and use it to deposit money into your account by adhering to the on-screen instructions. 4 Put down a deposit After choosing the amount you wish to contribute to your account and entering any further information required for the transaction, click "Deposit". Make Deposit

Congratulations, your deposit at the betting website M88 was successful!

Deposit via UPI

By doing the procedures outlined below, you may fund your M88 account using any of the popular payment methods in India, such as UPI:

Locate and click the deposit area in the top-right corner to go to the next step. After choosing your deposit option, go to the on-screen instructions to add money to your account. Following that, a list of your deposit alternatives ought to show up. After filling out the form and logging in using your UPI virtual payment address, choose "Deposit" and input the amount you wish to deposit into your account;.

Congratulations, you were able to deposit at M88 utilizing the UPI payment method with success!

Deposit via PhonePe

The steps given below may be used to fund an account at M88 using PhonePe, one of the popular payment options in India:

To go on to the following stage, click the button adjacent to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner. After that, a list of your deposit options should appear. Decide how much money you want to deposit, enter your PhonePe ID and any other required information, and then click "Deposit".

You have successfully made a deposit at M88 using PhonePe!

Deposit via Google Pay

By following the guidelines provided below, you may deposit money at M88 using any of the widely approved payment methods in India, including Google Pay.

To go on to the following stage, click the button next to the deposit area, which must be in the top-right corner. After selecting one, adhere to the on-screen instructions to add money to your account. After that, you should see your deposit choices. Select the amount of money you desire to deposit into your account after providing your name, Google Pay number, and any other necessary information, and then click "Deposit".

Congratulations on utilizing Google Pay to deposit money into M88!

Deposit via PayTM

According to the instructions below and using one of the widely accepted payment methods in India, such as PayTm, you may make a deposit at M88:

To go to the next step, click the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area. Select a payment option and adhere to the on-screen instructions to fund your account. After that, a list of your deposit choices should display. Select the amount of money you wish to deposit into your account, type in your PayTm ID and any other necessary data, and click "Deposit".

Congratulations on successfully funding your M88 account with PayTm!

Deposit With Debit Cards

You may deposit money into your M88 account using any of the popular payment options by following the instructions shown below:

Press the button in the top-right corner of the deposit area to go to the next stage. Once you've made your choice, proceed as directed on the website to deposit funds into your account. Afterwards, a list of your deposit options should appear. Choose how much cash you wish to deposit into your account, provide the necessary information (such as your debit card number), and then click "Deposit".

Well done for depositing money into your M88 account with a debit card!

What Is the Standard Deposit Time at M88?

M88 frequently handles deposits quickly. Be patient; the processing of your payment may take up to three business days or even only an hour. The majority of deposits are handled quickly on the betting website M88, so as soon as you make one, your money should be in your account.

M88 Deposit Limits

Other deposit methods may be subject to transaction limits, while M88 does not. You can be limited in how much you can deposit into your M88 account using credit cards or debit cards, for instance, depending on the bank and the nation. You should be aware of the deposit restrictions before making a deposit because they may vary depending on the payment method you choose.

M88 Deposit Summary

Sportscafe approves of the sports betting and casino site M88 for its deposit options. After looking at the deposit options, you'll undoubtedly come to the conclusion that it offers a lot of benefits, such as the availability of a large number of acknowledged payment methods in India, rapid deposit processing, and simplicity. The aforementioned elements, along with M88's trustworthiness and safety, greatly contribute to the site's excellent deposit qualities. It makes sense that M88's great deposit possibilities are one of the main factors that make it a popular choice among Indian gamblers as a sports betting and casino gaming platform.

FAQ

The deposit choices at the sports betting and casino website M88 may still be unclear despite the extensive explanation on this page. Please see the list of commonly asked questions below if this is the case. Contact M88 customer care for help with any deposit-related concerns.

Can I Use the M88 Deposit Bonus Twice?

No, you cannot. You are only permitted to utilize the M88 welcome bonus once, as stated in the Terms & Conditions. The bonus can only be utilized once because it is not practicable to use it more than once. The rules and regulations of M88 forbid creating a second account just to take advantage of the bonus.

Can I Make Deposits in Rupees in M88?

You most definitely can, though. You are permitted to use a variety of international currencies at M88, including Indian Rupees. After selecting the location and payment type, all that is left to do is select a payment method, enter any required transactional data, and finish the deposit.

Can I Make Deposits in Any Currency and Then Convert It to Rupees in My M88 Account?

No, you cannot. Take your time choosing your currency since once you enrol, you cannot change it. The consumer might lose money as a result of the exchange rate if this is not kept in mind, thus it is important to remember.

Do I Need to Use the Deposit Method Only In My Own Name at the M88 Account?

Yes, you do. If the M88 KYC process demands it, only use personal payment methods. Additionally, you must use payment methods that are in your name since identification verification is done for your security.

Can I Add More Than One Debit Card at M88?

You very definitely can. Unless otherwise stated, M88 should accept debit cards as long as they are in the cardholder's name. Simply decide the debit card you like to use and finish the purchase.