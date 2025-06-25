M88 — Official Website for Sports Betting in India with 150% Bonus

M88 App: 4.0 ★★★★★ Registration M88 M88 is a reputable online betting site in India. It is known for its high-quality services in sports and esports betting as well as online casino. M88, being a legal and licensed platform, guarantees a safe environment for its customers. Welcome bonus 150% up to 10,000 INR Promocode: No promo Join M88

M88 Overview

Since its inception in 2007, M88 has maintained its position as one of the best representatives on the betting market in India. M88 can live up to your expectations in terms of a reliable bookmaker, a rich casino section and other features and functions. The platform accepts Indian rupees as currency and secure payment methods. M88 sportsbook covers all popular sports, as well as cricket, football and tennis, which makes it a great choice for Indian bettors. Cricket fans will appreciate the wide betting options for IPL, Twenty20 and more. Thus, due to its functionality, extensiveness of payment methods, the choice of online entertainment, bonus program and many other advantages, the company is constantly included in the ratings of the cricket betting site in india, kabaddi betting sites and the best football betting sites.

To increase your chances and win more, you can also take advantage of the many bonuses and promotions from M88 for different types of players.

Quick Facts about M88

To get an overview of M88 India, we suggest you take a look at the table below:

Game types Sports and esports betting, Live casino, Slots, Game Shows, Card Games, Table Games Founder Mountain Breeze Limited Year of foundation 2007 Headquarters Vanuatu Gambling license Interactive Gaming License - IGL 25/2013 Deposit and withdrawal methods ICashOne, Jeton, LuxonPay, PayTM, Local Bank Transfer, Bitcoin Hindi language No

M88 Score

As a modern bookmaker, M88 attracts a growing audience from all over the world, among them from India. It adheres to all modern trends and has a list of unique features for which players choose M88. However, there are some drawbacks that don't have a significant impact on gameplay. Check out the main advantages and disadvantages of M88 in the table below:

Advantages Disadvantages LINE and LIVE bets, as well as several types (Single/Parlay/System) No live streaming Large selection of markets within each sports match Sometimes withdrawals can take up to 5 days Numerous bonuses and promotions for new and regular players Accepts INR as currency Efficient support service via live chat, email and phone number

M88 for Android and iOS

The developers of M88 have made an effort and developed a separate app for Android and iOS. It works great on almost all types of devices and makes mobile betting through M88 very easy. The mobile resource has the same features as the desktop version, so you won't miss anything. It's completely free to download, and we'll tell you more about each version below.

For Android

If you prefer to place bets or check your winnings away from home, you can use the high-tech M88 app for Android. The apk download is free, fast and will not harm your device as the SSL encryption technology makes it very secure. The download process is quite simple, so you can have the app in less than a minute. Follow the simple steps below:

Open the settings of your Android device and in the security section, allow installation of third party software. Use any mobile browser on your device to open the official M88 website. Click the button to download the M88 apk file. Y Once the apk file is downloaded, unzip it and click "Install".

You can now launch the M88 app for Android and use it to bet on sports and play online casino games.

For iOS

Users of iOS devices also have the opportunity to benefit from the mobile app completely free of charge. The software has low system requirements, which means you can run it even on older Apple devices. The process of downloading the app for iOS platforms is almost identical to Android and includes the following steps:

Navigate to the official M88 website through your iOS device. On the homepage of the website, find the link to download the M88 iOS app. Click on the M88 app icon and wait for the download to complete, then the M88 shortcut appears in the menu of your iOS device.

Now you can open the application and create an account or use your username and password if you already have a registered M88 account.

M88 Mobile Website

M88 also has a mobile version of its website for players who prefer to place bets on smartphones or tablets, but don't feel like downloading the software and filling the memory of the device. Its peculiarity is that it requires no system requirements and works without delays on any type of gadget. At the same time, the mobile version retains all the features that you can find on the main site M88, but it becomes easier to navigate. Indian players who want to access the M88 mobile site, just type the site's address into any mobile browser. The site will detect that you are entered from a mobile device and will automatically move you to the mobile version, adjusting to your screen size.

M88 for PC

The main version of the bookmaker M88 is the desktop site. The services it provides are identical to the previous resources. This means that you can play the same games, use the same bonuses and promotions, deposit and withdrawal methods and other aspects. Navigation of the M88 website for PC is simple and convenient, and all the products of the bookmaker are competently divided into sections, which guarantees a comfortable user experience. Indian players can access the official M88 betting site through any browser on their computer.

Registration

You can quickly create an account to successfully use the M88 services without restrictions, and it only takes a few minutes. It's worth noting that only Indian players who are at least 18 years old can register on the site. Use our detailed instructions to become an M88 customer now:

1 Visit M88 Get access to M88 through the official website or mobile app for Android and iOS. Click on our link for an instant transition. Go to Website 2 Start registering At the top right corner of the page, find and click on the "Register" button. A registration form will open in front of you. 3 Fill in the blanks Fill out the M88 registration form with the necessary information. Enter your name, think of a username and a strong password. Specify your email address and cell phone number. 4 Create an M88 account Select your account currency and complete the account creation by clicking the M88 "Sign Up" button. Sign Up Now

All done! After registration, the platform will prompt you to choose a M88 welcome bonus before you make your first deposit or opt out.

Welcome Bonus

There is no welcome bonus on the site, but you can utilise the company's other promotions. For example, the brand only offers one bonus for sports at the moment. It is called Storts Daily Rebate. This means that you will get a daily cashback on all the bets you have made for the day. The maximum rebate percentage is 0.33%.

Login

Once you create an M88 account, you can use it in the future for sports betting and playing online casino games. Here are the basic steps to log into your M88 account:

Visit M88 using any platform, whether it's the PC version of the site or the Android and iOS app; On the home page in the upper right corner, find the "Sign In" button and click on it; Enter your username and password that you chose when you registered your account; Confirm login by clicking the button.

As soon as you are signed in to your M88 account, you can make a deposit and use the platform for entertainment purposes.

Verification

M88 may ask you for a photo of your documents to prove your identity. Verification is at the sole discretion of the bookmaker's relevant department. This is done for two main reasons: to provide an additional measure of protection of your personal data and access to withdrawals. You may be verified during a live chat or via email. To do so, you will be asked to provide a photo of one of these documents:

Passport;

Bank account statement;

Driver's license;

National ID card;

A utility/telephone bill and others.

After you send a photo of your documents, your request for verification will be reviewed by an M88 specialist. Once this is complete, you will receive a verified account status and will be notified about it.

Deposit / Withdrawal

When it comes to payments, M88 accepts deposits and withdrawals in rupees. The bookmaker implements popular payment methods to make quick transfers. More importantly, M88 adheres to basic security protocols, which means you can make safe and secure money transactions. Here are the main payment systems you can choose from:

The minimum deposit amount is Rs. 200 and the M88 minimum withdrawal amount is Rs. 500. When making a deposit, the money will appear in the account instantly so that players can place their bets immediately. Regarding the withdrawal, it may take some time.

Cashback (VIP)

Absolutely every M88 customer automatically becomes a member of the VIP program after registration. It's tailored to offer a unique set of exclusive rewards and benefits, including free bets and free spins, higher withdrawal limits, personalized rewards, a personal manager and much more. There are five main VIP levels at M88:

Bronze;

Silver;

Gold;

Platinum;

Diamond.

In order to maintain and increase one's VIP level, the player must actively play. For every single deposit and successful bet, you will receive a certain number of points. When the accumulated points reach the minimum required amount for each level, your status automatically increases and with it the privileges as well. By taking part in M88's generous VIP program, you'll get the most out of the bookmaker and have an unparalleled customer experience.

Official Website

The official website M88 is recognized as a reliable and safe bookmaker in India. You certainly won't be disappointed with your sports betting experience at M88, as the platform has managed to gain the trust and respect of more than a million players over the years. Here are some arguments why you can trust M88:

An interactive Gaming License (IGL/25) ensures the legitimacy of the site;

Provides its services online and is officially located in Vanuatu, which does not violate Indian laws regarding betting;

SSL encryption ensures all financial transactions are secure and personal information is protected;

Has been successfully operating in the betting market for over 15 years and has an excellent reputation.

Considering the above facts, we can conclude that M88 is legal for Indian players. You have nothing to worry about as the bookmaker can guarantee you an honest and safe betting process.

M88 Sportsbook

In total there are more than 20 sports on M88, ranging from cricket and football to golf and handball. Within all sports, the bookmaker provides all the most popular tournaments and leagues. Each sports discipline has a separate page with information on upcoming events available for betting. Below we take a look at popular Indian sports that you can place bets on M88.

Cricket

Cricket betting is hugely popular among Indian players and M88 understands this. Therefore, opening the cricket section in the bookmaker's sportsbook you will be pleasantly surprised by the number of tournaments and leagues. All official matches of the most different level will be filled with interesting markets for your M88 bets. Some of the major tournaments include:

Indian Premier League (IPL);

Big Bash League;

Twenty20 Intern;

Caribbean Premier League;

The Ashes and others.

Football

Football is another popular sport for betting on M88, second only to cricket. Fans of this sport discipline will find that bets on M88 live up to expectations with high odds and a good selection of markets. Both local competitions and major football tournaments are available for betting, among them:

Champions League;

FIFA World Cup;

English Premier League;

Bundesliga;

La Liga and many more.

Tennis

Tennis is a sport whose matches are not only fascinating to watch but also fun to place bets on. M88 tennis betting odds are competitive and the range of markets is decent. The bookmaker has a wide selection of tennis tournaments, among them:

ATP Challenger;

ITF;

WTA.

Baseball

M88 provides baseball betting options in addition to other sports. Players can place not only pre-match baseball bets but also live bets while watching the match. The game of baseball is interesting in its own right, here are some of the exciting tournaments that M88 provides access to:

MLB;

Chinese Professional Baseball League;

Triple-A International League.

Table Tennis

Even though table tennis is less popular than the big one, it is well covered on the M88. Indeed, the table tennis betting offer is one of the best on the bookmaker's site which is aimed at Indian users. You can bet on the events listed below:

Czech Liga Pro;

Challenger Series;

Russia Liga Pro Men;

WTT Contender Muscat.

Boxing

Boxing is an exciting sport that is great for betting for many reasons. Its fights are dynamic and adrenaline-pumping, so they are interesting to watch. At M88 you can root for your favorite fighter and win big money for his victory. Matches available for betting on boxing include the following fighters:

Mikaela Mayer;

Conor Benn;

Saul Alvarez;

Claressa Shields;

Shakur Stevenson and others.

eSports

Nowadays, computer games are no longer just for entertainment, but also for betting. M88 has a wide range of esports disciplines in its portfolio, which makes the bookmaker ideal for lovers of online games. In addition to a large number of events, the bookmaker offers features like live streaming. The most famous types of esports for betting on M88 are:

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

CS:GO;

StarCraft 2;

Valorant;

Overwatch;

Rainbow and others.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the best-known multiplayer online battle arenas. Two teams of 5 players fight in an arena with the goal of becoming the first team to destroy the enemy building "Tron ''. Each game is controlled by one and more than 100 characters, making each game unique and unpredictable. Dota 2 regularly breaks records for prize money in esports and on M88 you can place a bet on tournaments such as:

The International;

Major Series;

MDL;

Wild Circuit;

Dota Pit Championship.

LOL

League of Legends, a popular video game in the MOBA genre, is also included in the eSports section of M88. The gameplay here has some differences from rival Dota 2. However, the main goal is still the same: to destroy the enemy's base, called Nexus. The Esports scene LoL is quite developed, recognized as one of the most popular among Indian bettors. For this reason, all popular leagues are represented on M88, including:

LOL European Championship;

LOL Pro League;

Champions Korea;

LOL Continental League;

LOL Circuit Oceania.

CS:GO

M88's esports category includes the popular first-person shooter CS:GO. In the game, two teams fight face-to-face and pursue different objectives. Terrorists seek to plant a bomb, while counter-terrorists must prevent its detonation. CS:GO is presented at M88 for betting on the following events:

Blast Premier;

Elesa Masters;

Major Series;

ESL Pro League;

PGL Major Antwerp.

StarCraft 2

Starcraft 2 is a well-known strategy game that still holds its position among popular esports games. The gameplay is based on the confrontation and cooperation of three races of heroes: Terran, Protoss, and Zerg. It is not only interesting to watch, but also to place bets. M88 features a wide selection of Starcraft 2 tournaments in which you can participate:

Intel Extreme Masters;

HomeStory Cup;

Global Starcraft League;

SC2 Masters;

TeamLiquid StarLeague.

Virtual Sports

If you want to get a new experience and make a quick buck, you can visit the virtual sports section on M88. In each virtual event, the actions exactly mimic those of their real-life counterparts. The peculiarity is that the virtual matches are computer-generated, which ultimately ensures gameplay delivers event outcomes in a completely fair, and random fashion. So, players can instantly place bets on the following virtual events on M88:

Soccer Champions Cup;

Soccer League;

Soccer Nation;

Basketball;

Tennis.

Just like in real sports, the bookmaker offers competitive odds for each game. Games include player names, teams, tournaments and contests reflecting the names of their real-life namesakes.

Popular Betting Options at M88

In addition to regular sports betting, M88 customers will find many more betting options that they may not even know about. Here are some of the features you can take advantage of on the bookmaker's website:

Live Betting

Live betting is an opportunity for players to place bets after the game has started. Their distinctive feature is that the odds change depending on what is happening during the game. At M88, live bets are available on most sports disciplines. Some games feature live streaming for added comfort while betting.

Multi Live

One of the features of betting on M88 is the multi-live feature. You can add multiple bets to one screen to keep track of them more easily. This will allow you to see sudden changes in odds, and you won't have to switch from one event to another. The multi-live option will be very convenient for those who like to bet on multiple live events at the same time.

Line (Prematch)

A pre-match bet is a bet placed before the start of the game. In the sports tab on M88, you can view all upcoming matches and their odds. Pre-match bets are a great option if you are a novice bettor since you will have enough time to take into account all the factors and formulate a more accurate prediction.

Types of Bets

To satisfy the interests of each user, several types of bets are implemented on M88. We will briefly tell you about each of them:

Single. This is a standard type of betting, which is good for beginners. Here the user bets on one particular market of a match.

Parlay. Parlay is one type of Multi bets. You can combine several markets into one betting slip and all odds are multiplied to form one large odds. If all outcomes turn out to be winning, you get money. If at least one outcome does not happen, your bet will be lost.

System. The system is also a Multi bet, but it consists of several expresses (Accumulators). The sum of bets on the system is evenly distributed among these expresses.

How to Place a Bet?

The process of placing bets on M88 is very simple. Here's a little instruction to help you:

Login to your account using your Username and Password. Deposit money if you haven't already. Under "Sports" select your betting platform (Saba, BTI, Pinnacle, M88Sports). Select the sports discipline and match. Click on the market you are interested in to open the Betting Slip. Enter the amount of your bet and confirm it.

Your M88 bet is now successfully placed and you need to wait for the sporting event to finish. As soon as it happens, the winnings will be automatically credited to your account balance.

Betting Odds

Speaking of the odds presented at M88, it is safe to say that they are quite competitive. The odds can be formatted in several ways, be it decimal or fractional, American or Indonesian and others. M88 has a wide range of markets with great odds, especially focusing on cricket and football, allowing you to significantly increase your winnings even if your bet is low.

M88 Live Streaming

At the moment, M88 lacks a live match streaming feature, which may be frustrating for some bettors. Nevertheless, the bookmaker provides a visual reconstruction which notifies you about the course of the game, player placement, stats and more. Similar to live to stream, it gives the information you may need to make educated and informed decisions in live betting.

M88 Casino

M88 has a huge list of casino games for all tastes, both slots and LIVE, which allows each player to find an interesting way to win and pleasant emotions. Here's a short list of benefits you need to be aware of:

More than 20 licensed providers;

All games are conveniently categorized;

There is a search line;

Bonuses for casino players;

Availability of Live Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, etc.

Popular M88 Games

To give you the best idea of what you can find here, we have prepared a description of the most popular games available to users.

Slots

The list of slots is very large, as M88 hosts a great number of providers such as Pragmatic, VIVA, PG Soft, Advant and others. Each slot is unique, but to make it easier for you to find an interesting one, filters are added here:

Hot Games;

Jackpots;

Fishing Games;

Exclusive;

Card and Table and more.

In addition, there are Demo versions of slots so that you can understand whether this or that game suits you.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a classic Live Casino game in which the dealer lays out the cards on two fields of the gaming table - Player and Banker. Each card here has its own value, and the side wins where the value of the cards is higher. You can also bet on a draw.

Blackjack

Also, a classic casino card game, where each card has its own value. You play against the dealer and your task is to accumulate cards for a total of 21 points. If you score less, the dealer must have even less to win. If you get more than 21 points, you lose.

Roulette or European Roulette

Roulette is the most popular classic casino game in the world. There are 18 black fields, 18 red fields, and one green field on the roulette table. Each field has its own number. You can bet on the color of the field, the even or odd number, a specific number, and more. During the round, a ball is thrown and falls on one of the fields.

Jackpot Games

M88 has a special type of casino game - progressive jackpot slots. These are slots where the prize pool grows from each player's spin. Some of the most popular slots in this category are:

Water Reel;

Inca Jackpot;

Fire Reel Jackpot;

Shen Long Bao Shi Jackpot;

Pot Shot Jackpot;

Age of the Gods, etc.

Any player who makes a spin can randomly win this jackpot and get a huge amount of money.

Lotteries

M88 users have the opportunity to buy the most famous online lotteries and win. You can track all the results in LIVE mode.

The list of available lotteries includes:

1Million Win;

5 Million NOW;

Mini Lotto;

German Keno;

Mark Six;

Multi Keno, etc.

TV Games

M88 Casino has another category of games - TV Games. These games are similar in format to TV shows, where the dealer runs the game, interacts with the audience and creates a pleasant atmosphere. The rules of each game of this type are unique. Some of the highlights of the genre are:

Dream Catcher;

Fan Tan;

Crazy Time;

Monopoly Live;

Lightning Roulette;

Football Studio;

Mega Ball, etc.

Results and Statistics

In order to make it easier for users to predict a particular outcome in betting, on M88 it is possible to view statistics. You can find it on the page of the match you are interested in.

In Pre-match mode, you can see the results of the teams in the last matches. In Live mode, you see the exact score on the screen, as well as information about all the important moments - substitutions, fouls, red cards, free kicks, etc. You can also watch animated match broadcasts with brief commentary.

Support

There's 24-hour customer service available for you on the M88 website and app. You can ask a question about a feature or account at any time and get a detailed answer in English or Hindi. There are several ways to contact bookie support:

Live Chat - available in a window on the website and in the app;

Email - india_cs@m88.com;

M88 customer care number - +64 6 888 5044.

SportsCafe Verdict

After careful analysis of M88, we can conclude that this is an excellent bookmaker with a wide range of features, where each user can satisfy all their gambling needs. Thus, we evaluate it positively, awarding it a great rating and a seal of approval. The Sportscafe seal of approval confirms that this bookmaker is safe, available for users from India and offers its services legally.

The Most Common Questions about the M88

We have answered the most important questions about M88 that potential players have before they start gambling.

Is M88 Legal in India?

Yes, M88s are legal in India. The company does not have offices in the country and offers its services online to users over the age of 18. This is also confirmed by the international license from Interactive (No. IGL25/2013).

Is M88 Safe for Betting in India?

Yes, M88 is safe for betting in India. The company uses the latest information security technology. For example, the bookmaker only uses official payment system pages to confirm transactions and stores all data on encrypted SSL servers.

Can I Create a Second Account to Get the Bonus?

No, because M88 adheres to the rules of fair play, each user has the right to create and use only one account to bet and play in the casino here, accordingly, receive only one bonus.