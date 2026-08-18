North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League Match Prediction NOR 47 % Chance of Winning SOU 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Delhi Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be North Delhi Strikers going against South Delhi Superstarz. This match will be played on 19 August at 1:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. North Delhi Strikers will be eager to secure a win in the next game and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz are heading to this game after winning their previous match against West Delhi Lions by 10 wickets.

Who will win? North Delhi Strikers South Delhi Superstarz Vote 0 votes

Facts: The previous match between North Delhi Strikers and South Delhi Superstarz was abandoned.

Sarthak Ranjan, from North Delhi Strikers, has scored 350 runs in 6 innings at an average of 58.33.

Anshuman Hooda, from South Delhi Superstarz, has taken 17 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 10.76.

North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning

South Delhi Superstarz will enter the upcoming match against North Delhi Strikers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 260 runs in 6 innings at an average of 52, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 17 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 10.76. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to turn the tables. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 350 runs in 6 innings at an average of 58.33, and Vikas Dixit, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.37.

North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 47%

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 53%

North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

North Delhi Strikers have not been able to continue their winning momentum this season. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in the total number of games they have played till now. However, it will be quite challenging for them to regain their form in the upcoming match against South Delhi Superstarz, who have been on a winning streak. They have batsmen such as Yash Bhatia, who has scored 266 runs in 6 innings at an average of 88.67, and Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 147 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.40. Mayank Dagar has been able to take 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 29.

On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz is eager to make it to the playoffs as soon as possible. After playing eight games in this tournament, the team holds four wins and three losses, which has helped them to stand among the table toppers. And they will be looking at the next game against North Delhi Strikers as a chance to continue their form. They have batsmen such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 221 runs in 7 innings at an average of 44.20, and Ayush Badoni, who has scored 191 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.20. Ankit Dabas has been able to take 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 28.66.

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North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction

The match between North Delhi Strikers and South Delhi Superstarz will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between North Delhi Strikers and South Delhi Superstarz could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 71% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 71% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

North Delhi Strikers and South Delhi Superstarz Player List

Playing NOR SOU First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

North Delhi Strikers Team Form

North Delhi Strikers have shown mixed performances in the tournament right now. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Yash Dabas, who has scored 57 runs in 4 innings at an average of 19, and Arjun Rapria, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 31.83.

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have now been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.25, and Divansh Rawat, who has taken 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 50.75.

North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null North Delhi Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters

Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers this season. He has managed to score 350 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 58.33.

Sanat Sangwan is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has managed to score 260 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 52.

North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers

Vikas Dixit is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz in this season. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 22.37.

Anshuman Hooda is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 10.76.