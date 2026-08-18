North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Delhi Premier League Match Prediction
NOR
47%
Chance of Winning
SOU
53%
Parimatch
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- The previous match between North Delhi Strikers and South Delhi Superstarz was abandoned.
- Sarthak Ranjan, from North Delhi Strikers, has scored 350 runs in 6 innings at an average of 58.33.
- Anshuman Hooda, from South Delhi Superstarz, has taken 17 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 10.76.
North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning
South Delhi Superstarz will enter the upcoming match against North Delhi Strikers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning streak lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sanat Sangwan, who has scored 260 runs in 6 innings at an average of 52, and Anshuman Hooda, who holds 17 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 10.76. On the other hand, North Delhi Strikers will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to turn the tables. They have players such as Sarthak Ranjan, who has scored 350 runs in 6 innings at an average of 58.33, and Vikas Dixit, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.37.
- North Delhi Strikers Chances of Winning: 47%
- South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 53%
North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
North Delhi Strikers have not been able to continue their winning momentum this season. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in the total number of games they have played till now. However, it will be quite challenging for them to regain their form in the upcoming match against South Delhi Superstarz, who have been on a winning streak. They have batsmen such as Yash Bhatia, who has scored 266 runs in 6 innings at an average of 88.67, and Vaibhav Kandpal, who has scored 147 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.40. Mayank Dagar has been able to take 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 29.
On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz is eager to make it to the playoffs as soon as possible. After playing eight games in this tournament, the team holds four wins and three losses, which has helped them to stand among the table toppers. And they will be looking at the next game against North Delhi Strikers as a chance to continue their form. They have batsmen such as Anmol Sharma, who has scored 221 runs in 7 innings at an average of 44.20, and Ayush Badoni, who has scored 191 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.20. Ankit Dabas has been able to take 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 28.66.
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North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Match Toss Prediction
The match between North Delhi Strikers and South Delhi Superstarz will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between North Delhi Strikers and South Delhi Superstarz could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.
North Delhi Strikers and South Delhi Superstarz Player List
Team Form
North Delhi Strikers Team Form
North Delhi Strikers have shown mixed performances in the tournament right now. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Yash Dabas, who has scored 57 runs in 4 innings at an average of 19, and Arjun Rapria, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 31.83.
South Delhi Superstarz Team Form
South Delhi Superstarz have now been on a winning streak in this tournament. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Tejasvi Singh, who has scored 153 runs in 5 innings at an average of 38.25, and Divansh Rawat, who has taken 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 50.75.
North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Head to Head
North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
North Delhi Strikers
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South Delhi Superstarz
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North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Batters
Sarthak Ranjan is the highest run-scorer for North Delhi Strikers this season. He has managed to score 350 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 58.33.
Sanat Sangwan is the highest run-scorer for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has managed to score 260 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 52.
North Delhi Strikers vs South Delhi Superstarz Top Bowlers
Vikas Dixit is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz in this season. He has been able to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 22.37.
Anshuman Hooda is the leading wicket-taker for South Delhi Superstarz this season. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an average of 10.76.
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