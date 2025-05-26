BetX101 is a trusted bookmaker and casino in India. Founded in 2024, it has quickly become popular among Indian players. Thousands of bettors from India use the platform for both sports betting and casino games. BetX101 gives a 100% bonus up to 1 lakh INR to new customers. The bookmaker is known for its reliability and great service to players nationwide.
BetX101 official is a popular bookmaker and casino in India. It quickly gained a strong reputation for reliability. Indian bettors appreciate the platform because it meets their needs. Payment methods like UPI, bank transfers, and crypto make deposits and withdrawals easy.
Customers trust BetX101 official for its safe betting environment and dependable service. The official website is simple to navigate and is attractive to players in India. BetX101 supports both sports betting and online casino games.
New clients can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to 1 lakh INR upon signing up.
Is BetX101 a Legit and Secure Betting Site in India?
Laws around online betting in India differ by state, and there is no national ban at the moment. BetX101 holds a Marshal iGaming License, which means it operates under strict regulation. The licenses of this type ensure the site follows safety standards and make it a safe platform for customers. While Indian laws may change, BetX101 is committed to providing a secure environment for bettors.
Guide to Creating an Account on BetX101
To sign up on BetX101 India, players must be at least 18 years old. When clients create account, they need to enter correct details during registration. Each player can only have one account. No one else is allowed to use the account. Before using the platform, players must agree to the terms and conditions. After registration, players can deposit money and start betting or playing casino games. Account verification must be finished before full access is granted.
1
Visit the Official BetX101 Website and Click “Register”
Go to the BetX101 website and click the registration link to sign up.
Complete the form with accurate details, including your name, email, and preferred currency.
3
Enter Promo code
Input the promo code to claim your bonus during registration.
4
Confirm and Finish Registration
Review your details and confirm to complete the registration process.
How to Log In to Your BetX101 Account?
To BetX101 login and get account access, do the following:
Visit the BetX101 website.
Find the “Sign In” button on the page.
Fill in the form with your details.
Click the “Sign In” button to log in.
Verifying Your BetX101 Account: A Quick Guide
BetX101 registration requires verification to confirm your identity and age. This step is necessary to keep the platform secure and meet legal rules. The KYC (Know Your Customer) process helps prevent fraud and ensures only players of legal age can use the site.
To verify your account on the platform:
Go to your account settings after logging in.
Submit the required documents for identity and age verification.
Wait for the platform to process your documents.
Indian players need to submit:
Proof of identity (Aadhar card, passport, or voter ID)
Proof of address (utility bill, bank statement)
A recent passport-sized photo
After completing registration and verification, players can fully access the platform to bet or play casino games.
BetX101 Mobile App
The BetX101 app is available for Android devices. iOS users can use a well-optimized mobile version of the site. Both options allow players to access their accounts and enjoy betting or casino games on the move. Below, we will explain how to download and install the application.
BetX101 App for Android
To download and install the BetX101 mobile application on an Android device, follow these steps:
1
Go to the BetX101 website. The APK link is at the footer.
Open your phone's settings. Allow installation from unknown sources.
4
Find the APK file you downloaded and tap on it.
5
Tap “Install” to start the installation.
The BetX101 app is now installed and ready for use on the Android device.
BetX101 for IOS
There is no BetX101 application available for iOS devices. However, players can still access the platform through a well-optimized mobile version of the site. To add this version to the home screen, customers can follow these steps:
Select a name for the web app and press the “Add” button.
Once done, the BetX101 mobile app will be added to the iOS device's home screen. Clients can then access the platform easily with just one tap without the need to download anything.
BetX101 Payment Methods
The BetX101 site has several payment options for deposit and withdrawal. Players in India can use methods like crypto, UPI, bank transfer, credit card and BetXPAY to manage their money in INR. There are no fees for any of these methods.
Payment Method
Type
Minimum Amount (₹)
Maximum Amount (₹)
Processing Time
Fees
Crypto
Deposit/Withdrawal
1 ₹
100,000 ₹
Deposit: Instant, Withdrawal: 0-12 hours
No fees
UPI
Deposit/Withdrawal
500 ₹
100,000 ₹
Deposit: Instant, Withdrawal: 0-12 hours
No fees
Bank Transfer
Deposit
850 ₹
1,000,000 ₹
Deposit: Instant
No fees
BetXPAY
Deposit/Withdrawal
500 ₹
100,000 ₹
Deposit: Instant, Withdrawal: 0-12 hours
No fees
To withdraw money from BetX101, adhere to this instruction:
Go to your account and find the Withdrawal section.
Choose a payment method (UPI, Crypto, or BetXPAY).
Enter the amount you want to withdraw, staying within the limits.
Confirm the withdrawal request.
Withdrawals will be processed within 0-12 hours, depending on the method chosen.
Exclusive BetX101 Bonuses for Indian Players
The BetX101 Bonus system includes a welcome bonus for new players, but that's not all. The site also has various promotions for regular users. Although there are no current cashback promotions, it is a good idea to check regularly for updates.
Welcome Bonus for Betting and Casino
The BetX101 Bonus includes a 100% bonus on the first deposit, up to 1 lakh INR. This bonus is available for both the betting and casino sections of the site. Players need to make their first deposit to claim the bonus, which will then be added to the account.
Players should check the terms and conditions for any specific game or sports betting restrictions. The bonus applies only to the amount deposited and is a first deposit bonus. The main conditions of the bonus are a wagering bonus of 1% of the deposit amount and 20% of the bonus amount. The maximum payout is 100%.
This bonus helps increase the account balance and allows players to enjoy more games on the BetX101 site. It is important to meet the wagering requirements, as failing to do so may result in the bonus money being removed.
Deposit Bonus
BetX101 official provides deposit bonuses for its players. One of the most exciting offers is the 150% first deposit bonus, which gives players a great boost when they make their first deposit.
150% First Deposit Bonus: Receive a 150% bonus up to 12,500 INR on your first deposit when you register on the BetX101 official website. The bonus money will be automatically added to your account after the deposit.
Extra Spins with BetXPay: When players use BetXPay for deposits, they get extra spins. This gives an added benefit alongside the usual deposit bonuses.
To claim the BetX101 Bonus, players need to register on the BetX101 official website and fill in all required personal details in the "My Profile" section. Once the profile is complete, the bonus offer can be claimed, and the player should make their first deposit. The bonus will be automatically credited to the account after the deposit via card or any other method is processed.
Please note that the bonus can only be claimed once per player. Before making the deposit, players must agree to receive the sports betting bonus. Additionally, the bonus amount must be wagered five times (5X) on accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must include at least three events, with odds of 1.44 or higher for each event.
BetX101 Available Promo Codes
BetX101 has different betting bonuses for new and regular players. Customers can use promo codes to get extra money on deposits.
New users can use promo code SPORTS100 on their first deposit to bet on sporting events. This code gives a 100% bonus on bets up to INR 12,500. Players can use the deposit bonus to increase their account balance. Also additionally available is the promo code ND.100 for casino games which gives 100% bonus.
To get the latest bonuses and promotions, customers should check the BetX101 website. The site regularly updates its bonuses. Make sure to read the terms for each bonus to understand the requirements and how the codes work.
BetX101 Sportsbook
The BetX101 sportsbook lets users bet on a wide range of sports with competitive odds. Bettors can find events from many different tournaments and competitions.
BetX101 covers popular sports such as football, basketball, and tennis. The site also includes other sports like MMA, snooker, and lacrosse. Clients can place bets on events at various levels, including local games and big international tournaments.
Here is a list of sports available for betting:
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Volleyball
Ice Hockey
Table Tennis
Futsal
MMA
Handball
American Football
Aussie Rules
Auto Racing
Alpine Skiing
Baseball
Biathlon
Boxing
Bandy
Cricket
Chess
Cycling
Curling
Darts
Formula 1
Floorball
Golf
Pelota
Rugby League
Water Polo
Snooker
Kabaddi
Lacrosse
Pool
Each sport in the BetX101 sportsbook comes with multiple betting options and markets. There are opportunities to bet on a wide range of events, from popular tournaments to niche competitions.
eSports at BetX101
BetX101 has many options for eSports betting. The platform lets customers bet on a wide range of online tournaments. These tournaments feature top competitive games, and players can place bets on them.
Here are the main competitive games available for betting:
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Valorant
Call of Duty
Rainbow Six
StarCraft
Warcraft III
Mobile Legends
Rocket League
PUBG
Apex Legends
E-Football
BetX101 hosts online tournaments where customers can bet on some of the most popular online gaming events. These tournaments happen regularly, giving players many chances to place bets.
Explore Virtual Sports Betting on BetX101
BetX101 features betting on virtual sports through exciting simulations. Players can bet on various sports with dynamic odds. Available games include:
Virtual Drag Racing
Virtual Tennis
Virtual Cycling
Virtual Horses
Virtual Football
Instant Races
These are powered by top providers like Betradar, 1x2 Network, Pascal Gaming, and Leap.
Discover the Variety of Bets Available on BetX101
BetX101 has different bets for customers to choose from. These are the main types:
Single Bet: This is a simple bet where a customer predicts one outcome. If the prediction is correct, the winnings are calculated by multiplying the odds by the stake.
Express Bet: A bet that combines two or more outcomes. All outcomes must win for a customer to receive a payout. The odds are multiplied to determine the total winnings.
System Bet: A mix of single and express bets. It allows for flexibility, as it covers multiple combinations of selections.
Chain Bet: A series of single bets. If one bet wins, the customer moves to the next. If one bet loses, the chain ends, and the bet is lost.
These different types of bets give players several ways to place their wagers, from simple single bets to more complex combinations.
Select the betting section based on your preference.
3
Select a Sport That Interests You
Choose the sport you want to bet on. Popular options include:
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Ice Hockey
Cricket
MMA
Baseball
4
Pick a Game or Match to Bet On
Select the game or match from the chosen sport.
5
Review Available Bets and Make Your Choice
Check the available bets for the selected match. You can choose from various types of bets, like:
Single Bet
Express Bet
System Bet
Chain Bet
After reviewing the odds and options, decide the stake amount and confirm your bet.
Dive into BetX101’s Casino Section
The BetX101 casino is a place where online gaming meets excitement. Players in India can enjoy a wide selection of games. Some of the best providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Ruby Play, Blueprint Gaming, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Bgaming, 1x2 Network, and KA Gaming power the platform. Players can try any game in demo mode before betting real money.
Popular games include:
Jackpots
Ortak
Buy Bonus
Jackpot Mania
Drops & Wins Slots
Betting Games
Video Slots
Table Games
Scratch Games
Lottery Games
Fishing & Hunting
Instant Games
Arcade Games
Megaways
Video Poker
Crash Games
Mini Games
Crypto Games
FTN Mania
B.F.T.H. Arena
Video Bingo
Easter
New Year
From slots to table games to jackpots, there is something for every player at BetX101 casino.
Live Casino Games on BetX101
At BetX101 casino, players can enjoy live games with real dealers. The action takes place in real-time, making it feel like being at a physical casino.
Here are some of the live games available:
Baccarat
Blackjack
Roulette
Game Shows
Asian Games
Poker
Indian Tables
Turkish Tables
The games come from popular providers like Evolution, CreedRoomz, Pragmatic Play, Lucky Streak, Live Vegas, and FAzi. These companies create high-quality games with real dealers to bring an authentic casino atmosphere to players' screens.
Customer Support Service
Customers can contact BetX101 support for assistance using the following methods:
Contact Method
Description
Live Chat
Get quick responses from the support team.
Email
Send an email to support@betx101.com for assistance.
Our Verdict on BetX101: Pros and Cons
BetX101 official platform has some clear strengths. First, it accepts INR, which makes it easier for Indian players to bet in their local currency. The bet builder is another useful feature which allows customers to create custom bets. For Android users, the Android APK is available, making betting accessible on mobile devices. The casino section has a great range of slots and table games for players to enjoy. Customers can also choose from several payment methods to complete transactions. One downside is that BetX101 does not have an iOS app, which may be a problem for Apple users.
Pros
Cons
Acceptance of INR
No iOS App
Bet Builder
Android APK
Wide Range of Slots
Wide Range of Table Games
Multiple Payment Methods
In summary, BetX101 is a solid choice for Indian players, especially for its range of features and payment options.
FAQ
Is live betting available on BetX101?
Yes, BetX101 allows live betting. Customers can place bets during ongoing events across many sports.
Is it safe to use BetX101 in India?
Yes, BetX101 is safe for use in India. It uses security measures to protect clients' information and transactions.
Can I cancel a bet on BetX101?
No, once a bet is placed, it cannot be canceled. This is stated in the BetX101 terms and conditions.
What should I do if I forgot my account password?
If the password is forgotten, customers can reset it by clicking the "Forgot Password" link on the login page and following the instructions.
Can I use one account for betting and casino?
Yes, clients can use one account for both betting and casino games on BetX101.
What are the most popular sporting events on BetX101?
The most popular events on BetX101 include cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and eSports.
Can I use cryptocurrency to fund my account?
Yes, customers can deposit using cryptocurrency on BetX101.
Can I bet without downloading the app?
Yes, customers can place bets through the website without needing to download the app.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.