BetX101 – Sports Betting Platform in India with 100% Welcome Bonus up to 1 lakh INR

BetX101 App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Registration BetX101 BetX101 is a trusted bookmaker and casino in India. Founded in 2024, it has quickly become popular among Indian players. Thousands of bettors from India use the platform for both sports betting and casino games. BetX101 gives a 100% bonus up to 1 lakh INR to new customers. The bookmaker is known for its reliability and great service to players nationwide. Welcome bonus 100% up to 1 lakh INR Promo code: SPORTS100 Join BetX101

BetX101 Review: All You Need to Know BetX101 official is a popular bookmaker and casino in India. It quickly gained a strong reputation for reliability. Indian bettors appreciate the platform because it meets their needs. Payment methods like UPI, bank transfers, and crypto make deposits and withdrawals easy. Customers trust BetX101 official for its safe betting environment and dependable service. The official website is simple to navigate and is attractive to players in India. BetX101 supports both sports betting and online casino games. New clients can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to 1 lakh INR upon signing up. Details Information Year of foundation 2024 Hosts Indian players Yes Accepts INR Yes Services Online betting, online casino Welcome bonus 100% welcome bonus up to 1 lakh INR Deposit and withdrawal UPI, Bank transfers, Crypto Minimum deposit 500 INR Customer support Live chat, email The brand BetX101 has already gained a good reputation and can easly shows among ours top best cricket betting sites, football betting sites and pro kabaddi betting sites.

Is BetX101 a Legit and Secure Betting Site in India? Laws around online betting in India differ by state, and there is no national ban at the moment. BetX101 holds a Marshal iGaming License, which means it operates under strict regulation. The licenses of this type ensure the site follows safety standards and make it a safe platform for customers. While Indian laws may change, BetX101 is committed to providing a secure environment for bettors.

Guide to Creating an Account on BetX101 To sign up on BetX101 India, players must be at least 18 years old. When clients create account, they need to enter correct details during registration. Each player can only have one account. No one else is allowed to use the account. Before using the platform, players must agree to the terms and conditions. After registration, players can deposit money and start betting or playing casino games. Account verification must be finished before full access is granted. 1 Visit the Official BetX101 Website and Click “Register” Go to the BetX101 website and click the registration link to sign up. Go to Website 2 Fill Out the Registration Form Complete the form with accurate details, including your name, email, and preferred currency. 3 Enter Promo code Input the promo code to claim your bonus during registration. 4 Confirm and Finish Registration Review your details and confirm to complete the registration process.

How to Log In to Your BetX101 Account? To BetX101 login and get account access, do the following: Visit the BetX101 website. Find the “Sign In” button on the page. Fill in the form with your details. Click the “Sign In” button to log in.

Verifying Your BetX101 Account: A Quick Guide BetX101 registration requires verification to confirm your identity and age. This step is necessary to keep the platform secure and meet legal rules. The KYC (Know Your Customer) process helps prevent fraud and ensures only players of legal age can use the site. To verify your account on the platform: Go to your account settings after logging in. Submit the required documents for identity and age verification. Wait for the platform to process your documents. Indian players need to submit: Proof of identity (Aadhar card, passport, or voter ID)

Proof of address (utility bill, bank statement)

A recent passport-sized photo After completing registration and verification, players can fully access the platform to bet or play casino games.

BetX101 Mobile App The BetX101 app is available for Android devices. iOS users can use a well-optimized mobile version of the site. Both options allow players to access their accounts and enjoy betting or casino games on the move. Below, we will explain how to download and install the application. BetX101 App for Android To download and install the BetX101 mobile application on an Android device, follow these steps: 1 Go to the BetX101 website. The APK link is at the footer. Go to Website 2 Download the APK file to your phone. 3 Open your phone's settings. Allow installation from unknown sources. 4 Find the APK file you downloaded and tap on it. 5 Tap “Install” to start the installation. The BetX101 app is now installed and ready for use on the Android device. BetX101 for IOS There is no BetX101 application available for iOS devices. However, players can still access the platform through a well-optimized mobile version of the site. To add this version to the home screen, customers can follow these steps: 1 Open the BetX101 website in the browser. Go to Website 2 Wait for the site to load completely. 3 Tap the “Share” button on the screen. 4 Choose the “Add to Home Screen” option. 5 Select a name for the web app and press the “Add” button. Once done, the BetX101 mobile app will be added to the iOS device's home screen. Clients can then access the platform easily with just one tap without the need to download anything.

BetX101 Payment Methods The BetX101 site has several payment options for deposit and withdrawal. Players in India can use methods like crypto, UPI, bank transfer, credit card and BetXPAY to manage their money in INR. There are no fees for any of these methods. Payment Method Type Minimum Amount (₹) Maximum Amount (₹) Processing Time Fees Crypto Deposit/Withdrawal 1 ₹ 100,000 ₹ Deposit: Instant, Withdrawal: 0-12 hours No fees UPI Deposit/Withdrawal 500 ₹ 100,000 ₹ Deposit: Instant, Withdrawal: 0-12 hours No fees Bank Transfer Deposit 850 ₹ 1,000,000 ₹ Deposit: Instant No fees BetXPAY Deposit/Withdrawal 500 ₹ 100,000 ₹ Deposit: Instant, Withdrawal: 0-12 hours No fees To withdraw money from BetX101, adhere to this instruction: Go to your account and find the Withdrawal section. Choose a payment method (UPI, Crypto, or BetXPAY). Enter the amount you want to withdraw, staying within the limits. Confirm the withdrawal request. Withdrawals will be processed within 0-12 hours, depending on the method chosen.

Exclusive BetX101 Bonuses for Indian Players The BetX101 Bonus system includes a welcome bonus for new players, but that's not all. The site also has various promotions for regular users. Although there are no current cashback promotions, it is a good idea to check regularly for updates. Welcome Bonus for Betting and Casino The BetX101 Bonus includes a 100% bonus on the first deposit, up to 1 lakh INR. This bonus is available for both the betting and casino sections of the site. Players need to make their first deposit to claim the bonus, which will then be added to the account. Players should check the terms and conditions for any specific game or sports betting restrictions. The bonus applies only to the amount deposited and is a first deposit bonus. The main conditions of the bonus are a wagering bonus of 1% of the deposit amount and 20% of the bonus amount. The maximum payout is 100%. This bonus helps increase the account balance and allows players to enjoy more games on the BetX101 site. It is important to meet the wagering requirements, as failing to do so may result in the bonus money being removed. Deposit Bonus BetX101 official provides deposit bonuses for its players. One of the most exciting offers is the 150% first deposit bonus, which gives players a great boost when they make their first deposit. 150% First Deposit Bonus: Receive a 150% bonus up to 12,500 INR on your first deposit when you register on the BetX101 official website. The bonus money will be automatically added to your account after the deposit.

Extra Spins with BetXPay: When players use BetXPay for deposits, they get extra spins. This gives an added benefit alongside the usual deposit bonuses. To claim the BetX101 Bonus, players need to register on the BetX101 official website and fill in all required personal details in the "My Profile" section. Once the profile is complete, the bonus offer can be claimed, and the player should make their first deposit. The bonus will be automatically credited to the account after the deposit via card or any other method is processed. Please note that the bonus can only be claimed once per player. Before making the deposit, players must agree to receive the sports betting bonus. Additionally, the bonus amount must be wagered five times (5X) on accumulator bets. Each accumulator bet must include at least three events, with odds of 1.44 or higher for each event. BetX101 Available Promo Codes BetX101 has different betting bonuses for new and regular players. Customers can use promo codes to get extra money on deposits. New users can use promo code SPORTS100 on their first deposit to bet on sporting events. This code gives a 100% bonus on bets up to INR 12,500. Players can use the deposit bonus to increase their account balance. Also additionally available is the promo code ND.100 for casino games which gives 100% bonus. To get the latest bonuses and promotions, customers should check the BetX101 website. The site regularly updates its bonuses. Make sure to read the terms for each bonus to understand the requirements and how the codes work.

BetX101 Sportsbook The BetX101 sportsbook lets users bet on a wide range of sports with competitive odds. Bettors can find events from many different tournaments and competitions. BetX101 covers popular sports such as football, basketball, and tennis. The site also includes other sports like MMA, snooker, and lacrosse. Clients can place bets on events at various levels, including local games and big international tournaments. Here is a list of sports available for betting: Football

Basketball

Tennis

Volleyball

Ice Hockey

Table Tennis

Futsal

MMA

Handball

American Football

Aussie Rules

Auto Racing

Alpine Skiing

Baseball

Biathlon

Boxing

Bandy

Cricket

Chess

Cycling

Curling

Darts

Formula 1

Floorball

Golf

Pelota

Rugby League

Water Polo

Snooker

Kabaddi

Lacrosse

Pool Each sport in the BetX101 sportsbook comes with multiple betting options and markets. There are opportunities to bet on a wide range of events, from popular tournaments to niche competitions.

eSports at BetX101 BetX101 has many options for eSports betting. The platform lets customers bet on a wide range of online tournaments. These tournaments feature top competitive games, and players can place bets on them. Here are the main competitive games available for betting: Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Valorant

Call of Duty

Rainbow Six

StarCraft

Warcraft III

Mobile Legends

Rocket League

PUBG

Apex Legends

E-Football BetX101 hosts online tournaments where customers can bet on some of the most popular online gaming events. These tournaments happen regularly, giving players many chances to place bets.

Explore Virtual Sports Betting on BetX101 BetX101 features betting on virtual sports through exciting simulations. Players can bet on various sports with dynamic odds. Available games include: Virtual Drag Racing

Virtual Tennis

Virtual Cycling

Virtual Horses

Virtual Football

Instant Races These are powered by top providers like Betradar, 1x2 Network, Pascal Gaming, and Leap.

Discover the Variety of Bets Available on BetX101 BetX101 has different bets for customers to choose from. These are the main types: Single Bet: This is a simple bet where a customer predicts one outcome. If the prediction is correct, the winnings are calculated by multiplying the odds by the stake.

Express Bet: A bet that combines two or more outcomes. All outcomes must win for a customer to receive a payout. The odds are multiplied to determine the total winnings.

System Bet: A mix of single and express bets. It allows for flexibility, as it covers multiple combinations of selections.

Chain Bet: A series of single bets. If one bet wins, the customer moves to the next. If one bet loses, the chain ends, and the bet is lost. These different types of bets give players several ways to place their wagers, from simple single bets to more complex combinations. 1 Access the Website Go to BetX101's official site. Go to Website 2 Head to the Section You Want to Bet Select the betting section based on your preference. 3 Select a Sport That Interests You Choose the sport you want to bet on. Popular options include: Football

Basketball

Tennis

Ice Hockey

Cricket

MMA

Baseball 4 Pick a Game or Match to Bet On Select the game or match from the chosen sport. 5 Review Available Bets and Make Your Choice Check the available bets for the selected match. You can choose from various types of bets, like: Single Bet

Express Bet

System Bet

Chain Bet After reviewing the odds and options, decide the stake amount and confirm your bet.

Dive into BetX101’s Casino Section The BetX101 casino is a place where online gaming meets excitement. Players in India can enjoy a wide selection of games. Some of the best providers like Evolution, Pragmatic Play, Ruby Play, Blueprint Gaming, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Bgaming, 1x2 Network, and KA Gaming power the platform. Players can try any game in demo mode before betting real money. Popular games include: Jackpots

Ortak

Buy Bonus

Jackpot Mania

Drops & Wins Slots

Betting Games

Video Slots

Table Games

Scratch Games

Lottery Games

Fishing & Hunting

Instant Games

Arcade Games

Megaways

Video Poker

Crash Games

Mini Games

Crypto Games

FTN Mania

B.F.T.H. Arena

Video Bingo

Easter

New Year From slots to table games to jackpots, there is something for every player at BetX101 casino.

Live Casino Games on BetX101 At BetX101 casino, players can enjoy live games with real dealers. The action takes place in real-time, making it feel like being at a physical casino. Here are some of the live games available: Baccarat

Blackjack

Roulette

Game Shows

Asian Games

Poker

Indian Tables

Turkish Tables The games come from popular providers like Evolution, CreedRoomz, Pragmatic Play, Lucky Streak, Live Vegas, and FAzi. These companies create high-quality games with real dealers to bring an authentic casino atmosphere to players' screens.

Customer Support Service Customers can contact BetX101 support for assistance using the following methods: Contact Method Description Live Chat Get quick responses from the support team. Email Send an email to support@betx101.com for assistance.

Our Verdict on BetX101: Pros and Cons BetX101 official platform has some clear strengths. First, it accepts INR, which makes it easier for Indian players to bet in their local currency. The bet builder is another useful feature which allows customers to create custom bets. For Android users, the Android APK is available, making betting accessible on mobile devices. The casino section has a great range of slots and table games for players to enjoy. Customers can also choose from several payment methods to complete transactions. One downside is that BetX101 does not have an iOS app, which may be a problem for Apple users. Pros Cons Acceptance of INR No iOS App Bet Builder Android APK Wide Range of Slots Wide Range of Table Games Multiple Payment Methods In summary, BetX101 is a solid choice for Indian players, especially for its range of features and payment options.