New Delhi Tigers vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League Match Prediction NEW 45 % Chance of Winning WES 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Delhi Premier League is set to offer cricket fans some thrilling matches, as the next clash will feature New Delhi Tigers going against West Delhi Lions. This match will be played on 19 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. New Delhi Tigers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against East Delhi Riders by 36 runs. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions are heading to this game after losing their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 10 wickets.

Who will win? New Delhi Tigers West Delhi Lions Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Delhi Lions won their previous match against New Delhi Tigers by 19 runs.

Himmat Singh, from New Delhi Tigers, has scored 264 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33.

Mayank Gusain, from West Delhi Lions, has taken 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 17.55.

New Delhi Tigers vs West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning

West Delhi Lions will enter the upcoming match against New Delhi Tigers with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the New Delhi Tigers, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 237 runs in 7 innings at an average of 47.40, and Mayank Gusain, who holds 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 17.55. On the other hand, New Delhi Tigers will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Himmat Singh, who has scored 264 runs in 8 innings at an average of 33, and Laxman, who has taken 11 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.09.

New Delhi Tigers Chances of Winning: 45%

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 55%

New Delhi Tigers vs West Delhi Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Delhi Tigers had the worst turnaround in the Delhi Premier League 2026. Even after starting its campaign with a win in the first two games, they are now standing at the last spot with just one win and seven losses in eight games. Their upcoming match against West Delhi Lions seems to be a challenge, as they aim to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Lakshay Thareja, who has scored 225 runs in 8 innings at an average of 45, and Vaibhav Rawal, who has scored 167 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.85. Hritik Shokeen has been able to take 8 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 30.62.

On the other hand, West Delhi Lions are also looking for ways to make it back to the playoffs race. The team holds three wins and four losses in the eight games it has played, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. Fortunately, the next game against the New Delhi Tigers brings such an opportunity, as their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Krish Yadav, who has scored 192 runs in 7 innings at an average of 32, and Nitish Rana, who has scored 139 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.80. Shubham Dubey has been able to take 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.12.

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New Delhi Tigers vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

The match between New Delhi Tigers and West Delhi Lions will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Delhi Tigers and West Delhi Lions could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 71% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 71% Humidity 28° - 34° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

New Delhi Tigers and West Delhi Lions Player List

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Team Form

New Delhi Tigers Team Form

New Delhi Tigers have now been on a losing streak in this tournament. The team has lost all of its last five games this season, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Manish Sehrawat, who has scored 165 runs in 7 innings at an average of 23.57, and Manish Sehrawat, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.66.

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have also been on a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds one win and three consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have Mayank Gusain, who has scored 124 runs in 6 innings at an average of 41.33, and Kulwant Khejroliya, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.57.

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New Delhi Tigers vs West Delhi Lions Top Batters

Himmat Singh is the highest run-scorer for New Delhi Tigers this season. He has managed to score 264 runs for the team in 8 innings at an average of 33.

Ayush Doseja is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions this season. He has managed to score 237 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 47.40.

New Delhi Tigers vs West Delhi Lions Top Bowlers

Laxman is the leading wicket-taker for New Delhi Tigers in this tournament. He has managed to take 11 wickets for the team in 8 innings at an average of 25.09.

Mayank Gusain is the leading wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions this season. He has been able to take 9 wickets in 7 innings for the team at an average of 17.55.