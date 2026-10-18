Sure Bet of the Day, October 18! Australia vs South Africa: A Solid Bet of 1.75

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Why is Australia Still Well Backed?

In the upcoming second Test, Australia enter with confidence after defeating South Africa by 214 runs in the first match. Their recent form includes two wins, one defeat and another win across their latest five matches, with the sequence showing three victories and two losses overall. Australia lead the World Test Championship table with 108 points from 11 matches, recording nine wins and two defeats. Travis Head has accumulated 814 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 42.84, while Steven Smith has scored 622 runs at 44.43. Mitchell Starc has taken 57 wickets in 10 matches, and Scott Boland has claimed 26 wickets in six.

South Africa sit third in the World Test Championship standings, with 36 points from five matches, including three victories and two losses. Aiden Markram has scored 604 runs in his last eight matches at an average of 40.27, while Wiaan Mulder leads the listed batters with 728 runs at 60.67. Simon Harmer has claimed 32 wickets in five matches, supported by Marco Jansen’s 30 wickets in seven matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the second Test between South Africa and Australia approaches at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest. Fast bowlers can exploit good pace, bounce and carry with the new ball, while spinners may find greater assistance as the match progresses. Australia’s recent victory gives them confidence, and Australia are the favourites here.