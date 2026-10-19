Sure Bet of the Day, October 19! Ride the Wave of Every Big Cricket Clash!

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UAE ODI Tri-Series - Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan

The 2nd match of the series is set to be played between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Seeing the odds, the Afghanistan team have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Afghanistan 1.39 Place a bet Zimbabwe 2.76 Place a bet

Why are Afghanistan Still Well Backed?

Afghanistan will look to continue its strong recent form. The team’s last five results show four wins and one loss, highlighting its consistency and ability to perform under pressure. Afghanistan has yet to play in the current series and will aim to start its campaign with a victory. Ibrahim Zadran is a key batting prospect, scoring 454 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 45.4. Sediqullah Atal has also impressed with 397 runs at an average of 44.11. With the ball, Rashid Khan has claimed 27 wickets in nine matches, while Azmatullah Omarzai offers valuable all-round contributions.

Zimbabwe has two points from one match, with a net run rate of +1.980, placing it first in the standings. Its recent form shows one win and four losses in the last five matches, suggesting inconsistency despite its encouraging start. Ben Curran has been a standout batter, scoring 441 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 55.13. Sikandar Raza has contributed 383 runs at an average of 54.71 and remains crucial with both bat and ball. Brad Evans has taken 20 wickets in nine matches, while Newman Nyamhuri provides another bowling option.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the second ODI at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The surface should favor stroke-makers early with good bounce, while spinners and slower bowlers may gain assistance as it wears. Evening dew could make chasing easier under the lights, making the toss an important factor. Batters will need to capitalize on the powerplay before conditions become challenging. Considering their recent form, stronger batting depth, and bowling options, Afghanistan have the edge here.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - Oman vs Nepal

The 138th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played between Oman and Nepal at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). Seeing the odds, the Nepal team have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Nepal 1.48 Place a bet Oman 2.47 Place a bet

Why are Nepal Still Well Backed?

In the upcoming contest, Nepal will enter with greater confidence after winning four of its last five matches. The team occupies seventh place in the standings, collecting 28 points from 35 matches, with 13 wins, 20 losses and two no-results. Nepal has also dominated recent head-to-head encounters, winning its last three completed matches against Oman. Rohit Paudel has scored 924 runs at an average of 30.80, while Dipendra Singh Airee has accumulated 851 runs at 32.73. In bowling, Sandeep Lamichhane leads with 50 wickets at an average of 23.12, supported by Karan KC's 36 wickets.

Oman will aim to improve its form when it faces Nepal on October 19, 2026. Oman currently sits fourth in the standings with 33 points from 31 matches, including 15 wins, 13 losses and three no-results. However, its recent form is concerning, with four losses in the last five matches. Jatinder Singh has scored 836 runs in 25 matches at an average of 34.83, while Hammad Mirza has contributed 702 runs at 36.94. With the ball, Shakeel Ahmed has been outstanding, claiming 55 wickets at an impressive average of 15.03.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the upcoming ODI at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Ministry Turf 1, the pitch is expected to offer a good balance between bat and ball. Batters should enjoy the initial pace and bounce, allowing them to score freely early on. However, as the surface dries and slows, spinners are likely to become more effective. The relatively short boundaries could also help batters accelerate during the middle and final overs. Considering recent form and head-to-head results, Nepal have the better odds here.