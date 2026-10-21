Sure Bet of the Day, October 21! Live Every Delivery as It Happens!

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CSA Pro20 Cup - North West vs Limpopo

In the Pool B of the CSA Pro20 Cup, the North West will take on the Limpopo team at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Seeing the odds, the North West are the favourites here in the contest.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds North West 1.19 Place a bet Limpopo 4.11 Place a bet

Why are North West Still Well Backed?

North West have shown encouraging individual performances across five matches, with their batting lineup producing several consistent contributions. WJ Lubbe leads the team’s run-scoring charts with 176 runs in five innings, including two half-centuries, at an average of 35.20 and a strike rate of 140.80. L Schuld has scored 159 runs, including a highest score of 80, while DS Rosier has contributed 135 runs. D Forrester has impressed with 104 runs in three matches, averaging 52.00 and striking at 155.22. With the ball, SA Mothoa has claimed five wickets in five matches, while Lubbe has taken four wickets at an excellent average of 10.00. C Seleka has also collected four wickets.

Limpopo have experienced mixed individual performances across their recent matches, with some batters and bowlers emerging as key contributors. EH Kemm leads the batting statistics with 110 runs in four innings, including a half-century and a highest score of 63. Abdullah Bayoumy has accumulated 85 runs in four innings, averaging 28.33, while CP Klijnhans has scored 72 runs. MN Piedt has added 39 runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.71. In bowling, Piedt leads the team with five wickets in four matches, although his economy rate stands at 8.26. D Radebe has taken four wickets in five matches, while Kemm has claimed three wickets at an average of 21.66.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming match at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Its true bounce should support stroke-play, while fast bowlers may benefit from extra bounce. Spinners could become effective as the surface wears. The average first-innings ODI score ranges between 232 and 261 runs, making batting first a viable option. Considering the conditions and team form, North West are the favourites here.

CSA Pro20 Cup - Northern Cape vs South Western Districts

Another contest from Pool B is set to take place as Northern Cape will take on the South Western Districts at the Diamond Oval, Kimberley. Looking at the odds, the South Western Districts have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds South Western Districts 1.55 Place a bet Northern Cape 2.29 Place a bet

Why are South Western Districts Still Well Backed?

South Western Districts have shown promising individual performances with both bat and ball. JN Malan leads the batting charts with 162 runs in five matches at an average of 40.50, including a highest score of 67 not out. L Sadler has scored 80 runs in three innings at an impressive average of 80.00 and also claimed six wickets, with best figures of 4/18. S van Staden has contributed 124 runs, while L Alder boasts a strike rate of 150.00. E Kitshini has taken four wickets at an average of 13.00. P Moletsane has added three wickets and maintained an economy rate of 5.69.

With Northern Cape competing in the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026/27, S Stolk has emerged as the standout batter, scoring 128 runs in three matches at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of 160.00. His highest score is 89, supported by 11 fours and seven sixes. JJ Neil has accumulated 72 runs in four matches, while N Yikha has scored 69 at a strike rate of 127.77. With the ball, J van Dyk leads the attack with five wickets in four matches, although his economy rate of 10.33 remains expensive. O Motlhoaring has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 10.00.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

With the Diamond Oval in Kimberley offering a balanced surface, batters can expect good bounce and carry, making stroke-play easier once they settle in. The venue generally supports high-scoring white-ball cricket, while fast bowlers may find early movement with the new ball. Spinners could become effective as the pitch wears. The average first-innings ODI score is around 221, while chasing can be advantageous. Teams may prefer bowling first after winning the toss. South Western Districts are the favourites here.