Sure Bet of the Day, October 17! India vs West Indies: A Solid Bet of 1.34

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

India’s recent form has been mixed, with three wins and two defeats in their last five matches. Abhishek Sharma has been impressive, scoring 436 runs in his last 10 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 225.9. Ishan Kishan has also contributed consistently, accumulating 316 runs at an average of 45.14. With the ball, Axar Patel has taken 12 wickets in 10 matches, while Arshdeep Singh has claimed 10 wickets in six outings. India will rely on their explosive batting and bowling depth to secure a crucial victory. T

With the series finely balanced ahead of the fifth T20I, West Indies will be determined to carry their momentum into the deciding contest against India. They have won three of their last five matches, demonstrating their ability to compete under pressure. Shai Hope has been a standout batter, scoring 394 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 56.29. Sherfane Rutherford has also impressed, recording 346 runs at a strike rate of 173. With the ball, Shamar Joseph has claimed 15 wickets in 10 matches, while Roston Chase has taken nine wickets in nine outings.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the fifth T20I at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the pitch is expected to favour batters, thanks to its flat surface, consistent bounce and short boundaries. Stroke-makers can score freely, and a high-scoring contest is likely. Fast bowlers may find some movement early, while spinners could get opportunities during the middle overs. The average first-innings score generally ranges between 167 and 180 runs or more. Dew may also make chasing easier under lights. Considering their strong batting depth, India are the favourites here