Parimatch Best Odds India 1.63 Place a bet

Why is India Still Well Backed?

India won the opening match by four wickets with two balls remaining and have won four of their last five listed head-to-head T20Is against New Zealand. Their recent results show three wins, one no-result and one defeat. Abhishek Sharma has scored 350 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 221.51. Sanju Samson has added 303 runs at an average of 30.3 and a strike rate of 174.13. With the ball, Axar Patel has taken 11 wickets in nine matches, while Arshdeep Singh has claimed six wickets in five.

The hosts have recorded two wins and three defeats in their last five listed head-to-head encounters against India. Finn Allen is a major batting threat, having scored 154 runs in three recent matches at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 240.62. Bevon Jacobs has contributed 143 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 178.75. Mitchell Santner has taken seven wickets in six matches with an economy rate of 6.59, while Lockie Ferguson has claimed six wickets in five matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the second T20I at Hagley Oval, Christchurch, the pitch is expected to offer good pace, bounce and early seam movement, giving fast bowlers an advantage during the powerplay. As the match progresses, the surface should become better for batting, with the average first-innings T20I score around 161 runs. Winning the toss and bowling first could be beneficial, while evening dew may favour chasing. India have the edge here.