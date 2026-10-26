Sure Bet of the Day, October 26! Mumbai vs Haryana: A Solid Bet of 1.71

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Why is Mumbai Still Well Backed?

Mumbai currently occupies the top position in the points table, with 14 points from two matches, having won both games. Its recent performance record shows three wins in the last five results, alongside one draw and one loss. Among the batters, Siddhesh Lad has been outstanding, scoring 947 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 78.92. Sarfaraz Khan has also contributed significantly, scoring 584 runs in nine matches at an average of 58.40. With the ball, Tushar Deshpande has taken 38 wickets in 10 matches, while Shams Mulani has claimed 35 wickets in nine matches.

Haryana sits second in the Elite Group D standings with 13 points, just one point behind Mumbai. Its recent performance record includes two wins, two losses and one draw. Among the batters, Ankit Kumar has scored 480 runs in 10 matches at an average of 28.24, while Yashvardhan Dalal has accumulated 400 runs in eight matches at an average of 36.36. In bowling, Nikhil Kashyap has taken 26 wickets in six matches with an economy rate of 2.26, while Anshul Kamboj has claimed 24 wickets in seven matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground in Mumbai, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers could benefit from good bounce, carry, and some movement with the new ball. As the surface settles, batters should find it easier to score runs and play their shots confidently. Spinners may receive assistance as the match progresses and the pitch begins to wear. Overall, conditions should favour disciplined cricket, but Mumbai have the edge here.