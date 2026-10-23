Sure Bet of the Day, October 25! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

CSA Pro20 Cup - North West vs Northern Cape

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom is all set to host an exciting match of the Pool B between North West and the Northern Cape on 25th October, 2026. Looking at the odds, the North West are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds North West 1.23 Place a bet Northern Cape 3.54 Place a bet

Why are North West Still Well Backed?

North West have shown promising individual performances, particularly with the bat. L Schuld leads their run-scoring with 190 runs in six matches, including a highest score of 80, while WJ Lubbe has contributed 183 runs at a strike rate of 137.59. D Forrester has been especially effective, scoring 129 runs in four matches at an average of 64.50. RA Hermann has also impressed with 69 runs in three games. With the ball, Lubbe leads the attack with five wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. SA Mothoa has claimed six wickets in six matches, while Forrester has taken four.

As Northern Cape continue their CSA Pro20 Cup 2026/27 campaign, S Stolk and N Yikha have emerged as key batting contributors. Yikha leads the team's run tally with 148 runs in five matches, including a top score of 79. Stolk has scored 128 runs in four games at an impressive strike rate of 158.02, with a highest score of 89. JJ Neil has added 101 runs in five matches. However, support from the remaining batting lineup has been inconsistent. With the ball, J van Dyk leads the wicket tally with five wickets in five matches, although his economy rate is 9.53. K Jacobs has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 7.70.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is expected to offer a balanced surface with good bounce and carry, allowing batters to play their shots freely once settled. Fast bowlers may find limited movement early on, while spinners and variations could become effective as the match progresses. The pitch should remain conducive to scoring, making chasing a viable option under suitable conditions. North West have the edge here

Zimbabwe Women tour of India - India Women vs Zimbabwe Women

Coming to the 2nd ODI of the Zimbabwe Women tour of India, the India Womne will take on the Zimbabwe Women at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara. Seeing the odds, the India Women are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India Women 1.71 Place a bet Zimbabwe Women 14.11 Place a bet

Why are India Women Still Well Backed?

India Women have two wins followed by three defeats, according to the provided match details, so consistency will be important. Smriti Mandhana is a key batter, scoring 492 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 54.67 and a strike rate of 97.42. Harmanpreet Kaur has also been reliable, with 352 runs at an average of 39.11. With the ball, Deepti Sharma has taken 20 wickets in 10 matches, while Shree Charani has claimed 16 wickets.

For the Zimbabwe Women, the team will face a challenging contest against India as they look to improve their recent results. Their form reads one win and four losses in their last five matches, highlighting the need for greater consistency with both bat and ball. Beloved Biza has scored 237 runs in nine matches at an average of 26.33, while Kelis Ndhlovu has contributed 225 runs at an average of 28.13. Nyasha Gwanzura has taken six wickets in four matches, and Francisca Chipare has picked up five wickets.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the upcoming match, Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is expected to provide a batting-friendly surface with true bounce, good carry and a quick outfield. Batters who settle early can score freely, while fast bowlers may find some swing and movement with the new ball. Spinners could become more effective as the pitch slows during the middle overs. Dew under lights may make chasing easier, with first-innings scores around 270–280 being competitive. India Women have the edge with them