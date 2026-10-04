Sure Bet of the Day, October 5! Odds for Upcoming Matches | SportsCafe

West Indies Women tour of Zimbabwe - West Indies Women vs Zimbabwe Women

The 2nd T20I between West Indies Women and Zimbabwe Women is scheduled on 5th October, 2026 at the Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare. Looking at the odds, the West Indies Women have the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds West Indies Women 1.09 Place a bet Zimbabwe Women 6.19 Place a bet

Why are West Indies Women Still Well Backed?

As the West Indies Women head into the 2nd T20I, they have the advantage after winning the opening game by 8 wickets with 43 balls remaining. Their recent form shows 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches, but the victory in the first T20I will provide confidence. Shemaine Campbelle has been among their leading batters, scoring 197 runs in 8 matches at an average of 32.83 and strike rate of 117.26. Stafanie Taylor has scored 139 runs at an impressive average of 46.33. Aaliyah Alleyne and Chinelle Henry have both taken 8 wickets, with Alleyne recording a 6.73 economy rate and Henry 6.93.

Zimbabwe Women will be looking to bounce back after losing the opening match by 8 wickets with 43 balls remaining. Their recent form has been poor, with 5 consecutive defeats listed in their latest results. Michelle Mavunga has been one of their better performers, scoring 148 runs in 9 matches at an average of 16.44 and strike rate of 137.03, while Kelis Ndhlovu has managed 121 runs in 10 matches. With the ball, Mavunga has taken 8 wickets at an economy rate of 9.72, while Nyasha Gwanzura has claimed 4 wickets at 7.21. Josephine Nkomo will lead the side as they look to level the series at home.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the 2nd T20I, the Takashinga Sports Club pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest, with batters likely to enjoy the surface once settled. The average score is around 156, while seamers could get some assistance early in the innings. The venue has shown a slight preference for pace over spin. Teams winning the toss may prefer batting first and putting runs on the board. Considering the conditions and recent form, West Indies Women have the edge here.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - United States of America vs United Arab Emirates

The 128th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is set to be played between the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates. Seeing the odds, the USA team have the favourites tag here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds United States of America 1.43 Place a bet United Arab Emirates 2.62 Place a bet

Why are the United States of America Still Well Backed?

The USA side sits 2nd in the World Cup League 2 table with 43 points from 32 matches, including 21 wins, 10 losses and 1 no-result. Recent form has been mixed, with 2 wins in the last 4 games. Saiteja Mukkamalla has been a standout batter, scoring 508 runs in 10 matches at an average of 63.5 and a strike rate of 84.66. Milind Kumar has added 462 runs at 77.00. With the ball, Saurabh Netravalkar has taken 16 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 4.62, while Harmeet Singh has 11 wickets at 4.22. USA also won their last 4 completed head-to-head meetings against UAE.

In the UAE camp, the team is 8th in the World Cup League 2 standings with 19 points from 29 matches, having won 8, lost 18 and recorded 3 no-results. Their recent results are inconsistent, with 2 wins and 2 defeats in their last 4 completed matches. Rahul Chopra has led their batting, scoring 581 runs in 20 matches at an average of 34.17, including 2 centuries. Harpreet Singh scored 314 runs at 52.33, while Adeeb Usmani has 279 runs at 46.50. Bowling-wise, Junaid Siddique leads with 40 wickets in 26 matches, while Aayan Afzal Khan has taken 19 wickets. Ajay Kumar has 11 wickets in 4 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the hard turf surface generally provides batters with true bounce and clean ball-to-bat contact. The firm pitch allows stroke-making and can support high-scoring innings, with the average T20I first-innings score around 165. Fast bowlers may get some early movement and bounce, particularly under lights, while spinners can find grip during the middle overs. Teams often prefer chasing after winning the toss, although strong totals can still be defended. With batting conditions likely to remain favorable, USA have a chance to win the contest.