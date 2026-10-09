Sure Bet of the Day, October 9! Catch Every Boundary and Big Moment!

Australia tour of South Africa - Australia vs South Africa

The 1st test match between South Africa and Australia is all set to take place on 9th October, 2026 at the Kingsmead, Durban. Looking at the odds, the Australian team are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Australia 1.83 Place a bet South Africa 1.97 Place a bet

Why are Australia Still Well Backed?

For Australia, the recent record has been mixed, with 3 wins and 2 losses in their last 5 matches. However, they remain firmly at the top of the World Test Championship table, having played 10 matches, winning 8 and losing 2 to collect 96 points. Travis Head has been one of their leading performers, scoring 914 runs in 10 matches at an average of 48.11 and a strike rate of 77.85. Steven Smith has added 570 runs at 47.5. Mitchell Starc has been Australia's standout bowler with 58 wickets from 10 matches, while Scott Boland has taken 26 wickets in 6 matches.

South Africa have 4 wins and 1 loss in their last 5 matches. They currently sit 2nd in the World Test Championship standings with 4 matches, 3 wins, 1 loss and 36 points. Ryan Rickelton has been in good touch, scoring 673 runs in 8 matches at an average of 48.07. Wiaan Mulder has been even more consistent, making 669 runs at 66.9. With the ball, Keshav Maharaj has claimed 32 wickets in 7 matches, while Simon Harmer has taken 30 wickets in 4 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Kingsmead Durban Test, the pitch is expected to provide good pace, bounce and movement for fast bowlers, especially with the new ball. The coastal conditions can also help seamers generate swing through the air. Batters should find scoring easier once the initial movement fades and the surface settles. As the Test progresses, the pitch could offer more assistance to spinners as it dries and wears. Considering the conditions and overall strength, Australia are the favourites to win the match.

West Indies tour of India - West Indies vs India

The 2nd match of the series between India and West Indies is set to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Seeing the odds, the Indian team has the edge with them.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India 1.20 Place a bet West Indies 4.56 Place a bet

Why is India Still Well Backed?

In the India camp, the team enters the 2nd T20I in strong form after winning 4 of their last 5 matches, including an 8-wicket victory over West Indies in the series opener. India also lead the recent head-to-head record, winning 4 of their last 5 meetings. Ishan Kishan has scored 375 runs in 10 matches at an average of 53.57 and a strike rate of 147.05. Abhishek Sharma has made 329 runs at a strike rate of 223.8. With the ball, Axar Patel has taken 10 wickets in 7 matches, while Ravi Bishnoi has claimed 7 wickets in 8 games.

West Indies has struggled for consistency, winning 2 and losing 3 of their last 5 matches. Shai Hope has been among their reliable batters, scoring 321 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.13 and a strike rate of 133.75. Sherfane Rutherford has scored 281 runs at an impressive average of 70.25 and a strike rate of 161.49. Shamar Joseph has taken 19 wickets in 10 matches, while Gudakesh Motie has 9 wickets in 6 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the 2nd T20I, the JSCA International Stadium Complex is expected to offer a balanced surface, with batters enjoying true bounce early on. As the match progresses, the pitch can become slower and provide more grip and turn for spinners. The average first-innings score is 138, while teams chasing have won 4 of 7 T20Is. Fast bowlers could get decent carry with the new ball, making the toss important. Considering the conditions, India are ahead in this contest.