Sure Bet of the Day, October 7! Stay Ahead of Every Over on the Pitch!

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 - United States of America vs Namibia

On 7th October, the United States of America will take on the Namibia team at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. Looking at the odds, the United States of America has the better chance of winning.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds United States of America 1.81 Place a bet Namibia 1.96 Place a bet

Why are the United States of America Still Well Backed?

USA are sitting 2nd in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 table with 43 points from 32 matches. They have won 21 games, lost 10 and had 1 no-result, giving them a strong record in the competition. Their recent run has been mixed, with 2 wins, 2 losses and 1 abandoned game in their last 5 matches. Saiteja Mukkamalla has been their standout batter, scoring 508 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 63.50. Milind Kumar has added 462 runs at 77.00 from his last 10. With the ball, Saurabh Netravalkar has taken 16 wickets at an economy rate of 4.62, while Harmeet Singh has 11 wickets at 4.22.

Namibia are 5th in the League 2 standings, with 29 points from 33 matches. They have managed 13 wins, suffered 17 defeats and had 3 no-results. Their recent form has been less convincing, with just 1 win from their last 5 matches, along with 3 defeats and 1 no-result. Jan Frylinck has been one of their better performers, making 363 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 45.38. Malan Kruger has scored 170 runs in his last 7 games. Jack Brassell and Ruben Trumpelmann have both picked up 16 wickets in their last 9 matches, with economy rates of 4.79 and 5.07 respectively.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas has a firm playing surface, batters can expect decent pace and bounce throughout the innings. The ball generally comes nicely onto the bat, giving stroke-makers a good chance to score quickly once they settle in. An average 1st-innings T20I score of around 165 suggests that the venue can produce competitive totals. Seamers could get a little help with the new ball, especially in the early stages, while spinners may become more useful as the pitch wears. Chasing has often been the preferred option after winning the toss, but a team posting a big score can still put pressure on the opposition. Overall, the conditions should suit the USA, giving them the edge in this match.

West Indies Women tour of Zimbabwe - West Indies Women vs Zimbabwe Women

The 3rd T20I between the West Indies Women and the Zimbabwe Women will be played at the Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare. Here, the West Indies Women have the edge with them.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds West Indies Women 1.07 Place a bet Zimbabwe Women 6.99 Place a bet

Why are West Indies Women Still Well Backed?

Zimbabwe Women are going through a difficult run heading into the 3rd T20I, having lost each of their last 5 matches. They have also struggled in the opening 2 games of this series, with West Indies winning both by 8 wickets. Michelle Mavunga has been one of the more consistent performers, scoring 148 runs in her last 9 matches at a strike rate of 137.03. Kelis Ndhlovu has made 146 runs in her last 10 games. Mavunga has also contributed with the ball, taking 8 wickets at an economy rate of 9.72. Nyasha Gwanzura has picked up 4 wickets from her last 7 matches.

West Indies Women have been in better shape, winning the last 2 matches against Zimbabwe after a couple of defeats in their previous games. Shemaine Campbelle has scored 197 runs in her last 8 matches at an average of 32.83, while Stafanie Taylor has made 109 runs at an impressive average of 54.50. Aaliyah Alleyne has been effective with the ball, taking 8 wickets in her last 8 matches at an economy rate of 6.45. Afy Fletcher has also claimed 8 wickets from 9 games at 6.48.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the 3rd T20I, Takashinga Sports Club in Harare should provide a decent surface for both batters and bowlers. Batters may find it easier to score once they get their eye in, with the average total sitting at around 156. The new ball could keep the seamers interested, especially during the early overs, while the pitch has generally offered more to pace bowlers than spinners. A team winning the toss could look to bat first and make use of the better batting conditions before the surface slows down. Given the way the series has gone so far, West Indies Women will head into the match with the advantage.