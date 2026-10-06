Sure Bet of the Day, October 6! India vs West Indies: A Solid Bet of 1.13

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Why are India Still Well Backed?

For the India side, recent form has been strong. Their last 5 listed matches include 4 wins. Ishan Kishan has been the leading batter, scoring 394 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.25 and a strike rate of 149.8. Abhishek Sharma has added 311 runs at 31.1 while striking at 219.01. With the ball, Axar Patel has taken 8 wickets in 7 matches at an economy of 7.13, while Ravi Bishnoi has 7 wickets.

For the West Indies, recent form has been mixed, with 2 wins and 3 losses in their last 5 matches. Shimron Hetmyer has been their strongest recent batter, scoring 333 runs in 10 matches at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 178.07. Shai Hope has contributed 288 runs at 36, striking at 128. Their bowling has also produced useful returns, led by Shamar Joseph, who has taken 20 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 8.62. Gudakesh Motie has added 10 wickets in 7 matches at 7.86.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the surface is generally slow and can offer good assistance to spinners and bowlers using cutters. The black soil pitch may provide some movement for pacers with the new ball, while batting becomes easier once players settle in. Recent improvements have produced more consistent bounce, especially in T20 cricket. India are looking to get the edge here.