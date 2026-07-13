Ashleigh Gardner Faces Cheating Allegations Involving Australia Women's Cricketer
Things are not going well for Ashleigh Gardner over the last few months. She got married to Monica Wright in April 2025, as the couple separated a few months after their marriage. Recently, Monica posted a photo of Georgia Voll, alleging that Gardner has been cheating her with Voll for a long time.
Ashleigh Gardner has made it to the headlines and this time, it is not due to her performances. It is due to her personal life, which has now been on the news for the last few months. Her wife, Monica Wright, has alleged that Ashleigh Gardner has been cheating on her with Georgia Voll.
Ashleigh Gardner got married to Monica Wright in April 2025, as the couple made it public and celebrations went viral all over the internet. However, things didn't go well for them even in the initial days as a married couple. Due to this reason, the couple went from married to separated in just a few months.
Forget the jokes about male cricketers. Now there’s drama in women’s cricket too. 😅— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) July 13, 2026
- Australian vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner’s marriage to Monica Wright has broken down just months after their 2025 wedding.
- Before getting married, Gardner and Wright had been in a long-term… pic.twitter.com/gYWc7xf9hJ
But recently, some allegations have come up against Ashleigh Gardner. Her wife, Monica Wright, posted stories on Instagram that Gardner has been cheating on her for a long time. And to make things clear for the fans, she even posted a photo of Georgia Voll, saying that this is the girl Ashleigh Gardner has been cheating on her with.
Our Take
Cricket Australia, Georgia Voll, or Ashleigh Gardner have given no statement on this matter. But the allegations which have been made by Monica Wright in this matter are a lot more harsh than expected. It remains to be seen what will be done in this matter, as it has started to go viral all over the internet.