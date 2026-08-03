Sure Bet of the Day, August 3! Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave: A solid bet at 1.72

Parimatch Best Odds Welsh Fire 1.72 Place a bet

Why are Welsh Fire Still Well Backed?

Welsh Fire have got 3 wins from the last 4 matches and are placed at the second position in the points table. They have Joe Root as their key player who has scored 171 runs from the 5 matches while keeping a strike rate of 131.53. He has the support of Tom Kohler-Cadmore who has made 168 runs from the 7 matches and has an average of 33.6. In the bowling department, Lockie Ferguson has picked up 7 wickets from the 5 matches while having a bowling strike rate of 12.85

Coming to the Southern Brave, the team is at the 5th position in the points table with 3 wins and 2 losses from their first 5 matches. Jamie Smith has been the best batsman for the team who has scored 168 runs from the 6 matches while maintaining a strike rate of 182.6 while amongst the bowlers, Marcus Stoinis has got 11 wickets from the 5 matches while having a strike rate of 7.9 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, the pitch is expected to provide an even contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers are likely to enjoy some early assistance with movement off the surface, especially if there is cloud cover overhead. As the innings progresses, the wicket settles nicely, offering consistent bounce that allows batters to play their shots with confidence. Spinners can also make an impact during the middle overs as the surface gradually becomes drier and offers some grip. Teams winning the toss may prefer to bowl first to take advantage of the early conditions. Looking at the form and the odds, Welsh Fire have the tag of favourites in this match.