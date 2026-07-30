Sure Bet of the Day, July 30! Maximize Your Rewards the Smart Way!

With the 30th day of the month of July coming up, the cricket fans have got a number of matches which will go live. Here, we will be looking at the odds of the matches which can help maximise the rewards.

The Hundred - Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix

The 13th match of the Hundred Men’s Tournament is set to be played between the Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix at the The Rose Bowl, Southampton on 30th July, 2026. With the past form and odds, Southern Brave are the favourites to win the match.

Best Odds Parimatch: Southern Brave 1.81 Place a bet Dafabet: Birmingham Phoenix 2.00 Place a bet

Why are Southern Brave Still Well Backed?

In their last 5 matches, the Southern Brave have got just 1 win and hence will be looking forward to get back in the form. From their batting department, Jamie Smith has made 126 runs from the 4 matches and has a strike rate of 193.84 while Tristan Stubbs has got 85 runs from the 3 matches played. In the bowling department, Jofra Archer has got 8 wickets from the 9 matches and has a bowling strike rate of 22.5. In their last 5 head-to-head meetings, Southern Brave has a 3-2 advantage over Birmingham Phoenix.

Coming to the Birmingham Phoenix, they have got 2 wins from the last 5 games of the tournament. Joe Clarke has made 317 runs from the 10 matches and has a strike rate of 159.29 while Will Smeed has made 184 runs from the 10 matches and with a strike rate of 148.38. Amongst the bowlers, Chris Wood has got 5 wickets from the 5 matches and has a strike rate of 13 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

Having shorter boundaries and offering a varying bounce, the batters at the Rose Bowl, Southampton have an edge over the bowlers and hence the contest can be termed as a high scoring one. The average first innings score at the ground is 169 and the team with batting first has won 17 games so far. Looking at the odds and the current form of both the teams, the Southern Brave are expected to take this game home.

Lanka Premier League - Kandy Royals vs Jaffna Kings

In the 18th match of the Lanka Premier League, the Kandy Royals will be taking on the Jaffna Kings at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 30th July, 2026. Currently, Jaffna Kings are the hot favourites to win the match.

Best Odds Parimatch: Jaffna Kings 1.63 Place a bet Dafabet: Kandy Royals 2.20 Place a bet

Why are Jaffna Kings Still Well Backed?

Currently placed at the second position in the points table with 4 wins and 2 losses from their last 6 games, the Jaffna Kings are in a good position. Avishka Fernando has been their key player with the bat and has scored 231 runs from the 10 matches and with a strike rate of 140.85 for the team. In the bowling department, Lizaad Williams has picked 12 wickets from the 5 matches and has a strike rate of 8.75 with the ball. Jaffna Kings lead the last 5 matches head-to-head record with 4-1 in their favour against Kandy Royals.

For the Kandy Royals, the last 7 matches have seen them winning 3 games and losing the rest 4 games. Lahiru Udara has made 357 runs from the 8 matches played and has an average of 51 for the team. In the bowling department, Nuwan Thushara has got 12 wickets from the 8 matches played and has an economy rate of 8.56 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has good support for the batsmen at the start and offers a balanced way for the spinners to turn the match in their team’s favour. Here, the T20 average score is 167 and hence the game is often in balance. As we look into the odds and the players for both the teams, the Jaffna Kings have an edge in the match against the Kandy Royals.

The Women’s Hundred Competition - Southern Brave (Women) vs Birmingham Phoenix (Women)

In the Women’s Hundred Competition, the Southern Brave Women will take on the Birmingham Phoenix Women on 30th July, 2026 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. Southern Brave are coming in as the favourites to take this game home for now.

Best Odds Parimatch: Southern Brave Women 1.55 Place a bet Dafabet: Birmingham Phoenix Women 2.34 Place a bet

Why are Southern Brave Women Still Well Backed?

For the Southern Brave Women, the campaign has started in perfect fashion as they sit at the top of the Women's Hundred 2026 standings. They have won all 3 matches and collected 12 points, reflecting their consistency with both bat and ball. Laura Wolvaardt has been the leading batter, scoring 226 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 32.29 and a strike rate of 129.14. Maia Bouchier has added 208 runs at an average of 20.8. In the bowling department, Lauren Bell has claimed 15 wickets at an economy of 0.95 runs per ball, while Tilly Corteen Coleman has taken 12 wickets. Their balanced squad and unbeaten run make them one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Coming to the Birmingham Phoenix Women, the season has been challenging as they are placed eighth in the standings with 2 points from 2 matches after one loss and one no result. Despite the slow start, the squad has several experienced performers capable of changing games. Ellyse Perry has scored 292 runs in her last 10 matches, averaging 36.5 with a strike rate of 121.16, while Emma Lamb has contributed 182 runs at an average of 26 and an impressive strike rate of 140. Phoebe Brett has made an immediate impact with 4 wickets in just 2 matches, and Alana King has picked up 3 wickets in 3 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Rose Bowl in Southampton generally provides a batting friendly surface with relatively short boundaries and variable bounce, another entertaining, high scoring contest is expected. The average first innings total at this venue is around 169, while teams batting first have enjoyed greater success with 17 victories. Considering Southern Brave Women's unbeaten form, superior position in the standings, and overall squad balance, they enter this fixture as the favorites to secure a win over Birmingham Phoenix Women.