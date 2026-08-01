Sure Bet of the Day, August 1! Southern Brave vs London Spirits: A Solid Bet of 1.66

Parimatch Best Odds Southern Brave 1.66 Place a bet

Why are Southern Brave Still Well Backed?

Entering the match with 1 win and 3 losses from their last 4 matches, the Southern Brave will be looking to get their form back. At the top, they have Jamie Smith who has scored 132 runs from the 5 innings with a strike rate of 188.57 while amongst the bowlers, Marcus Stoinis has picked up 8 wickets from the 4 matches and averages 1.14 RPB along with keeping a strike rate of 8.75.

Coming to the London Spirits, they are at the sixth position in the points table with 1 win and 2 losses from their first 3 matches in the tournament. Liam Livingstone is the player who has made 163 runs from the 4 matches while having a strike rate of 159.8. In the bowling department, the team relies mostly on Jamie Overton, who has picked 12 wickets from the 9 matches while keeping a strike rate of 12.91 for the team.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

At the Lords London, the slope has been quite helpful for the bowlers to keep their team in contention. The batters have an advantage as the ball goes old and hence the battle looks to be fair for both bat and ball. Coming to the odds and the prior team form, the Southern Brave have the tag of favourites while going into the match whole London Spirits will be keen to turn the things in their favour.