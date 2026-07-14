India vs Bangladesh Series Expected to Get Green Signal Soon
The India tour of Bangladesh is likely to be given a green signal. Likely to take place in September 2026, the BCB is working with the BCCI to ensure that the tour takes place. The T20I series against Afghanistan may be pushed back due to the same.
The India tour of Bangladesh has been hanging in the balance for a long time. This tour was set to take place in 2025, but it got postponed to September 2026 due to the tensions in Bangladesh. However, a positive news for the cricket fans is coming that this tour is likely to take place, with 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.
The BCB officials are closely in contact with the BCCI to ensure that this tour takes place in the coming months. Moreover, the reports claim that this tour will be a moment for the Bangladesh Cricket Board to ease down its tensions with the BCCI. If it is confirmed, the schedule will be announced soon.
Along with that, India will also be going against Afghanistan in a T20I series in September. If the tour of Bangladesh gets confirmed, it is likely that the series against Afghanistan will be pushed back. One thing remains confirmed that India will be having a tight schedule in the white ball formats.
Our Take
The India tour of Bangladesh will be another challenge for the Indian team. After several years, India will be playing on the Bangladesh pitches, only if the tour gets confirmed. With the BCB trying hard to get its relations with BCCI back on track, this series will be playing an important role. Over the last few years, India and Bangladesh have been facing each other only in tournaments.