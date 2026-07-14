Is the ICC Cutting the ODI World Cup Back to 12 Teams?
The ICC is planning to make some massive changes for the ODI World Cup. The tournament is set to take place next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. However, it might be reduced from 14 teams to 12 teams, as the discussions go on in the ICC panel.
According to reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering the possibility of scaling down the number of teams from 14 to 12 for the World Cup 2027. The 14-team format, which has been expanded for the 2027 edition, was felt to be a significant game changer for Associate nations as it had more teams playing at the biggest show in the cricket world.
But the ICC is now thought to be mulling over reverting to the regular 12-team format, as part of a thorough review of the international calendar and the future of the 50-over format. Fans of the change say that the smaller tournament would promote higher quality matches and make it more competitive, but those who oppose the change say it could cut out space for newer cricket countries.
Until an actual decision has been made, the debate is still pending. The move would have tremendous effects on preparing for qualifications of Associate members and planning the next ODI World Cup. Once the Review process is completed, an official announcement from ICC is expected.
Our Take
If the World Cup gets reduced to 12 teams, it will be a loss for the associate nations. Only the T20 World Cup remains as one of the most advanced tournaments, as more teams are able to participate in the same. Still, the World Cup remains the top tournament and every associate member would want to represent their team at the biggest stage.