Lords Farewell Turns Special as India Women Honour Tammy and Heather Knight
Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight have bid farewell to international cricket. Both of them played their last game against India Women at Lord's, which ended in a loss. After the game, India Women honoured the legends with signed jerseys and a special moment to cherish forever.
The one off Test match between India Women and England Women at Lord's has been memorable for India Women. Along with that, it also turned out to be one to never forget for two former England Women stars, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight. It was confirmed that they will be retiring from the game after this match.
And their retirement finally took place, as England Women were handed a massive loss of 270 runs. The Indian team was able to spoil their plans for having a happy retirement game, but they have won hearts later with their actions backstage. Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont, along with the other English players, were invited together to have a special session.
Wholesome moment as India present Tammy and Heather with a token of their appreciation 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GCNpMfDI4M— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 13, 2026
Here, Jemimah Rodrigues gave a speech for the two stars, who had a legendary career. After her speech, Smriti Mandhana even handed her signed jersey to Heather Knight, as a gift for her retirement. This moment has turned out to be one to cherish for both the Indian team and English stars, who have now retired from the game.
Our Take
Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight will also remember their final moments in the game for years. They got the moment to cherish with their teammates at Lord's, and this was even more exciting when the opposition decided to make things better for them on their last day as a player. As they walk away from the game, fans will still remember the moment shared between Indian players and the English stars who are now retired.