Mitchell Santner has given a hint to the fans that it will be the Mumbai Cha Raja, who returns to the side as a captain for the upcoming season. With Rohit Sharma being back at the helm, Mumbai Indians will also be eager to chase down their sixth title and be the most dominant team in the history of the tournament. At the same time, fans would be eager to ensure that they don't trust any such things being said in New Zealand, as the rumours surrounding Axar Patel were false.