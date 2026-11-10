Did Mitchell Santner Drop a Hint About Mumbai Indians’ Next Captain?
Mitchell Santner greeted Rohit Sharma by saying Hello Skipper after the third ODI. This has fueled speculations that Rohit will be leading MI in the upcoming season. With Hardik Pandya's trade almost done, Mumbai will now be left without a captain.
After the third ODI between India and New Zealand was washed out, a moment took place between Mitchell Santner and Rohit Sharma. When all the players were meeting each other and shaking hands, Santner greeted Rohit Sharma as well. While the greeting was normal, his words have caught the attention.
When he met with Rohit Sharma, he said, “Hello Skipper,” which could have been a hint to the new captain of Mumbai Indians. Reports also suggested that it will be Rohit Sharma who will lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season.
Hardik Pandya has been the captain of the team over the last few seasons, but his trade to Punjab Kings is almost completed. While Mumbai Indians also had various options to make a captain, they wanted the Hitman to return as a skipper and potentially lead them to the sixth title.
Our Take
Mitchell Santner has given a hint to the fans that it will be the Mumbai Cha Raja, who returns to the side as a captain for the upcoming season. With Rohit Sharma being back at the helm, Mumbai Indians will also be eager to chase down their sixth title and be the most dominant team in the history of the tournament. At the same time, fans would be eager to ensure that they don't trust any such things being said in New Zealand, as the rumours surrounding Axar Patel were false.