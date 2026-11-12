At 44, James Anderson Set for Another County Championship Season.

James Anderson Begins New Chapter in County Cricket After Lancashire Exit
James Anderson is all set to have another season at the County Championship. A few weeks back, Lancashire denied a contract extension to Anderson, as everyone thought it to be an end for him. But Surrey offered him a contract which has also been signed by the legend.
The phrase, Legends Never Die, could be true when it comes to James Anderson. At an age where the majority of the cricketers have stepped away from the game or started to play the Legends League, he has still chosen to play the longest format of the game.
Surrey Cricket has confirmed that they have signed James Anderson for the upcoming season of County Championship. This will be for the first time in two decades that Anderson will be playing in the County Championship for a team other than Lancashire.
A few weeks back when Lancashire was distributing the contracts, they denied a renewal to James Anderson. Parting ways with their most experienced player, fans thought that this would be the end of the professional career of the bowler. But Surrey came to the rescue, as they got him for the upcoming season.
Our Take
The upcoming season of the County Championship will now be an exciting one for Surrey and James Anderson as well. It will be intense to see what happens when Anderson goes against his former team, Lancashire. But even at the age of 44, his dedication towards the game remains a key and it also gives lessons to the players around the globe.