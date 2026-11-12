Twitter Reacts to James Anderson’s Big Pick of Virat Kohli as India’s Best
James Anderson had to choose his best cricketers around the nations. While he took names such as Babar Azam for Pakistan, Joe Root for England, and many more, the competition in India was high for him. Still, he decided to go with Virat Kohli as the best Indian batsman.
James Anderson has gone viral with his recent interview, where he went through a rapid fire round. Even though he retired from international cricket several years back, he still remains to be one of the finest bowlers for the England cricket team over the last two decades.
In an interview, Anderson had to pick the best players according to him from different countries. For Australia, he decided to go with Shane Warne, as he picked Joe Root for England. Later when he had to pick a player from the Indian team, he decided to go with Virat Kohli without any second thought.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Stats Speak
@mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli vs. James Anderson in Tests: • Innings: 36 • Runs: 305 (710 balls) • Dismissals: 7 • Average: 43.57 • Strike Rate: 42.95 • Dot Balls: 560 | Fours: 39— Mid Wicket (@Thinkerr_11) November 12, 2026
A Twitter user mentioned the stats when these two stars faced each other in the game. Virat Kohli was able to maintain an average of more than 43 against a legendary bowler like Anderson.
Wrong Reasons
@mufaddal_vohra Kohli is probably his favourite for all the wrong reasons. 😭— Arvind Khapra (@Arvinddkk) November 12, 2026
Virat Kohli is the favourite of James Anderson for the wrong reasons only. He was the one who found Kohli's weakness on the 5th stump line.
2014 Series
@mufaddal_vohra 2014 mein 4 baar out kiya tha. favourite toh hoga hi— Group Chat Leak (@GroupChatLeak) November 12, 2026
The India tour of England 2014 was a tough one for Virat Kohli. He got dismissed by James Anderson four times in that series only, which made him his favourite.
Potential Jobs
@mufaddal_vohra Nice way to get some a cricket expert job in Indian media industry. Some or other channel may hire you.— Robot at Rajputana Rifles (@cricrifle1857) November 12, 2026
There is a conspiracy theory behind the answer given by James Anderson. Maybe he wants a job at any Indian media coverage due to which he is speaking good for Kohli.