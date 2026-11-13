Australia’s Mahli Beardman Shines Bright on ODI Debut Against England
Australia seems to have found its new bowling star in the form of Mahli Beardman. He made his ODI debut for the team in the first ODI against England, and finished with figures of 6/24. On his debut, he took the key wickets of Harry Brook and Joe Root.
The much awaited ODI series between Australia and England has started and the Aussies were able to get a dominant start in this game. With the match being played at Perth, Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first. This turned out to be a great decision for the team, with Mahli Beardman giving the required assistance.
England was never really able to settle themselves against Mahli Beardman. The debutant finished the game with impressive figures of 6/24 in the 7.1 overs he bowled. These figures were the reason why England was bowled out at the score of 132 runs only in the first ODI.
Taking the wickets of key players such as Harry Brook, Joe Root, and more, he was already able to give his best for the team in this game. Following this, Mitchell Marsh was also able to give a kickstart to the team, smashing a half-century in just 29 balls.
Our Take
The debut of Mahli Beardman will be remembered for obliterating the batting line-up of the English team. He will now be looking forward to giving the same performances in the remaining games of the series, as fans are also eager to see him play more for the Aussies.