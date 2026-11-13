Twitter Erupts as India’s Batting Order Crumbles Early Against New Zealand
The Indian team went through a collapse in the ODI format after a long time. In a massive 334-run chase against New Zealand, Matt Henry was able to crumble the top order. Recreating the 2019 semi-final, India stood at the score of 0-3 in the first over of the game.
The fourth ODI of the series between New Zealand and India didn't turn out as expected for the Indian fans. New Zealand was setting low totals in the first two games and fans wanted the games to be good enough for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to have scored a century for the team.
This time, New Zealand batted exceptionally well to set a total of 333 runs before being all out. When everyone expected the field to be batter-friendly and for RoKo to smash tons, something unexpected happened.
Matt Henry came in to open the bowling for New Zealand, and he started off by taking 3 wickets for no runs in a single over. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were removed for golden ducks as Virat Kohli also followed with a 4-ball duck in this game.
With this collapse, fans on Twitter had some serious flashbacks:
2019 Meets 2026
2019 🤝 2026. https://t.co/4p27BwrIBb— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 13, 2026
It can be said that the Indian team has taken a 7 year challenge. Years changed but the top order collapse against New Zealand whole chasing a target remained the same.
Nobody
3 dismissals on duck in the first over. Nobody wants to bat with Ruturaj?— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 13, 2026
Three dismissals took place for the Indian team in the first over. It seems that no one wanted to bat with Ruturaj Gaikwad in this game.
At Least One
Rohit 0 Virat 0 Iyer 0 Fans: https://t.co/C3GvtGOurm— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 13, 2026
Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma got dismissed for ducks. At least one of them should have opened their knocks by scoring a run.
Finished
Duck for Rohit, Virat and Shreyas in the opening over. 🤯 - Matt Henry finished the run chase inside 6 balls. https://t.co/hPZxboZTnA— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 13, 2026
Matt Henry was able to finish the entire run chase in just six balls. He got rid of the three batsmen who could have helped the Indian team to chase down the target with ease.