Mustafizur Rahman and Six Other Bangladesh Stars Enter IPL 2027 Auction
The IPL auction is set to take place in December, as players have started to register for the same. Reports indicate that seven Bangladeshi players have also registered for the mini auction. Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, and a few more prominent names were on the list.
Cricket fans are waiting for the IPL 2027 auction, which will be taking place in Goa in the coming weeks. While the teams are yet to announce their retention for the upcoming seasons, players have also started to register themselves for the upcoming mini auction of the tournament.
And to everyone's surprise, this time also Bangladeshi players have registered themselves in the auction. Reports suggest that seven Bangladeshi stars, including Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have registered for the auction.
Last time, all the Bangladeshi players were left unsold except Mustafizur Rahman. With the tensions between the two countries rising at that time, Rahman was also released by KKR, which eventually increased the tensions between India and Bangladesh as a cricketing nation.
Our Take
It remains to be seen whether the Bangladeshi players will actually be picked in the upcoming auction or not. While the tensions between the two countries have not increased over the past few months, both nations are also planning for a white ball series in January 2027. For this, the IPL auction will be playing a major role, as it decides whether the India tour of Bangladesh will actually take place or not.