Gautam Gambhir Opens Up on India's Heavy Loss Against New Zealand
The Indian team suffered a heavy defeat in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. Chasing a target of 334 runs, the team got all out at the score of 89. After the loss, Gautam Gambhir opened up on the challenges which are being faced by the team.
The fourth ODI of the five match series against New Zealand has sent down some shockwaves to the Indian team. Despite having star performers in the batting line-up, the team managed to secure it's biggest ever ODI defeat in the 21st century, losing the game by 244 runs.
New Zealand managed to post 333 runs in 50 overs before being all out. With India's batting depth, it was expected to be an easy total to chase. But Matt Henry went on to demolish the Indian batting line-up, as he took 6 wickets with India being all out at the score of 89.
Following the loss, India's Head Coach, Gautam Gambhir, was present in the press conference. He said, "There are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket. Matt Henry bowled in good areas but we should be able to negate that. You are always concerned when you get bundled out for 90 odd. These are conditions close to World Cup. Even previous game we lost seven wickets, its a concern".
Our Take
India's batting line-up now stands as a major concern ahead of the World Cup. While the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has proven to be a lot for the team, there are occasions when even both of them fail to do well. This happened in the 4th ODI, and ultimately India ended up suffering the heaviest defeat for them in ODIs in the 21st century.