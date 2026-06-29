Gautam Gambhir News

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Gautam Gambhir recent news highlights his transition to commentary, politics, and continued involvement in cricket-related activities. Whether it's his views on current Indian cricket or his social initiatives, Sportscafe brings you the latest news about Gautam Gambhir from all aspects of his life.

Tilak Varma Breaks Silence on His New Leadership Role in Team India

Tilak Varma Breaks Silence on His New Leadership Role in Team India

  • news
  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Backs Sai Sudharsan for No. 3 Role Ahead of Afghanistan Test

Gautam Gambhir Backs Sai Sudharsan for No. 3 Role Ahead of Afghanistan Test

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  • cricket
Did Virat Kohli Indirectly Respond to Gambhir and Agarkar?

Did Virat Kohli Indirectly Respond to Gambhir and Agarkar?

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  • cricket
‘GG’ Enters the Family Iyer’s Sister Shares Adorable Cat Moment

‘GG’ Enters the Family Iyer’s Sister Shares Adorable Cat Moment

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  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Eyes 2028 T20 World Cup with Contract Extension Plans

Gautam Gambhir Eyes 2028 T20 World Cup with Contract Extension Plans

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  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Speaks About His Bond with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir Speaks About His Bond with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

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  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Achieves Historic Milestone with Two ICC Trophies as Coach

Gautam Gambhir Achieves Historic Milestone with Two ICC Trophies as Coach

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  • cricket
RR Preparing Bold Moves That Could Redefine Their IPL Future

RR Preparing Bold Moves That Could Redefine Their IPL Future

  • news
  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir's leadership only roadblock in way of his revolutionary T20 tactical nous

Gautam Gambhir's leadership only roadblock in way of his revolutionary T20 tactical nous

  • feature
  • cricket
Aakash Chopra Calls Out Gambhir for His Chaotic Number 3 Rotation

Aakash Chopra Calls Out Gambhir for His Chaotic Number 3 Rotation

  • news
  • cricket
Make Indian Test Cricket Great (Again?)

Make Indian Test Cricket Great (Again?)

  • feature
  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Targets This IPL Team Owner with a Bold Attack

Gautam Gambhir Targets This IPL Team Owner with a Bold Attack

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  • cricket
Former BCCI Selector Sends a Strong Warning to Gambhir and Agarkar

Former BCCI Selector Sends a Strong Warning to Gambhir and Agarkar

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  • cricket
Ravi Shastris Explosive Remarks on Indias Home Whitewash Go Viral

Ravi Shastris Explosive Remarks on Indias Home Whitewash Go Viral

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  • cricket
Indian Team Faces Internal Storm with Rohit-Kohli at the Heart of It

Indian Team Faces Internal Storm with Rohit-Kohli at the Heart of It

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  • cricket
A Legendary Cricketer Steps Up to Back Gautam Gambhir

A Legendary Cricketer Steps Up to Back Gautam Gambhir

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  • cricket
BCCI Makes Big Call on Gautam Gambhirs Future Role

BCCI Makes Big Call on Gautam Gambhirs Future Role

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  • cricket
South Africa tour of India | Twitter goes full throttle with calls for Gambhir’s sack after embarrassing loss

South Africa tour of India | Twitter goes full throttle with calls for Gambhir’s sack after embarrassing loss

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  • cricket
Did Virat Kohlis Brother Just Take a Dig at Gautam Gambhir?

Did Virat Kohlis Brother Just Take a Dig at Gautam Gambhir?

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  • cricket
Is Gambhirs Test Coaching Resume Too Weak for Him to Continue?

Is Gambhirs Test Coaching Resume Too Weak for Him to Continue?

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  • cricket
Can India Pull Off Gambhirs Impossible Task From the NZ Series?

Can India Pull Off Gambhirs Impossible Task From the NZ Series?

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  • cricket
Former BCCI Chief Selector Calls Out Indias Inconsistent Team Selections

Former BCCI Chief Selector Calls Out Indias Inconsistent Team Selections

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  • cricket
Ravi Shastri Criticizes Gautam Gambhir for Playing Musical Chairs at No. 3

Ravi Shastri Criticizes Gautam Gambhir for Playing Musical Chairs at No. 3

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  • cricket
Indias Batting Coach Finally Speaks on the Painful First Test Loss

Indias Batting Coach Finally Speaks on the Painful First Test Loss

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  • cricket
Anil Kumble Gives Honest Opinion on the Eden Gardens Pitch

Anil Kumble Gives Honest Opinion on the Eden Gardens Pitch

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  • cricket
Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence on India’s Australia Tour

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence on India’s Australia Tour

  • news
  • cricket
How Dhoni Once Again Got Credit for India’s World Cup Win?

How Dhoni Once Again Got Credit for India’s World Cup Win?

  • news
  • cricket

From his recent ventures to his impactful commentary, Gautam Gambhir’s recent news often makes waves. Be sure to check latest news on Gautam Gambhir for all the essential updates. Stay informed and connected with all the happenings in his life here at Sportscafe.