Gujarat Titans Secure Harshal Patel Through an All-Cash Deal
Harshal Patel has been traded to Gujarat Titans from Sunrisers Hyderabad in an all cash deal. He now joins GT for a price of 4 crore rupees, leaving SRH after failing to do well in the previous season. Gujarat receives a key boost in its bowling unit.
With the retention likely to be announced in a few hours, all the teams have started to give surprise to the fans with their trade deals. Harshal Patel was reported to be a part of Gujarat Titans for the upcoming season with the help of an all cash deal. The reports have turned out to be true in this case.
Harshal Patel has now officially joined Gujarat Titans from Sunrisers Hyderabad for 4 crore rupees ahead of the upcoming season. While he has been a key pacer in the Indian Premier League, the previous season turned out to be one he would like to forget.
He went wicketless for the team in the five games he had played, as he now aims to do well for Gujarat Titans. Moreover, this is a massive move for GT, as the team has been looking forward to enhancing its bowling unit even more.
Our Take
With this trade deal, Gujarat Titans might just have built the strongest Indian bowling line-up for the upcoming season. The team already has stars such as Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who have been key figures when it comes to taking wickets. At the same time, they have also got Harshal Patel, who has the capability to take wickets across any stage of the game.