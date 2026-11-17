Kane Williamson Talks About His Special Connection With Shubman Gill
The Indian team has been preparing for the Test series against New Zealand. But the skipper, Shubman Gill, has been working in the training camps over the last few weeks, with the help of former player, Kane Williamson. He also spoke about Gill’s practice for the series against New Zealand.
In just a few days, the Indian team will be going against their arch rivals, New Zealand in a two match Test series. Eager to take revenge for the 2024 series loss, Shubman Gill started his practices way earlier than the entire team. And for this, he also received support from Kane Williamson.
According to the reports, Williamson played an important role in helping Shubman Gill organise those camps. With Gill being ready for the Test series against the Kiwis, he has received support from one of the most successful Test captains for the opposition.
Kane Williamson also opened up on Shubman Gill, as he said, "Shubman Gill is a World Class batter, and I am sure he will enjoy batting here in New Zealand in this Test series. The conditions are challenging for any visiting team, but I am sure he will be up for the task. He constantly wants to improve, so it's not surprising that his career is on an upward curve. His hunger and appetite to constantly improve set him apart.”
Our Take
Kane Williamson has made some bold statements on the Indian captain Shubman Gill. It now remains to be seen how the skipper actually performs in the tough conditions in New Zealand. With India standing on the verge of elimination in the current WTC cycle, each and every game stands to be important for the line-up.