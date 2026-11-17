Kane Williamson also opened up on Shubman Gill, as he said, "Shubman Gill is a World Class batter, and I am sure he will enjoy batting here in New Zealand in this Test series. The conditions are challenging for any visiting team, but I am sure he will be up for the task. He constantly wants to improve, so it's not surprising that his career is on an upward curve. His hunger and appetite to constantly improve set him apart.”