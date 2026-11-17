Big Blow for New Zealand! Mitchell Santner Ruled Out Against India
New Zealand has suffered a major injury setback ahead of the Test series against India. Mitchell Santner, who led the team in the T20Is and ODIs, won't be available for the Tests. He suffered with a fracture in the right hand, as Foxcroft has been called as a replacement.
New Zealand has suffered with yet another injury blow in the series against India. Whether it was the T20Is, ODIs, or even the Tests, the injury blows have been consistent for the team. Now ahead of the first Test match, it has been confirmed that their white ball captain, Mitchell Santner won't be there in the team.
Santner suffered a blow in his right hand after being struck by a delivery from Arshdeep Singh. Further scans revealed that he has suffered with a fracture, due to which he won't be available to play for the Kiwis in the Test series.
It is still not clear whether Mitchell Santner will be available for the team in the Test series against Australia, as some work is being done on his return timeline. However, Dean Foxcroft has been named as a replacement, as he gave some exceptional performances in the series against India A.
Our Take
New Zealand will surely miss out on the unavailability of Mitchell Santner in the upcoming Test series. This series holds a lot of importance for both teams, as it will determine which team could further make it to the WTC finals. At this time, an experienced player like Santner missing out due to an injury, comes as a major blow. However, it will be an opportunity that Dean Foxcroft would like to utilise well.