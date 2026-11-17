Australian Stars' Availability for IPL 2027 to Be Known Before Auction
The availability of Australian players for the upcoming IPL season is not confined. But reports suggest that CA will inform about the same on 12 December, when the BBL opener takes place. The IPL auction is set to take place a few days after the same in Goa.
The Australian players might not be featuring at a good scale in the upcoming IPL season. This would be quite similar to the IPL 2023 season, as the majority of the players chose national duties with the World Cup being also played that year. And the defending champions are also preparing for the upcoming World Cup.
Before that, the availability of the Australian players is still not confirmed for the upcoming season. Only Travis Head has informed his franchise that he has chosen national duties over the IPL. With uncertainty over the other players, a recent report might just give some relief to the IPL franchises.
It has been reported that the CA will confirm its player availability for the IPL on 12 December, the day when the BBL opener will be played in Chennai. The confirmation will be given a few days before the auction actually takes place.
Our Take
The uncertainty around the availability of Australian players will be causing a lot of trouble to the IPL teams. Players such as Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and many more have played a key role for their respective teams in the IPL. Now with the retention deadline coming to an end, it is still not clear to their teams whether they would feature in the upcoming season or not.