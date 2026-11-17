India's Overseas Test Assignments Revealed for Upcoming WTC Cycle
India's schedule for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle has been revealed. The team will be having three away tours in the coming cycle, starting with the series against West Indies. India will also be going to Australia for a five match series.
The Indian team is having minimal chances of reaching the finals of the current WTC cycle. But at the same time, the schedule of the upcoming WTC cycle has been revealed, as fans have gotten an idea of the away tours lined up for the Indian team.
In the WTC 2027 to 2029 cycle, India will be starting its away tour with a series against West Indies for two Tests. These would be crucial to give the Indian team a kickstart in the WTC cycle. Along with that, India will also be on a tour of South Africa in December 2027 for two or three Test matches.
The final away series for the Indian team in the next WTC cycle will be a key series. And the main reason is the fact that it is an away Border-Gavaskar Trophy, consisting of five Test matches. This will be played from December 2028, and will play a key role to determine India's qualification in the finals.
Our Take
The away series for the Indian team in the upcoming WTC cycle looks somewhat challenging. India has not been able to win a series in South Africa over its last few tours, and also lost the away Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024. Eager to take revenge against the Aussies for a series which caused a transition phase in the team, Shubman Gill will be keen to give his best for the side.