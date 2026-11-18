KKR Ownership Change? US Firm Set to Acquire Stake in Franchise
Kolkata Knight Riders might be set for an ownership change soon. Jay Mehta, the co-owner of the team, is willing to sell half of his 45% stake to the US-based Ares Management. This company also holds a share in Trent Rockets in The Hundred.
One of the IPL teams is about to go through a change in ownership, and it is Kolkata Knight Riders. The team already has multiple owners, as one of them is now looking forward to selling his stakes in the team. Reports suggest that Jay Mehta is willing to sell his stake in the team.
He will be selling off the half of 45% stakes to the US-based Ares Management. This company is also having a share in the Trent Rocket, which is a part of the Hundred. If the reports are true, the three time IPL champions will be having new members added to its owners team.
It has also been reported that the price at which he will be selling this 22.5% of the team is being valued at 400 million US dollars. This will make KKR yet another team which has gone through a change in ownership over the last few years.
Our Take
The ownership change for Kolkata Knight Riders has still not been confirmed. Jay Mehta has been associated with the team for a long time, as he is still willing to be a part of the same, but with his stake being smaller. Moreover, the inclusion of Ares Management in the team will be a good one for the Knight Riders family.