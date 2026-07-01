Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket Team News

At Sportscafe, we ensure you're always in the loop with the most current Kolkata Knight Riders news, from match results to player performances and key developments within the team.

Was Narine Already an Opener Before Kolkata Knight Riders Tried Him in 2017?

The Only Player to Captain an IPL Team Without Playing in IPL

Which Are the Most Valuable IPL Teams Right Now?

Three Teams Battle it out for the Last Playoff Spot in IPL 2026

How Three Teams Can Still Qualify for the Final IPL Playoff Spot

Our coverage keeps you connected to everything KKR, delivering timely updates and news that matter. Whether you're following KKR's journey through the IPL or tracking their progress, Sportscafe is your go-to source for all things.